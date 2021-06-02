Culture wars don’t exist in veterans cemeteries
Memorial Day is our opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of generations of our fellow Armed Services patriots, now departed. I would like to thank Angela Ingalls, director of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, on 28-1/2 Road and the Riverside Parkway, who allowed my family and me to be part of placing American flags at the headstones of all of the veterans buried there.
The process of placing the American flag was fairly simple. You took your screwdriver, which you brought with you, and punched a hole in the ground on the left side of the headstone, took the American flag (provided) and pushed it into the ground. At that point, you would step back and place your hand over your heart (or saluted if you were a veteran), then you would read out loud the name of the veteran, their rank, when they served, and in what branch. The idea being that by speaking their name out loud, they and their service would never be forgotten.
I am not sure how many flags were put out by all of the volunteers that afternoon; several thousand flags in a couple of hours I would guess. As we finished, I told my family, “Look around you, not once on any of the headstones was there any mention of race, color, creed, or any of the other ways that those in power and in the media are using to try to divide us. As I looked around at all of the American flags, I told my family here all lives mattered. The only thing we could see was Red, White, and Blue. We have more in common with our fellow countrymen than our media would want you to think.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Which kind of ‘cowhand’ are Mesa County residents?
Recently I “entertained” friends with that old Bing Crosby cowboy song, “I’m an Old Cowhand, from the Rio Grande.”
I’ve altered the lyrics to commemorate recent news that Colorado is a national leader in COVID-19 transmission with Mesa County leading the way. My version describes two kinds of “cowhands.” Sing along and ask yourself, “Which kind of cowhand am I?”
I’m an old cowhand from the Rio Grande,
Thars a lota thangs I don’t understand,
But I listened to the science and I wasn’t the last,
To get my vaccine and I’ve even worn a mask,
I may be dumb, but I’m not a dumb … (person),
Yippie Yi Yo Ki Yay!
Thars an old cowhand from Colorado Land,
Always tellin me I don’t understand,
He’s never worn a mask and he won’t vaccinate,
A self-made victim Makin ‘Merica Great,
Spreadin COVID virus over half the state,
Yippie Yi Yo Ki Yay!
DAN FORD
Fruita
Objector to 1619 Project missed the point: Give credit where due
In response to Vicki Martin, you’re missing the point entirely. The Civil War was fought over the rights of slave owners in the south to continue reaping the rewards of businesses made entirely possible by people stolen from their countries and brought here to be chattel.
This renaming has nothing at all to do with expiation, but with giving credit where credit is long past due. You neglected to number the many thousands of men, women and children of black ancestry who died during that war, and who are still dying today because of it. As for your own ancestors, war is hell on all involved. It is the price paid for so-called freedom, which is this case is a misnomer of the grandest proportions.
NANCY COTA
Grand Junction