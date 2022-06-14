Some real issues the D51 Board of Ed could tackle
I appreciated the Sentinel’s editorial on May 20 about the responsibility of elected leaders, in this case, Andrea Haitz. For anyone elected to public office to pretend their personal and political postings and opinions are simply of no consequence is absurd.
I do not know Haitz, but like many elected to public office, she may believe she has a mandate from voters that permits, no, actually requires her to share her opinions on everything, regardless of whether they are offensive or not.
Haitz, and the other recently elected members, may not understand the difference between a majority and a mandate. In Haitz case, most eligible voters did not vote for her or voted for her opponents. Of the total number of eligible voters, Haitz received 18.5% of the votes; her opponents got 20%. So, 81.5% of the voters either didn’t vote, or voted for her opponents. Similarly, Will Jones, 80% of the eligible voters did not vote for him, or voted for his opponent, and Angela Lema, 79% of the voters did not vote for her or voted for someone else. If those members take an honest look at the voting statistics in their election, they will find the community has not given them a mandate for much of anything.
So, how about taking on some real core issues in education instead of opining on current social issues? Three genuine issues the board should tackle are, to lobby for a revision of the Colorado School Finance Act that hasn’t been revised in 30 years. It results in Colorado ranking 43 out of 50 states in school funding. Advocate for better teachers’ pay. Colorado ranks 49 out of 50 states in what we pay teachers. Or seek to revise the State’s convoluted per pupil funding formula that results in District 51, the 10th largest school district, receiving per pupil funding near the bottom of all districts. If those issues are too daunting, perhaps you should ask the 80% of the voters who didn’t vote for you what your priorities should be.
DAN ROBINSON
Grand Junction
Other free nations have banned assault weapons
“Guns don’t kill people.” Really? How many mass killings happened with bullets being thrown at people? America has 5% of the world’s population, but 40% of the world’s guns. Do you believe the lie that more guns make us safer?
Politicians bought by the NRA fight any national background check to screen those with mental illness or history of violence. Leaders of both parties do little to address this politically accepted regular form of slaughter. Last year alone there were 15,592 gun-related deaths. It is time to vote out politicians who protect guns but not Americans in schools, synagogues, shopping malls, churches and grocery stores. Why vote for demagogues refusing to remove battlefield weapons from our streets? Thoughts and prayers will not slow this politically accepted regular form of slaughter.
Supreme Court justices claim to have an “original, literal interpretation” of The Constitution. Really? The original, literal Second Amendment would give us the right to a single-shot 18th century flint-lock rifle that requires a minute to load and is not accurate beyond short distances. Would the Founding Mothers have allowed the Founding Fathers to write an amendment for assault rifles that could kill all the children in a colonial schoolhouse in 57 seconds? It would make as much sense as an amendment to permit each person an unlimited number of canons! Guns today have evolved beyond the imagination of the authors of the Second Amendment.
Other nations that value safety and freedom just as much as Americans have banned assault weapons and restricted guns after they had a single mass shooting. Those include Norway, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The difference is their politicians are not owned by the gun lobby. They rightly allow guns for hunting animals, but not guns for hunting people.
We have always had troubled souls who look for others to target or blame. Past generations used fists. My Generation X had kids bringing knives to school. Today troubled kids can legally buy battlefield weapons and military body armor at 18. If they survive another 3 years, at age 21, then they can legally buy a beer.
REV. PAUL ASHBY
First Congregational UCC