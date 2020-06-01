Don’t expect social distancing on airplanes
On May 28, I flew from Grand Junction to Dallas/Fort Worth on American Airlines flight 4147. This flight uses an aircraft with rows of two seats on each side of the aisle.
Shortly after I had made the reservation, I called customer service to see if the seat next to me was occupied. The representative assured me that the seat next to mine was blocked. Four days before the flight, I called again to check the seating and got the same reply. But when I boarded the plane, there was someone in the seat I was assured was blocked, and the plane was almost entirely full.
The seating put about 8 inches of space between travelers. When I asked the gate agent about this, she said the airline was allowed to fill 85% of its seats. Since no one was seated in first class, that probably made up the 15%.
When I arrived in Dallas, I asked a customer service representative there how this upheld social distancing, to which she replied the airline wasn’t “doing” that anymore. I’m writing this letter not to complain, though I think the the policy is reckless, but to alert people who are considering this flight to know that they likely will be seated very close to another person.
The airline does require all to wear masks, but many people uncovered their faces during the flight and were not told to replace them.
Social media sites too big to be held to newspaper standards
I was disappointed to read the self-serving editorial (Trump is right: Social media need to be fixed) regarding your support for internet censorship.
Unlike The Daily Sentinel, social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others have millions or billions of content authors. The Daily Sentinel has only a handful of writers, and one person could handle editing the letters column.
While I am all for creating jobs, it would be impossible to monitor and censor all the content posted on social media. Making social media hosts accountable for every post would be like holding a phone company accountable for the content of every call. The best that can be expected is to keep an eye on the sources that are read by millions and to try and control lies and hate speech that reach the largest number of readers.
Fortunately, Twitter has decided to take that step, instead of hosting our serial liar-in-chief unchallenged. The unhinged rants of your neighborhood blowhard don’t carry the same consequences as those of a world leader.
Fact-checking is obligation of consumer, not the medium
Just a reminder to everyone that the media created the Trump Twitter Monster. Beginning with his election, the mainstream media have failed to cover the president fairly, accurately or professionally, neither his successes nor his failures over the last almost four years — and yes, there have been plenty of both. Because a majority of media outlets, pundits, as well as political opponents have succumbed to TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome — sometimes comical to the point of absurdity, they ultimately created the monster. They essentially forced him into using the only platform he had to get his particular message to the people.
It is easy to detest many of his tit-for-tat childish reactions, deplorable name-calling and lack of decorum that befits a president, but at the same time the constant barrage of attacks, lies, false stories, made-up accusations, ridiculous impeachment process, and now blaming him for deaths from a virus, I believe has tipped the social media sphere. Social media beware!
If people are still too ignorant to check facts for themselves, information from the media or from the president, and have to be warned by @jack, or censored by the Facebook police — that’s their problem. Twitter as well as Facebook are well-known for their political bias. As are media outlets from MSNBC to Fox. Americans believing either side without question nor assessing information with a little common sense, is much more frightening and ultimately deleterious to our nation. The erosion of free speech, our First Amendment, has been accelerating down a very slippery slope and both Twitter and the president are hammering another nail in that coffin.
