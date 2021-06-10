Getting vaccine should not be a political decision
Why aren’t Mesa County residents getting vaccinated? Only 38% of Mesa County residents are fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, our one-week positivity rate is 6.4%, which is one of the worst in the country.
I have been vaccinated, as well as my entire family and coworkers. There have not been any problems. Reactions to the shots have ranged from nothing at all to fatigue to body aches and chills but that only lasts about 24 hours and then you are perfectly fine. It’s all perfectly safe!
Recent statistics have shown that the only people currently getting infected with COVID are the unvaccinated. With all of these variants going around, it is only a matter of time before unvaccinated individuals in Mesa County get infected with COVID. What’s worse: having 24 hours of some shot reactions or getting COVID and possibly being physically compromised for the rest of your life? Mesa County unvaccinated residents, please get past your political point of view and your conspiracy theories about the vaccine. Get vaccinated! Let’s put this pandemic behind us.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Trust fund fiascoes abound at all levels of government
I found Friday’s front page article on the Peace Officers Association suit against the city of Grand Junction amusing. While I have no first-hand knowledge of that situation, it does strike me as quite a parallel to another trust fund fiasco, the Social Security system. There, we once had Social Security account numbers (SSAN), now shortened to SS numbers because the accounts contain no money and never have.
Uh, the officers’ money is held in a trust but not a Legal trust? Trust smush, what word game is this? Maybe lawyers can play with those words in a manner we common folk cannot. One has to question if the money was not used by the city all along with the intent of repaying it, as does the federal government with Social Security payments. Why would the city create anything but a solid, safe and legal trust at the very outset? What was being hidden?
Frankly, I find little trust in either the city or federal programs, regardless of whether it is a trust or a Legal trust with or without capital letters.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Lies about gun confiscation distract from real issues
I received in the mail a solicitation to join the National Rifle Association with the letter stating that my guns would be confiscated by force from armed government agents “storming your house” if I didn’t act to join as soon as possible.
Wayne LaPierre, NRA executive vice president, wants me to send him money to become a member of an organization which is trying to escape by bankruptcy a civil suit alleging misuse of members’ funds and corruption by the same Mr. LaPierre who wants my money now, presumably so he can continue to enjoy $1,000 suits and luxury travel. To say that he is lying about government confiscation of guns is an understatement. These lies are what Rep. Lauren Boebert pushed in her election bid when she claimed that the Second Amendment is under attack. What attack? Were guns confiscated when children were killed in Sandy Hook, or concert goers in Las Vegas, or theater goers in Aurora or shoppers in Boulder?
The answer is NO! We can’t even get modest background check laws passed in Congress, let alone gun confiscation. It’s time for the lies about the Second Amendment to cease. Guns are not under attack. I own guns and enjoy target shooting occasionally. No one is coming for my guns. The Biden administration is proposing only small loophole closures so that people who should not be able to buy a gun are prevented from doing so.
The NRA started with the noble goal of teaching gun safety. It has evolved into an organization which protects the interests of gun manufacturers, not the interests of its members. We need to stop worrying about “armed government agents storming your house, taking your guns,” and start worrying about issues such as better education, infrastructure, racial justice and health care. We need to reject the lies about gun confiscation and the organizations and politicians who promote those lies.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park