A public thank you for Mike Moran, trustee
Mesa County has truly been blessed to have Mike Moran serving as our public trustee for the past eight years. Mike streamlined the processes in the office and whittled it down from a paper based staff of four to an electronic environment with himself and a part-time deputy. This benefited Mesa County by returning more revenue to the general fund than otherwise would have been returned.
On June 30, his assignment will be coming to an end as a result of legislation that affected 10 larger counties in our state. This new law combined the public trustee and Treasurer’s Office into one. When we started to coordinate a transition, we had envisioned six months of overlap with Mike and Amanda staying on until the end of this year. While that original transition plan didn’t work out, we have continued to work together to transition.
Mike graciously started training us right away. Mike detailed a plan, working within the time we have left, to ensure a smooth transition. He deputized my chief deputy treasurer, Jackie Campbell and me in January. Jackie and I, with Mike and Amanda’s guidance, have been working Releases of Deeds of Trust since January. We started financial training in May along with walking through our first foreclosure filing. Mike didn’t have to provide this support and training and I want to make sure that our entire community understands how grateful I am. Our community has and will continue to benefit from his professionalism and willingness to train us properly.
The public trustee processes Releases of Deeds of Trust. Anytime a loan is refinanced or paid off there is a release that must be approved by the public trustee and then recorded into public record with the Clerk & Recorder’s Office. The public trustee also processes foreclosures. The Colorado model has a public trustee to serve as an unbiased liaison between the homeowner and the bank. The treasurer’s team will do our best to carry his excellence and leadership in the profession forward.
Thank you Mike Moran and Amanda Seaver!
SHEILA REINER
Mesa County Treasurer
Political correctness hurts our ability to express our thoughts
In the 1980s, I had a student ask me if I understood political correctness. I asked him if he had a pet, and if he did, describe it. He said that it had brown fur. I stopped him and said that you can’t say that or you will offend pets that have black, gray or even white fur. Go on describe your pet. He said it had four legs. I stopped him and said you can’t say that or you will offend bird and kangaroo pets with two legs or snake pets with none. Go on, describe your pet. He was confused and quiet. I then told him that what I have done to you is take away your ability to communicate your thoughts. I leave it to you to tell me that’s fair or not.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction
Congress must pass Great American Outdoors Act
I write in response to Mark Roeber’s recent op-ed (“Why Congress shouldn’t pass the Great American Outdoors Act,” June 3). I hope that our elected representatives in Congress do not listen to Mr. Roeber’s nonsensical arguments. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has done tremendous good for western Colorado’s economy over the years, and passing the Great American Outdoors Act will continue that legacy.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund has invested more than $281 million in Colorado since the program began. That funding has supported local projects at Sweitzer Lake and Crawford Reservoir State Parks, the Grand Mesa Gateway Trail in Cedaredge, and town parks like Cleland Park in Delta and Apple Valley Park in Paonia. Practically every single community across Colorado has benefited from this program. It’s a really long list.
But the LWCF has been chronically underfunded every year. This bill would dedicate full funding to support projects at local, state and national parks. We need this funding now more than ever, as our recreation economy will be crucial to recovering from the current economic downturn.
Passing the Great American Outdoors Act is good for Delta County, Mesa County, and every other county across Colorado. Congress should support our parks and our communities and pass this bill.
AARON FERNANDEZ
Delta
Why have free speech if you have to ‘walk back’ comments?
I am getting so tired of people expressing their opinions and the next day having to apologize for what they said, or having to “walk back” what was said. The latest, of course, are Drew Brees and Vic Fangio. They cannot have an opinion without someone taking offense. Why doesn’t everyone just be quiet! That would be good for our First Amendment rights! NOT.
JANET BLACKMAN
Grand Junction