Todd Rowell is the leader we need as our sheriff
During my 31-year career in law enforcement, I had the opportunity to work with policing organizations across Colorado. I was able to view law enforcement strategies from the perspective of being a municipal police officer all the way up to being a lieutenant colonel for the Colorado State Patrol. My wife and I chose Mesa County to be our retirement location due to the quality of life and safety of the community.
While in Mesa County, I have had the privilege to see some of the strategies that Sheriff Todd Rowell and his team have implemented over the past several years. It is clear they are on the cutting edge of policing and are leading the way in effective strategies to reduce crime in our community.
One strategy that I found particularly interesting is the focus of their Crime Reduction Unit. This unit was established by Sheriff Rowell to tackle long-term problem houses. Neighborhoods have been plagued with these criminal public nuisance homes destroying their quality of life for decades in some instances. The Crime Reduction Unit takes a proactive approach of finding the root causes of criminal conduct caused by the occupants of the problem houses and finds solutions that give the other residents their neighborhood back.
I am also amazed at Sheriff Rowell’s ability to maintain very high morale with his staff. The last couple of years have been tough on law enforcement and we have seen people fleeing the profession, however not with our Sheriff’s Office. In fact, they had historic low turnover in 2020 and 2021. This does not happen without strong leadership at the top of an organization.
Rowell has the leadership and the respect of the organization and the community to move Mesa County into a safer tomorrow and protect our Western Slope way of life. I ask you to join me in voting for Todd Rowell for Mesa County Sheriff.
KEVIN ELDRIDGE
Fruita
Lauren Boebert fights for us without fear
On May 26, I had the privilege of attending U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s debate against Colorado State Senator Don Coram in Ignacio. Wow, right off the bat, it was evident that Boebert is a mover and a shaker.
She absolutely owned Coram, taking command of the key issues for our district, including water, forest fires and our economy. She additionally exposed Don Coram for the corrupt and dangerous politician he has become. Coram’s self-serving policies enriched himself and carried out deadly damage to Coloradans by decriminalizing fentanyl. As a health care professional, we have a fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is very potent opioid that is 50–100 times more potent than morphine. The lethal dose of fentanyl to kill an adult Coloradan only takes 2 mg (or less) and much less to kill our children. Possessing any amount of fentanyl should be a felony.
It became clear throughout the course of the debate that Coram is willing to do or say anything to deflect from his liberal voting record. It didn’t work, as Boebert took him to task time and again. A prime example was when Boebert brought to light that Coram was one of the prime sponsor of House Bill 19-1032 that put inappropriate sex education into our schools.
The bill also appropriates $1,000,000 annually into a grant fund for schools that participate in the “healthy kids” program and the only way to satisfy that requirement is by administering a survey to students.
Boebert won the debate, won my vote and I am convinced more than ever she will be re-elected because she fights for us relentlessly and without fear or political correctness. Lauren is the real deal.
HOPE SCHEPPELMAN
Bayfield
Don Coram gets things done through consensus
As an independent, I plan to vote for Don Coram for the District 3 representative. It has been a long time since I have felt represented in Washington and Don has done the work here in the Colorado Senate.
He’s shown that he is capable of addressing the issues that rise without being fogged by the disingenuous information meant to confuse the gullible. He gets the work done and finds the consensus to gets bills passed and signed. He has been a part of what makes Colorado work for its citizens and I’m ready to give him a chance to do the same in Washington.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale