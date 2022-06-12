HopeWest is a community treasure thanks to Whitney
Christy Whitney came to Grand Junction in the early 90s without knowing she would eventually build such an important, embedded community non-profit in HopeWest.
HopeWest has become a community-owned asset in each of the communities it serves and it’s this community connection that sets HopeWest apart in a sea of hospices.
When Christy brings people alongside her in service to the HopeWest ideal, she gives each person the opportunity to serve in their unique way. And by doing so, every individual (from gardeners, to quilters, baristas, volunteers, employees and donors) is able to take ownership of the non-profit and work toward furthering its mission and profoundly changing the way people experience illness and death — day-after-day and year-after-year.
HopeWest is truly a community-owned treasure and we have Christy Whitney to thank for creating and leading it for the past 30 years. Thank you, Christy!
KATHY HALL
Advancement Board Member, HopeWest
Whitney was a visionary leader in hospice care
As a past chair for the hospice board, today known as HopeWest, I deeply appreciated Christy Whitney’s visionary leadership and her goal of introducing HopeWest creatively to the community.
Christy wanted to ensure people knew HopeWest before they needed its services and to alleviate the burden of care on families so they could focus on what was most important during such a scary time — being together. But how could people even think about hospice before they or someone they knew needed it?
That’s how Heirlooms for Hospice came to be. “It’s a beautiful introduction to HopeWest,” as Christy says. Not only is it a warm introduction, it’s been a significant source of revenue, keeping HopeWest on solid financial footing during the COVID pandemic when in-person events weren’t able to take place.
Having trust in an organization is extremely important, that trust stems from its work, as well as its leader. Christy, thank you for your work within our community. Thank you for your commitment, creativity and dedication to make sure hospice care is available to everyone. It was an honor to serve on your board under your leadership.
BETTY BECHTEL
Grand Junction
HopeWest embodies spirit of service and generosity
HopeWest exists as the entity that serves people in some of the most difficult points of their lives.
Christy Whitney, founding CEO of HopeWest, has spent 30 years building an organization that has become the premier provider of services to change the experiences of aging, illness and grief. The work she has accomplished in this community is incredible.
Now serving multiple counties on the Western Slope, HopeWest as an organization embodies the spirit of volunteerism, generosity and service. That kind of selflessness can only come from a leader who embodies the same qualities. Christy built an organization that each community needed, no matter the obstacles involved. I stand in awe of her tenacity, determination and legacy, and I wish her a wonderful retirement, where I have no doubt, she will be busier than ever.
J. MICHAEL STAHL
Hilltop Community Resources CEO
Two sheriff candidates are committed to public safety
Thank you for the recent front-page story about the GOP contenders for Mesa County Sheriff. Although I wasn’t at the event, this summary appeared to be a fair representation of what each candidate had to say about their plan, past training and on the job results.
These are two excellent examples of integrity and commitment to public safety in Mesa County. An article like this allows voters to evaluate the similarities and differences and make an informed vote. It also fairly mentioned who the other candidate will be on the ballot.
The only thing that might have made the article better was to devote a few sentences to Lohmiller’s take on the same issues, but I can look that up on the internet when the time comes. Best wishes to both men as they devote their energy and heart to Mesa County and public service.
CHERLYN CRAWFORD
Grand Junction