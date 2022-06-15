Left looking for a moderate voice to represent me
Friends ask me periodically, why did you move? No, I’m not talking about my physical address, I’m talking about my political affiliation. My answer is always they same, I did not move, a big swath of America did instead. Every time I think of them, I think of the charismatic and paranoid cult leader Jim Jones, and how he led his flock to moral and physical destruction. Today, America has a new cult leader who tells us what we want to hear as long as we pledge allegiance to him and his doctrine. Ah, but I digress.
A little background. I grew up a 1950’s WASP (white Anglo-Saxon Protestant) in a two-parent household. You were respectful, and treated all people, no matter their ethnicity, as an equal. You went to church, prayed to God for spiritual strength and to help you be a better person. You were taught to volunteer as a way of giving back to our great country. I was taught to respect the flag as a symbol of our country. Not a perfect one, but still the best one on earth. I grew up fishing and hunting, and was taught gun safety and the right to own those firearms. At an early age I was taught to work and that working hard would lead to prosperity.
I matured under the Regan doctrine of a tent big enough for everyone. Now the head of the Wyoming Republican Party proudly proclaims on Fox News that they are not a big tent party, so conform and adhere to his views or leave the party. We have a congressional member for our district who sees nothing wrong with standing up and shouting at the President while he is speaking to the nation. We have a past president who sees nothing wrong with spewing hate and vulgarities on a national speaking platform.
Does that make me a Democrat? I suspect not, since I have never agreed with very much that they do or say. Am I a Republican? Sorry, your plane to Jonestown is already full. I guess for the first time in my life I have to be an Independent looking for a moderate voice who still represents the respect for America I grew up with and knows how to govern in moderation with a touch of class.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
Todd Rowell has the experience to do the job
In my role as County Commissioner for eight years, I had the opportunity to see what the Sheriff’s Office in Mesa County does. The Sheriff has the responsibility to keep the county safe, run the detention facility, is in charge of wildfires; works with the DA’s office; feeds, provides medical services and safely houses the inmates. Also, checking incoming prisoners while making certain they are not bringing weapons with them for the safety of everyone.
The Sheriff has to store all evidence for all cases (old and new) and that is an expensive, but necessary thing to do.
In my dealings with Sheriff Todd Rowell, he was always prepared, looked for ways to stay within budget and came up with new ways to efficiently get the job done.
With a budget from the General Fund of over $26 million, Todd has the knowledge of the department and the skill to run a department with more than 300 employees, numerous patrol vehicles and various weapons needed to efficiently run the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and keep us safe!
Sheriff Rowell has the experience needed to run the organization on day one!
Please join me in voting for Todd Rowell, our next Mesa County Sheriff!
JOHN JUSTMAN
Fruita
You can count on Sheriff Rowell to do what is right
As you vote in this primary election, I urge you to vote for Todd Rowell as your Mesa County Sheriff. I have known Sheriff Rowell for his entire career with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and I believe he is the right person to lead that organization into the future.
Sheriff Rowell cares deeply about this community and works tirelessly on issues that will make a difference in the lives of Mesa County residents. He recognizes the Office of Sheriff has a responsibility to serve all residents of the county and will continue to ensure the men and women of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are innovative and work with our residents to solve problems.
Sheriff Rowell is one of the most talented leaders I have had the opportunity to work with. He has an uncommon ability to bring people together to address common issues and is unafraid to put in the time and effort to make things better. He challenges those around him to creatively think and is immensely talented at building teams to work on problems together.
Sheriff Rowell is a person of integrity and is motivated by doing what is right rather than what is easy or politically expedient. You can count on him to be thoughtful and deliberate in his decision making and to always prioritize the needs of the community he serves.
I had the privilege of serving the citizens of this county for 25 years before retiring and am very familiar with what is required of a person serving as Mesa County Sheriff. I have no reservation in endorsing Sheriff Rowell and urge you to vote for Todd Rowell for Mesa County Sheriff.
MATT LEWIS
Mesa County Sheriff (retired)
Why Bob Dalley would make a great sheriff
The nice letter that Retired Grand Junction Police Department Commander Mike Nordine wrote in support of Sheriff Rowell was a great tribute to a fine law officer, and we are in complete agreement! And having worked closely for years with De Beque Town Marshal Bob Dalley, we are also impressed with his qualifications.
And so, the people of Mesa County are winners, no matter who carries the primary, because both of these men have proven themselves in the thick of the daily grind of law enforcement work.
We lean to Marshal Dalley because we worked with Bob up-close for many years, and he brings a human element to the job that is simply amazing. And anyone who has worked in small-town law enforcement knows how difficult it can be to juggle the responsibilities and demands that come from working closely with citizens you see on an almost daily basis. In such an environment, the marshal is literally the living embodiment of the town itself. It is a difficult, but rewarding task and Bob carries it well. We believe that Bob would embrace the people of Mesa County in the same way that he has in De Beque.
Bob lives and breathes “servant leadership.” For him, it is not an abstract concept. He steadfastly refuses to take credit for his good work, preferring to shed the light of recognition on others. Thinking of “others first” is at the core of who Bob is. When the Marshal Department moved into their new offices, Bob allowed his deputies the first choice of which office space they would prefer, and only then did he select his own quarters.
Lastly, Bob is always positive, even in the face of negative events that occasionally arise in police work. His presence radiates kindness and quiet competence, restoring stability to unstable situations — a rare combination in holders of public office in America today.
BILL FARIELLO and GARY FOSS
De Beque Town Marshals (retired)