It seems to me that we (as a culture) are developing an attitude where a person’s objectionable personal behavior outweighs any public good they may have achieved in their lifetime — and it’s this personal behavior, even if it only occupied a limited time during that life, that should be used as the yardstick by which the person’s entire life is judged.
This seems to me to be very harsh and unrealistic, since as human beings, as individuals, we are constantly evolving in our knowledge and attitudes as we age. Experience and maturity develops wisdom, we are not born with it. And too often “objectionable behavior,” like “beauty” lies in the eye of the beholder.
So it is with this viewpoint that I look at the present Walter Walker issue in Grand Junction and say “so what.” Yes, Mr. Walker was involved with the Ku Klux Klan for a period of time. Did that experience influence his public life? From all he accomplished for the general good of the entire community in which he lived, I would have to think the Klan experience was a blip on an otherwise successful life of public service; and that is what we should be celebrating.
It is probably possible to find flaws in anyone’s life that by someone’s standard is objectionable. But that is not a reason to not honor people for a lifetime of achievement. Today’s world is ruled by the transistor, yet one of the individuals credited with inventing the transistor, William Shockley, had some seriously upsetting ideas on race. So, because of this should we throw out the transistor? Today we thank Shockley for the invention, but hardly remember his racist ideas. As we forget that many of the signers of the Declaration of Independence kept African slaves, or that coal companies feeding the energy needs of a growing America kept their predominantly white employees in a form of servitude long before the workers unionized.
Yes, we are an imperfect “union,” and thankfully America is still growing and developing the wisdom to become that “more perfect union.” Like life, not easy work, but worth the effort, or so I hope and pray. In short, Mr. Walker earned his statue which is a testament to his public works.
As a fairly recent citizen of Mesa County, I believe the statue of Walter Walker on Main Street should not be removed. Instead, there should be an informative plaque attached to the statue with the following words: “Walter Walker created a chapter of the KKK in Grand Junction in the 1920s. Later he quit the group and attacked its policies and actions. As a result, he was assaulted by some KKK members, but he refused to bow to intimidation. For the rest of his life Mr. Walker devoted himself to making Grand Junction and Mesa County good places to live.” The statue and plaque should be educational.
Can we take a step back from the “Brave New World” where we all think alike and change the things from the past that might be too upsetting. We should honor Walker for his work in the valley and seeing the error of his ways.
The Walter Walker controversy might well be an opportunity to recognize that history is worth preserving and learning from. Focusing on Walker’s possible implication in the establishment of the Klu Klux Klan in the Grand Valley may be missing the point in light of current expressed passions for change in our society. His apparent actions, and the reported changes in his beliefs, could be as much an example for us in our communal efforts today as any other works or contributions he made on the valley’s behalf. His name should not be defamed. Rather, he should also be renowned for the “early leadership and example” he demonstrated in the matters of mind and spirit that challenge so many communities today.
“Cancel culture” comes to Mesa County, and I find myself put in the situation of defending a Democrat.
By all accounts Walter Walker was a force in making and growing Grand Junction. However, he made the mistake of aligning himself, briefly, with the KKK.
Does this mean that we are now to erase all mention of Walker in Grand Junction? Why stop at Walker’s name on the field and the statue? Why shouldn’t we just tear up Colorado Mesa University, since he was involved in the founding? Why not shutter The Daily Sentinel, since he was a publisher?
Where does the Cancel Culture stop? Should we outlaw the Democratic Party, since they were the leaders in establishing the KKK in the 1860s after the Civil War? I wonder if these “woke” students will vote Democrat in the upcoming election? I don’t think they are that “woke.”
No one’s progressive image is being damaged by Walker’s name on the Field and no one is being harmed by the Walker statue on Main Street. Such images remind us of our history and history has both good and bad parts. We particularly need to remember the bad is so that we do not repeat those mistakes.
Robert Heinlein wrote in his short story “If This Goes On…” “I began to sense that Secrecy is the keystone of all tyranny. Not force but secrecy…censorship. When any Government, or any Church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, ‘This you may not read, this you must not see, this you are forbidden to know,’ the end result is tyranny and oppression no matter how holy the motives.”
Censorship is the long step down the road to frightening change that we should not take.
Walter Walker was a man, with good qualities and bad just like many of us. A man who does not deserve the desecration coming from a small minority. The name and statue should stay. Freedom demands it.
In regards to Jim Bailey’s letter of June 14. Before THAT side of the aisle can rain wrath and hatred down upon him, I would like to offer kudos for a well-reasoned and well-written letter. Some folks do seem to live in their own echo chambers hearing only what satisfies and validates their beliefs. A contributing factor to where we are now.
Since we can finally go to restaurants again, I hope that everyone will patronize locally-owned restaurants. The fast food franchises, already set up with drive-in windows, probably did OK during the shut-down. But the restaurants based on in-person dining really suffered. Please keep that in mind next time you want a meal away from home.
Ditto for other local businesses. We could buy clothes (or anything) at Walmart, but small local clothing stores lost two months or more of revenue, as did a lot of other locally-owned businesses. And how much in revenues will nail and hair salons and movie theatres have lost? Please make it a point to help small businesses and local services recoup their losses. Gift certificates to small businesses make great gifts.
I’m thankful that we don’t live in one of the cities under attack from anarchists, socialists, communists, and other misguided persons. Businesses which pulled through the virus may not be able to survive having their stores looted, vandalized, and burned. Is that one reason for the violence: to make it impossible for economies to recover, so that uninformed people will press for more socialism, more government payouts?
Most of the world agrees that Mr. Floyd’s death was tragic, and that the police officers responsible should be tried. Protests were understandable. But when protests were co-opted by violent vandals and thieves, and bystanders and police were hurt and killed, the cities should have shut them down completely.
Yes, black lives matter. All lives matter. But if Black Lives Matter participants are really concerned about black lives, why do they not protest the killings of two dozen or so black people every weekend in Chicago?
