Who does Don Coram
think he represents?
The primary in June will determine who will represent the 3rd Congressional District (CD3) on the Republican ticket. Don Coram is running for the House seat.
My concern is whether or not Coram is truly a Republican. When he spoke to the Montrose County Republican Central Committee last year, he told them that they were not his constituents and that “R” next to his name stood for “rural.” Unfortunately, Coram did not define what “rural” meant, so we continue to remain in the dark about who he really represents.
So, if the Republican Central Committee isn’t part of his constituents, then who is? Does this mean that none of the Republicans of CD3 are his constituents?
Let me give you an example. A friend of mine emailed Coram about the sex education bill (SB19-1032). She asked him why any Republican would sponsor a bill that sexualizes our children and gives the schools the job of the parents. His laconic response was to contact a lobbyist at Colorado Christian University (CCU) to check out whether or not CCU supported the bill. My friend spoke at length with the head of the Centennial Institute at CCU and he said that lobbyist clearly knew that the school did not support the bill, but made every effort to amend it (unsuccessfully). A review of the lobbyist database on SB19-1032 showed this lobbyist neither opposed nor supported the bill. Instead, it showed that she and her client (CCU) were waiting on amendments. By the way, the Centennial Institute Scorecard for 2019 gave Coram a red check mark indicating disapproval of his actions regarding this bill and others for that year.
At a Montrose County Republican Central Committee meeting, Coram claimed he talked with former U.S. Congressman Bob Schaffer about SB19-1032, and claimed Schaffer supported it. However, when someone checked with Schaffer, it was revealed that he did not support the bill nor did he ever speak with Coram about it.
Is this the kind of person who should represent our district? Coram has lied and attacked those who disagree with him. The only constituent he seems to care about is himself. Look at his voting record and judge for yourself.
DEBBIE DANIELS
Montrose
We have an opportunity to send a good man to congress
As a 44-year resident of the Western Slope and a businessman with long-term commitments to the community, I know just how special this home of ours is — one of the best in the world if you ask me. But we’ve got some urgent challenges right now.
Two years ago, we put Lauren Boebert into Congress as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. And what did she do? She gave us shameful scenes of chaos in the capital, cheerleading the violence from her Twitter account. She’s got very little in actual work to show — despite her claims to the contrary — for the $174,000 in salary that we pay her. When our economy and families needed it most, she voted against price gouging at the pump and emergency baby formula supply.
As newspapers here in Colorado have reported, she gave herself a large amount of her campaign donors’ money and got her family almost a million dollars in consulting fees that don’t quite make sense. These aren’t our Colorado values. This isn’t what our special home is all about.
I don’t believe that we are represented well in the United States House by someone with this kind of record. Luckily, we have a choice. A good man is challenging Boebert in the Republican Party Primary, and he is Colorado State Senator Don Coram. You may not know his name, but you’ve surely felt his impact on your lives. Coram has brought high-speed broadband to much of the Western Slope and created skilled trades and agricultural jobs for our families. Don is one of the most productive legislators in modern Colorado. Quiet, patriotic service that’s about us — not him. And I’m not the only one who thinks he might secretly be Teddy Roosevelt. Our district leans heavily Republican and the choice will be made in the Republican Primary. We need a big coalition of sensible people to get Coram elected and show our kids that we’re better than Boebert.
Please join me in working to put this shameful chapter behind us and bring decency back to our special home. Primary Ballots were mailed to voters on June 6 and are due back by June 28. Unaffiliated voters will receive ballots from both parties for the primary election and can select the Republican primary.
JIM LIGHT
Basalt
Finding home is why
immigrants come here
Immigrants.
People from somewhere else, arriving here to stay, not visit; to settle down, not return. People who chose to live among us, work with us, in our schools, shops and towns, leaving behind their other lives, other people, now memories.
People who don’t sound or look like us, or do they? People stealing our jobs or living on the dole, or are they? People bringing drugs and crime into our cities, or are they? People not like us, or are they?
Why do they come? What do they seek? Do we even bother to ask in these times of turmoil, division and hate? And if we do, if we bother to listen, what would we hear?
Not slogans of fear, but stories of hope.
For hope is why they came. Attracted by the values we cherish and the opportunities we offer. Fear may have been why they left. In search of a better life for themselves and their children. In search of home.
Tell me, where is the road
I can call my own
That I left, that I lost
So long ago?
All these years I have wandered
Oh, when will I know
There’s a way, there’s a road
That will lead me home.
— Stephen Paulus, Michael Dennis Browne, 2001
So finding home is why they come. A place of safety, a community of acceptance, an opportunity to help build a better life for all of us. Here in Western Colorado. Here in the Grand Valley we call home.
For is this not our story too, of our fathers or mothers, grandfathers, or great grandmothers long ago? All came from somewhere else at some point in time, to this country, to this state, to this Valley, with hopes and dreams. To stay, not visit. To settle down, not return. And together they built our towns, irrigated our farms and ranches, planted our vines and orchards and raised their children, immigrants all.
June is Immigrant Heritage Month, a time to remember these stories. We your neighbors on The Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) invite everyone to take a moment to remember how you got here, how your families got to this valley, this country. What is your immigrant story?
And in remembering the stories of your ancestors, join us in welcoming the new immigrants among us and helping them make the Grand Valley their home as well as ours.
RICHARD HYLAND
Grand Junction