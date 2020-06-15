Removing Walker’s name is a mistake
To rewrite history to satisfy the immature and ineffective remedies of our time is a childish way to try to amend the past without complete knowledge of past circumstances.
If the errors made by “We The People” in the formative stage of our lives were to be held against us, none of us, no matter our accomplishments, would ever be recognized or honored.
Walter Walker is one of the great men of history not only for his local accomplishments but also for his state and national efforts. To remove his name from the university soccer field is a major error and an affront to the man’s memory and his life’s work.
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Any association with KKK, even fleeting, is irredeemable
The Walker statue should definitely be removed. The KKK was a despicable organization where members wore white sheets so they would not be known and could carry out deeds that were despicable against black people. Changing later in life does not make it redeemable.
TOM KOEHLER
Montrose
Walker’s redemption should be a great lesson for all of us
I understand some people’s passion to remove Walter Walker’s name from CMU’s soccer field and statue from downtown, but maybe we should pause and reflect on context. Walker’s story would be a great lesson for the time. After all, isn’t his change of heart just what current protesters are asking of all of us? That Mr. Walker could have been so supportive of the Klan, then realize the error of his support and do an about-face to publicly criticize the organization in his paper. Can’t we all reflect on past positions and take up the banner of justice? Is there no redemption?
We also have a statue of a Communist downtown. Communists worldwide have been responsible for more genocide in the last 100 years, by a factor of tens, than any other group. Yet we honor Dalton Trumbo. Put in context, however, Mr. Trumbo’s story illustrates the overreach by a government trying to control its citizens. At the time, Communists were indeed striving for world domination by murdering the people of their own countries, invading others and trying to infiltrate the power structures of ours. Yet Trumbo and others stood up to the censorship and is honored for that.
Mr. Walker’s legacy should be given at least that much respect.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
Why condemn someone who fixed his error in judgment?
Why would we change the name of the soccer tadium or remove a statue?
Walter Walker did tremendous good for this community. He also realized his mistake by supporting the KKK and turned against them using his newspaper to print anti-KKK editorials. He was even assaulted by KKK leaders and the sheriff’s department.
How is that any different than what is happening today? Because Walter Walker is white?
We condemn people who made mistakes and corrected them?
What kind of community are we? I think it’s deplorable you would even consider it because some want to jump on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon.
I believe we are a community where ALL lives matter.
KATHY OTTMAN
Grand Junction
In the end, Walker showed character in rebuking KKK
Rename Walker Field? Tear down Walker’s statue? What a waste of time, money and energy! The money used to do this could be put into scholarships.
Our country has gone crazy with taking down statues. Statues were generally intended to honor someone who accomplished something perceived as positive for their community or country as did Walker (see June 13 Sentinel).
Perhaps some of an honored person’s actions were misguided, but we can still remember the part they played in an area’s history. In Walker’s case, he even recanted of his earlier views on the KKK. This, too, is a positive aspect of his character as an example of how a person can change for better. All of us are flawed in some way. I wonder what skeletons might be in the closets of those calling for names to be changed or statues to be torn down.
Our country has gone crazy and apparently Grand Junction is playing into the hands of the crazies.
JILL WEDLAKE
Grand Junction