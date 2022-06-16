Prayer is not the answer to our gun violence problem
In times like these, where more children have been sacrificed to the worship of firearms, progressives are frequently accused by the right of “using tragedy” like the one in Texas to push common-sense gun legislation. Increasingly, I have noticed how conservative Christians use these tragedies to push their faith on others, with increased vigor for each new atrocity.
Over several days, Fox News was been bulging with stories claiming that these horrific occurrences are due to a lack of God in our society. Apparently me and the ever-increasing number of non-believing Americans are to blame. I’ve seen meme after meme offering solutions like: more Christianity in more people’s lives, more Jesus foisted upon people in public settings, more God in schools, and, of course, more prayer.
I also can’t help but notice that those who trumpet their faith the loudest are typically the same folks who are most resistant to any gun legislation. I’m evermore trepidatious of what these Christian zealots really want to do with those guns they stockpile, when they’ve declared the enemy are people who don’t believe in their god!
I submit that more gods — be they Jesus, Yahweh or Allah — are not what our nation needs now. Instead, how about more humanity? Instead of sending thoughts and prayers then declaring, “Well, what can you do?” What if more folks mindfully put themselves in the shoes of a person who’s lost their child, spouse or parent to gun violence? What we need now is more empathy for our fellow humans, not more God. God has not stopped one bullet from flying during any of the 331 school shootings that have occurred since Columbine in 1999.
To those who are praising God for sparing the lives of certain children: What kind of monster do you believe in who would save some children, then look on in divine indifference while so many others are slaughtered? Indeed, so many have been slaughtered that now a gunshot is the most likely way an American child will die.
It us up to us to save ourselves from this reality. That is why rational Americans need to raise their voices demanding secular solutions to this problem — closing the gun-show loophole and universal nationwide background checks would be a start. Take five minutes to contact your legislators. Demand action. Keep calling. Stop praying and do something that actually helps.
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
Trish Weber will fight for western Colorado’s needs
Living in Western Colorado has its many perks, but more and more our way of life is being controlled by a liberal governor and urban Democrats that have little understanding of our way of life. The biggest way we can fight back is to vote for true conservatives to represent us and fight for our rights and way of life.
Trish Weber is running for Colorado House of Representatives District 55. Western Colorado’s main concerns are Trish Weber’s top priorities — education, energy, transportation, water and health care. Big government needs to be reined in in order for small businesses to thrive, parents and patients to be heard, our local energy to boom again, and not surrendering Western Slope water to the Front Range.
Health care is extremely important to Trish. She practiced medicine here and has served on many medical committees locally and at the state level. She promises to be a voice for Grand Junction and other rural communities to have access to the affordable health care they deserve and need. She supports the expansion of private insurance options including a hospital-only insurance option for those people using concierge health programs. She believes payments for those programs should go toward their deductibles. In addition, patient data should be private and protected from the state.
Please join me and other true conservatives and vote for Trish Weber for House District 55 in the June primary.
BERNADETTE MILLS
Grand Junction
Rick Taggart is committed to serving this community
On June 28, the citizens of Grand Junction and House District 55 will make a critical decision for our future. That is primary day when we choose the kind of representation we expect in Denver in the coming years. If we expect our voices to be heard in Denver or our suggestions to have any affect on laws and regulations that affect us all, we must send a qualified person to represent us from House District 55.
This choice is critical and should not be made on the basis of party loyalty, but on the basis of experience and a clear commitment to the needs of this community.
Rick Taggart has served us well on the Grand Junction City Council for over seven years and he is the only candidate with the experience on critical issues that we need in the coming session.
I hope you will join me in voting for Rick Taggart, the only choice for House District 55.
KAREN WADE
Grand Junction
Why Bobbie Gross is the clerk we need right now
If I’m being honest, I never gave much thought to the elected office of Clerk and Recorder. The business there was getting done, efficiently, and I was able to do my business of getting my license plates and voting my ballot. I had no reason to give it much more thought than that.
During my professional career, I went to work in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office in 2019 (for nine months). With my direct work experience and now understanding of the intricacies and depth of work that is done by hard-working and dedicated line-level staff, as well as the more than the 2$ million budget, I think it’s important to share my vote for the next Mesa County Clerk and Recorder for Bobbie Gross.
Mesa County taxpayers deserve an elected Clerk and Recorder who understands and respects their county budget, who is invested, trained and committed to election accuracy and values the many duties within the office that are far less publicly known.
I worked side-by-side with Bobbie Gross, I spent significant time with her to understand her training, knowledge and passion for this formerly lesser-known elected office. I’m voting for true professionalism, dedication to accountability and integrity, and trained and hands-on experience. The only candidate in the race for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder with all those attributes is Bobbie Gross. Please join me in casting a vote for Bobbie Gross.
HEATHER BENJAMIN
Grand Junction