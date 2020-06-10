Colorado Canyons supports Great American Outdoors Act
The Great American Outdoors Act offers much-needed certainty for our public lands.
The Great American Outdoors Act, Senate Bill 3422, is expected to come before the Senate in the very near future, and we at Colorado Canyons Association wholeheartedly support the legislation.
This bipartisan bill is being co-sponsored by both of our Colorado senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet. The Great American Outdoors Act will provide permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), as well as money for maintenance of our national parks and public lands. In fact, one priority of this bill is the designation of $1.9 billion toward the backlog of deferred maintenance of our present public lands for at least five years.
Money for the LWCF comes from offshore oil and gas drilling, not individual taxpayers. In the past, the amount of LWCF funds available has varied year to year due to Congress re-appropriating LWCF funds for other uses. The LWCF has also been allowed to expire, which eliminated funding entirely until it was reauthorized 18 months ago. This irregularity in funding has not only reduced the monies available for our public lands but added inconsistency to the planning process for the protection and maintenance of our public lands. This inconsistency has also compromised the acquisition of additional access for users, recreational opportunities on public lands, connectivity and construction of our trail systems, improvements to local parks and provisions for protecting wildlife habitat.
The positive impact of the LWCF has been immense. For instance, in our local communities, the LWCF has helped fund the following projects:
■ Vega Reservoir State Park
■ Fruita Swimming Pool
■ Highline Reservoir Maintenance Building
■ Orchard Mesa Lions Club Park and Veterans Park
■ Jim Robb Colorado River State Park Connected Lakes Section
■ Blue Heron Section of the Riverfront Trail
■ McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area (NCA)
■ Dominguez-Escalante NCA
■ Gunnison Gorge NCA
The contributions by the LWCF are varied and consequently the types of projects that have benefited our community are quite different in nature, thus benefitting a myriad of users.
Colorado Canyons Association fosters community stewardship, education and awareness of our National Conservation Lands and supports the continuation of these valuable LWCF projects now and in the future. The Great American Outdoors Act will provide the funding for projects such as these, as well as much-needed money for maintenance of public lands.
KATIE STEELE, Board Chair
SARAH McCALL, Executive Director
Colorado Canyons Association
Follow the example of those who have defended our country
An increasing number of former military personnel have said they feel Trump is a threat to our Constitution and they will not be supporting or voting for him.
So we, as Americans, need to ask ourselves some questions. Who do we feel is more dedicated to protecting American values, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis or the man who claimed bone spurs to avoid the draft?
Who has a better view of world affairs, retired Army Gen. Colin Powell (a former secretary of state) or the man who alienates our allies and seeks the favor of Russia and North Korea? Who do we find more believable, retired Navy admiral and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mike Mullen, or the man who will not release his tax returns? Who do we respect more, Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen (former commander of the NATO International Security Assistance Force) or the man who insulted and disrespected an American war hero, Sen. John McCain? You can make your own decision, I will follow the example of those people who have dedicated their lives to defending our country and protecting our freedoms.
MICHAEL PRICE
Hotchkiss
Tipton has been an ally of farmers and ranchers
We support Scott Tipton. He has worked tirelessly to help provide legal seasonal workers for farmers, ranchers, and fruit growers in western Colorado. The wool growers bring in Peruvian herders to care for the sheep in the high country every year with Scott Tipton’s help. They cannot hire experienced herders locally.
Migrant seasonal farmworkers are here legally and work for the season. Talk of free housing for illegals is not true but there are loans available to provide housing for workers coming in for the season to help the ranchers meet the stringent requirements for this required housing in western Colorado.
Farmers, ranchers and orchard owners appreciate the efforts of Rep. Tipton to bring in needed workers for the season, so it’s sad to hear these unfounded attacks against someone working so hard.
Additionally, Scott Tipton understands water issues in western Colorado and has worked diligently to get legislation passed to help Powderhorn Ski Resort maintain its water rights. That only happened because of Scott Tipton’s efforts. Sincereiy,
JOHN and FRANCES JUSTMAN
Fruita