Boebert’s qualities make her suited for Congress
I admire strong women who are engaged in their community and help those less fortunate to have a better life. And my admiration of Lauren Boebert is off the charts.
Lauren is the personification of the American Dream. She grew up in a home with a single mom supported by welfare. As a teenager she learned firsthand the satisfaction of working and being self-sufficient and decided she wanted a different life. She married, had four sons, and eventually became a successful business owner and job creator.
Wanting to help other women become self-sufficient and independent of government support, Lauren began volunteering at the county jail, coaching female inmates about working to improve their situation. On several occasions, she gave the women a safe harbor in her own home after they were released from jail, until they were able get on their feet.
But are these qualities really important when selecting a candidate for Congress? Absolutely. In fact, I submit that these qualities are far more important than age or political experience.
I want a representative in Congress who understands what it means to live on a budget.
I want a representative in Congress who understands that a new tax of “only $87 a year” can mean whether or not a family can buy new school shoes for their kids.
And I want a representative in Congress who understands that people are best helped by their community, not their government, and who has actually lived it. Someone who practices what she preaches.
Lauren Boebert has all of those qualities and more, and she has my full support. Please join me in voting for Lauren Boebert for Congress.
JANET ROWLAND
Grand Junction
Cody Davis for commissioner
Honest, ethical, moral, integrous, responsible, Christian, compassionate, humble, caring, self-controlled, diligent, hard-working, successful business man, great father and friend, servant, devoted husband.
These are just some of the characters that describe Cody Davis. I believe wholeheartedly that his skill set and character will be used every day for the citizens of Mesa County if elected.
You see, he is already doing so many things for the community he cares for. He is a truly great man and that is why I will be voting for him. He is exactly what this county needs, new blood and new ideas from a young man who hasn’t been at the government trough his whole life. Please join me in supporting Cody Davis for county commissioner. You won’t regret it!
JERAMY STEHMAN
Grand Junction
If you want change, focus on getting like-minded to vote
For the past four years, I have endeavored to use the truth to persuade Trump supporters of the folly of their devotion to Trump. All to no avail.
I see letters to the editor with the same goal. Your efforts are for naught. Your intentions are admirable but misguided. Better to seek to motivate like- minded citizens to take action. Protests such as those my wife and I attended are just a beginning. Get behind the efforts to get people registered for the upcoming election. Work for candidates that support your viewpoint. I can guarantee from personal experience that you will encounter resistance in this community. Persevere!
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
Intact parks and public lands support our economy
Mark Roeber made absurd arguments in his recent op-ed about the Great American Outdoors Act. If passed, the bill would fund important projects at local, county and state parks, as well as at our national public lands. This is about strengthening communities and economies reliant on natural and cultural resources for their livelihoods. The bill has strong bipartisan support because it’s good policy for our parks and public lands.
The most recent example of federal land acquisition on the Western Slope was of an inholding within the boundaries of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. That acquisition was celebrated by practically everyone, including the Montrose County commissioners.
This addition of land will provide more opportunities for recreation and help the Park Service provide water to visitors to the canyon’s south rim, reducing operational costs of hauling water. This is a win for Coloradans and Western Slope communities because more recreational opportunities and a better visitor experience will support our tourism economy, which will be incredibly important as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the months and years ahead.
Congress should pass the Great American Outdoors Act as soon as possible to support rural Colorado, our parks and our public lands.
JOE MEINHART
Fruita
Yes, we’re a divided nation
Peter Roberson’s letter specifically uses his Vietnam veteran experience as a source of expertise for an opinion about our President Trump. Well, I’m also a Vietnam veteran, and my opinion is exactly the opposite of his. Just food for thought about how divided we are.
STEVE STEPHENS
Grand Junction