Why the Senate must act to fulfill promise to veterans
Memorial Day is when America pauses and reflects on those lives given in service to our country. Many of those lives were not lost on the battlefield, but instead lost here at home to illnesses long after they left service.
Burn pits, agent orange and oil fires are some of the hazards our service men and women were exposed to in service. And it is those hazards that are killing them today.
For decades, Congress wrote blank checks to send our troops to war, but didn’t consider the cost to take care of our troops once they returned home.
The PACT Act is a comprehensive piece of legislation that will take care of generations of veterans, allowing them to finally receive the care and benefits they have earned. This legislation is the culmination of years’ worth of advocacy and is supported by 65 major veteran organizations.
The Senate must honor our pact with those who served and fulfill our promise to care for those who have borne the battle by passing the PACT Act now. I encourage you to contact Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper and tell them you want them to vote Yes on The PACT Act.
BARBARA GREEN
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Colorado State Commander
Thank you from Patriot Guard for your donations
The Western Slope Patriot Guard riders would like to express our deep appreciation to all those great folks in the Grand Valley and surrounding areas that help us be selected the number one group out of the five picked for Colorado, where your donations help with the 5,321 wreaths placed for 2021 at our four local cemeteries. Colorado was selected number seven and 32 in the nation.
There were 75 locations statewide and 164 participating groups.
Again folks a great job well done. Thank you.
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
The right to protect ourselves is God given
As I read Jim Denton’s screed on the May 26 editorial page where he claimed that we had more guns in this country than we need, I wondered if Denton would illuminate the rest of us as to the proper number of guns we should have in this country?
He calls out people who support the 2nd Amendment, you know the one that shall not be infringed on. Yes, that one. Denton evidently believes that these weapons only exist to kill as many people as possible. Well, there were millions of these assault rifles that weren’t used for anything nefarious that day. I would point out that more people are killed by handguns, by far, than are killed with semi-automatic rifles.
How many AR-15’s were used to protect the shooter from intruders meaning harm to the occupants of a house?
Denton makes the claim that we have way more shootings, by far, than any other country. Again, I wonder where he is getting his statistics? If we discount all of those killed in Chicago, New York, LA, and the other 25 metropolitan areas, which are run for the most part by Democrats who have enacted some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country and the U.S. drops to near the bottom of the list of shootings/population.
According to Denton it is way too easy to get a gun or an assault weapon in America and you are soulless if you believe otherwise. My question to him is when someone is intoxicated and drives a vehicle and gets into a fatal wreck, was it the car that did the killing or the person behind the wheel?
Mickey Krakowski in the same edition professed similar sentiments as Denton. He asks if we have lost our ability to cherish life? It is a good and fair question. I am not sure who he is talking about, however. Some Democrats evidently believe that a woman can abort a child right up until birth.
I would point out that the child growing in the mother’s belly has its own DNA and is a separate person from its mother. At what point does he want to protect the most innocent among us?
The right to protect oneself is God given and enshrined in our founding documents, not something that man should infringe in any way upon.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert’s record is all performative gestures
Many public officials are guilty of bad behavior. But few can as readily be held responsible for harassment, personal threats and violence as Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.
What’s worse, ghastly conduct represents the totality of her public service. Her legislative record is a dismal exhibition of performative gestures that offer no real benefit to Coloradans and serve mainly to complement her TV segments and social media showboating. And if she were just an entertainer who happened to possess a congressional pin, her constituents might be content to wait out her place-holding stint as the representative from the 3rd Congressional District until a true public servant were ready to succeed her.
But she is more than a mere circus act. She is responsible for causing personal harm to multiple people.
The latest example involves Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert whom the Department of Homeland Security assigned to lead its new Disinformation Governance Board. The board was meant to ensure the delivery to Americans of reliable information about homeland security, until disinformation about the board itself and vile abuse directed at Jankowicz prompted the department in May to abandon the project.
Boebert, with a trademark style of dishonesty and provocation, helped lead an anti-board mob and inspire personal threats against Jankowicz. She described the outcome of vitriolic rhetoric from members of Congress, such as doxxing, sexually abusive language, body-shaming, allegations of pedophilia and violent threats. “They’re encouraging this sort of abuse from the people who listen to them and follow them,” Jankowicz said.
Is this the kind of person you want representing you in Congress?
PAT MARTIN
Grand Junction
Let’s make Boebert a one-hit wonder
When it comes to Lauren Boebert it’s clear that Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District needs to help her out. Out of office that is.
It is obvious that she is not interested or concerned with the people in her district. She cares only about raising money, spiking controversy and promoting lies.
I am an independent/unaffiliated voter. I try to weigh issues or candidates to determine their worth. I will give them the smell test, I will chew on it a bit and then go with my intuition, knowledge and my gut. I have concluded that when it comes to Boebert, my gut is telling me that enough is enough, and now it is time to purge.
So, no matter your affiliation, please consider all of the better choices we have. Do your research, do your own smell/taste test, chew on it a bit and make your choice. Vote in the primary and let’s make sure that Boebert is a one-term, one-hit wonder who just got lucky one time.
JIM GARCIA
Grand Junction