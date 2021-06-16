Hospital workers ‘begging’ locals to get vaccinated
Grand Valley and Mesa County, please help us (the staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center) help you.
The medical community is here to care for you and your loved ones. We are saddened everyday with the deaths of those you love from COVID.
COVID is now a mostly preventable disease, but it requires you to get vaccinated, stay away from the most vulnerable population if you are sick, and wear a mask when you are in close contact with others that may or may not be vaccinated.
This isn’t about infecting us; it’s about infecting your loved ones. We wish you could see the suffering of patients and families that COVID has caused, maybe then the impact would be more real. Multiple members of the same family died due to COVID.
We understand this has become politicized and confusing and information is being delivered to you that is often dependent upon opinion and not fact. The medical community is learning more and more about COVID all the time and facts are becoming more available. Please talk with your health-care provider to get the latest, most reliable information on COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a nasty, fatal disease in many people. Certainly it doesn’t kill everyone, but it kills many. It is not the flu and there is not an acceptable number of deaths that we should tolerate. The mortality rates increase the older you are.
We have treatments that are evolving and will continue to evolve. No one was born with immunity to COVID-19 because it did not exist until 2019. Please, we don’t care about your politics and we aren’t trying to infringe upon your rights. We care about you, your loved ones, and your tears.
One death now that we have a prevention is one death too many. The technology for mRNA vaccines is not new; it has been around for 30 years. We are begging you to help us with this fight. We are tired but still committed to care for any and all patients who succumb to COVID. Please help us decrease that number and save your life or the life of someone you love.
Andrew D. Jones, MD,
Chief Medical Officer
and the following personnel >>
Andrea Thornton, MD,
Lukasz Muniga, MD,
James Thompson, MD,
Thomas Scupp, MD,
Critical Care Medicine
Grant Christopher, RN, SBN, Critical Care Shift Supervisor
Ann Jeffries, RN,
Critical Care Case Manager
Tanner Spees, MD,
Surgical Critical Care
Karyll Gonzalez, MD,
Critical Care
Matt Sawyer, RN,
Critical Care Shift Supervisor
Catherine Fletcher, APRN, FNP, Pulmonary/Critical Care
Kyle Inman, MD,
Adam White, DO,
James Ross, MD,
Hospitalist Medicine
Danette MacMillan, RN,
Director of Nursing
Aaron Power, RN, CV
ICU Manager
Jessica Piccoli, RN,
Educator
Erin B. Minnerath,
Manager, Infection Prevention
Emily Duethman, DO,
Elizabeth Buisker, DO,
David Belatti, MD,
Hospital Medicine
William Hilty, MD,
Andrew D’Alessandro, MD, Tadd Ferguson, MD,
Brent Fowler, MD,
Emergency Medicine
How about some political balance in book reviews?
The Daily Sentinel that tracks well left of center politically regaled us with a Sunday, May 2 book review titled “A Nation of Sheep Will Believe A Trump” authored by Arun K. Govil. It is billed as a powerful and brilliant book that analyzes how and why a certain part of the country’s population has developed a sheep mentality and lost its critical thinking ability. That, of course, is anyone deemed a Trump conservative.
This review was nothing more than a deliberate middle finger gesture to conservatives who read the Sentinel. This book has gone nowhere in sales and will soon rest in the dust bin of unreadable pulp fiction.
Another book titled “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption” by Alex Marlow published mid-May is already one of Amazon’s best sellers. If not already, soon to be on the NY Times best seller list. No review of this book has appeared in the Sunday Daily Sentinel that I’ve read, at least, to this point.
Although I’m not surprised, perhaps this letter might prompt a review of “Breaking News” to offset the snarky intent behind the review of “A Nation of Sheep.”
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction