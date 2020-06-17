Thanks to council for hearing demonstrators
Regarding the reactions by council members Duke Wortmann and Phillip Pe’a to the marchers at the June 3 council meeting, there are some observations I think could be made:
1. I know it must have been unpleasant for the council that evening. Democracy is messy and change comes from below not above. Are hurt feelings equated to 100 years of, in effect, Jim Crow laws and over representation in the criminal justice system?
2. Councilor Stout made an effort to reach out to a segment of our community whose needs should be “respected” (term used repeatedly by council colleagues): the students of color of Colorado Mesa University and Grand Junction, the former who move to our community and often make their homes here after graduation.
3. As a faculty member at CMU, I often hear of uncomfortable encounters experienced by my students of color when they are patronizing off-campus businesses. This was an opportunity to share that painful energy with the council, a representative body of our community. Who better to hear of this?
4. As board president of Hispanic Affairs Project, I think that feeling a little out of our comfort zone is often a good thing. Dare I mention the term white privilege? How rare the moments when this happens especially for the majority white community here in the Grand Valley!
At the moment of June 3 when many communities were literally burning in the U.S., the Grand Junction City Council received a dose of anger, perhaps misplaced at times. I thank the council for stepping up and demonstrating a willingness to be a sounding board for these young people. We should be supportive of their engagement and continue the dialogue.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Stout’s critics gave no respect while accusing her of same
I was disgusted to see how Duke Wortmann and Phillip P’ea ganged up on Anna Stout at the City Council meeting, scolding and getting angry and accusatory as if they were chastising a disobedient child!
They displayed a lack of control of their emotions while constantly interrupting Ms. Stout, displaying a total lack of respect for her while accusing her of not respecting them!
I am appalled that these men can think they have a right to treat a woman that way. All the time, Ms. Stout remained calm and civil and did not interrupt their ranting and accusations. Shame on those “men” acting like entitled little boys.
CONNIE BLAINE
Fruita
We should appreciate one of the best councils ever elected
Anyone who viewed the third hour of the June 15 Grand Junction City Council meeting in its entirety (which can be seen on the GJCity.org website) would have seen that the council members who addressed Anna Stout were both measured and reasonable when stating that Ms. Stout should have notified them further in advance than just a few hours that an overflow crowd of protestors would be descending on the June 3rd council meeting.
It is becoming clear that Ms. Stout regularly shows disdain and disrespect for other council members and city staff. Interestingly, The Daily Sentinel chose to take out of context just a small portion of the council meeting, so as to show Ms. Stout in a better light.
Anyone interested in the truth will take the time to view to council meeting in its entirety before criticizing the other council members. I think the majority of this council group is one of the best ever assembled at the city of Grand Junction and deserves the respect and appreciation of the fine citizens here in the valley. We also have to remember that the council is made up of seven council members (not one) and that all views are equally valid and worthy of consideration. These are stressful times in our city and nation (COVID, race relations, economy, etc.) and we need to approach these issues, and each other, with kindness, respect and a commitment to finding productive solutions.
KEITH DECKER
Grand Junction
Stout should be praised, not condemned for her actions
Phillip P’ea And Duke Wortmann have no business being council members if they don’t have any people skills. A gun? Really? Yeah, that’s going to be helpful. If you’re in politics then this goes with the territory. People get digusted with injustice because this is America! A little understanding would have gone a long way. Why not read your statement on George Floyd? Instead you chose to attack your colleague when you should have commended her for inviting the community whose voices are often ignored and feared. Instead you chose to ignore and fear those same voices.
LISA STIMSON
Grand Junction