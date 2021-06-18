Hospitals shone during moment of uncertainty
Having a child is one of the most emotional experiences anyone can have. But adding on the stress and implications of a global pandemic, while bringing a life into the world, is something no mother could ever prepare for.
However, my mind was at ease knowing I had a strong team at my local hospital supporting me. Not only was the medical staff kind and compassionate during my ultrasounds, check-up appointments, and delivery, but they also ensured the health and safety of myself and my child as their top priority.
Local hospitals put strict limitations and protocols in place such as limiting visitors, checking temperatures, and sanitizing common rooms to keep everyone on hospital grounds healthy. Not only were our hospitals able to manage the thousands of COVID-19 patients suffering from complications, they were also able to provide normal day-to-day care for myself and others.
Even when faced with a deadly virus, our local hospitals keep patient care in the highest regard. I experienced this during my time in the hospital, but also heard the same story from my friends and family, including other women who gave birth in local hospitals during the pandemic.
I, along with many new mothers, was able to deliver a happy and healthy baby during a time that was so uncertain and frightening for many. On behalf of new mothers everywhere, I want to thank our local hospitals for not only welcoming our precious ones into the world, but also for ensuring we stayed safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
KRISTINA MASSEY
Grand Junction
With drought, city needs to rethink landscaping
The city of Grand Junction continues the attempt to renovate the landscaping on the interchange of the Riverside Parkway and Fifth Street (U.S. 50). As the city website says, the “interchange serves as a gateway to Grand Junction and is the first landscaped feature that visitors and community members see when entering the city from the south.
Since most of western United States, including Colorado, is experiencing extreme drought, and the Colorado River is at a record low, why is the city determined to grow grass or anything that needs water? Maybe the city should be looking at the landscaping of other desert cities, i.e., St. George, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada. Landscaping with rock can be beautiful. How about something similar to the horses at the roundabouts on Horizon Drive? Oh, and how about pulling the weeds in the median and the side of roads?
DEE HERR
Grand Junction
We need lawmakers committed to ensuring a living wage for all
I’d like to thank all those who have continued to work in spite of the pandemic. Especially in light of the fact it seems that their employers don’t seem to value them as much as we the customers do. I was absolutely livid when Kroger and other grocery chains decided to stop paying hero pay. This was made even more disgusting when the big bosses awarded themselves obscene bonuses. It was the employees who made all that money, not the big bosses.
If anyone travels to Europe they’ll find out that they don’t have to tip their waiters because staff are paid a living wage. Why isn’t that an important thing here in the United States? We are supposed to be a country that values the average person. When I interact with those in the service industry, I try to treat them with respect and kindness.
After reading the report that came out about the top one-tenth of 1% who pay little to no income taxes or taxes of any type I’m even more enraged. Maybe the time has come to change the tax system and to ensure better wages for everyone. We need to make sure our legislators, state and federal, understand what we expect from them. And maybe we need to quit electing rich people and also ignorant people.
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater
Getting vaccinated can help prevent needless death
To all you non-believers out there, my wife just had three close friends in Delta Hospital last month — three sisters, all in their sixties and all with COVID-19. Two of the three died a horrible death.
Now my wife’s best friends are gone. No more lunches, no more phone calls. Just a deep sense of loss; ALL PREVENTABLE BY SIMPLE VACCINATION.
If you don’t care if you die, that’s fine, but you have no right to infect people around you — perhaps killing them because you were just plain stupid. Get your shot!
GEORGE BUTCHER
Delta