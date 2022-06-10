Dire consequences if we do not address climate
I read the op-ed in a recent Sunday Sentinel promoting more oil and gas development in Colorado with disbelief. Then I noticed who the authors were and understood. Gale Norton and David Bernhardt served in the George W. Bush and Donald Trump administrations, respectively, where fossil fuels provided the dominant source of energy. This was true notwithstanding the fact that even then, we knew that fossil fuels were the primary source of climate change. It is beyond belief that anyone in the present would deny that fact or the fact that climate change poses a grave (and overriding) danger to us all.
The authors of this op-ed support the candidacy of Joe O’Dea (pro-oil and gas) against that of current Senator Michael Bennet (pro-clean energy, with some exceptions) in the upcoming November election. In doing so, they totally overlook the urgent need to wean ourselves off dirty energy.
Michael Bennet, on the other hand, is not oblivious to the need for more abundant energy sources that will lower consumer prices. But he also recognizes what the authors of the op-ed do not: that we cannot keep extracting fossil fuels without reaping a huge price in floods, crop failures, wind storms, fires, job losses and illnesses.
With colleagues, Bennet has introduced the Bill to Make Energy Efficiency Technology More Affordable for Families and Lower Energy Costs. He and other senators filed the American Energy Worker Opportunity Act to provide resources and training for workers whose jobs may be affected by the transition to cleaner energy. He fought to retain wind and solar tax credits and expand the market for liquefied natural gas. He secured amendments in bipartisan legislation that passed the Senate to create a program to train veterans to enter the energy and cybersecurity workforce. He’s introduced a bill to expand Colorado’s successful community solar system program so that communities across the country can save on their electric bills by sharing solar energy production.
We need more solutions, like the carbon fee and dividend proposal, which would assess a fee on the producers of fossil fuels and pay a dividend to all citizens to reimburse them for the higher cost of energy, which would no doubt be passed along by oil and gas companies.
Reference to Senator Bennet’s proposals is made only to show that there exist different ways to address our energy and personal needs. This letter and this election are not, and should not be, about partisan politics. Rather, they are about the dire consequences to all life on this planet if we don’t fully and promptly address the threat we face from climate change.
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Don Coram has worked to improve our communities
Remember the $1,400 stimulus payment we received as part of the American Rescue Plan? I was happy to get it. For many it meant the difference between paying rent during the pandemic and facing eviction. Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against it.
What about HR-2471, the bill that provided money for Colorado’s rural community health centers, education, law enforcement and compensation to farmers whose livestock were killed by wolves? Boebert voted against it. And the bill to support U.S. veterans dying from toxic exposure to burn pits? Boebert voted against it.
By contrast, when Don Coram was our state senator, he sponsored legislation to fund law enforcement, improve our electric grid, support child care programs, improve access to health care, protect our ground water, support firefighters, hire more teachers and prevent youth suicide.
While Boebert has used her office to thwart almost every bill that could help the people of Colorado, Don Coram has proven that he will work to pass legislation that will improve our lives.
Ballots have been mailed for the June 28 Republican primary. Vote to support our police, firefighters, teachers and veterans. Vote for Don Coram.
PHILIP RIFFE
Hesperus
This is how to make mass killings stop in the U.S.
Step 1: On Aug. 1, start a one-year moratorium on anyone, other than police, to have a handgun, rifle, shotgun or automatic weapon in their home, vehicle, boat, airplane or personal possession. If found in any of these areas, they are to be taken, destroyed and a $1,000 fine leveled on the person.
Step 2: No store will be allowed to sell any of these weapons or ammunition for the one-year period. A $10,000 fine will be issued if this is violated.
Step 3: Owners of these weapons and ammunition may turn them in to the designated government location during the month of July, where they will be returned to their owners after one year. All wildlife will be hunted with bow and arrow or traps, etc.
JOHN LORENTZEN
Grand Junction