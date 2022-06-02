Central High School needs better tennis courts
Central High School provides students from three separate schools the opportunity to play high school junior varsity and varsity tennis. Every fall and spring, boys and girls from Central High, Palisade High and Caprock Academy, combined with home-school students, play tennis under the Central High banner.
This year, the girls team finished 8-3 and sent seven girls to the 4A State Championship in Pueblo. Tennis at Central High School is growing in interest and becoming more competitive. It is an exciting time for all involved. Unfortunately, the Central High School tennis teams are saddled with an impediment that has the potential to undermine their positive momentum. The courts at Central High School are only playable because these are the only courts accessible to our athletes.
If you haven’t seen the tennis courts at Central, you need to visit the site to fully understand their poor condition. There are large inch-wide cracks throughout, the paint is peeling off, and their surface is raised and pitted. These courts are in terrible shape and are dangerous for our athletes. To that point, this past spring the girls team lost a varsity player due to multiple torn ligaments in her ankle from the uneven surface. For the school district to expect our athletes to play on courts like these is unacceptable.
With the elimination of the Grand Junction High School tennis courts, the rumored conversion of the Lincoln Park tennis courts to solely Pickleball courts and the lack of courts at Long’s Park, in the near future there will only be two playable public courts available east of 12th Street. These two courts are in Palisade.
For a community that embraces tennis and Pickleball as much as we do in Mesa County, we need immediate solutions. It is time for the district to act on behalf of our community and our student athletes.
Therefore I ask, what is the School Board’s plan to resurface or replace the courts at Central High School?
JOE CARTER
Grand Junction
We can beat Boebert by voting for Democrats
Some Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District have changed to unaffiliated as a method to vote against Lauren Boebert in the primary. I am a registered Democrat and I am absolutely opposed to Boebert, but Democrats should not vote in the Republican primary. Democrats must focus fully on electing someone who can beat Boebert.
Boebert’s opponent in the primary is Don Coram, a reasonable bipartisan state legislator. But he won’t beat Boebert. She has $4 million in the bank and national support. Coram has less than $100,000 and is unknown.
Boebert beat Scott Tipton by 10,000 votes in the 2020 Republican primary and it’s likely she’ll get more votes this time from her base. So, that means at least 15,000 unaffiliated would need to vote for Coram. That’s a massive amount of votes in a primary.
By voting for Coram, Democrats also send a terrible message to actual independent/unaffiliated voters. This election will hinge on independents — the largest block of voters in the 3rd CD. They need to know that Democrats are firmly behind the Democratic nominee. A lot of independents don’t like Boebert.
Boebert can be defeated. She beat Diane Mitsch-Bush by 51% to 45%. But Mitsch-Bush chose not to campaign because of COVID and still gathered nearly 200,000 votes.
Democrats must put all our effort — and money — into winning the 3rd CD. That work starts with Democrats voting for Democrats in the primary. We can beat Boebert/Trump!
JOE LEWANDOWSKI
Durango
Do churches have a part to play in ending gun violence?
With events like Buffalo Tops and Robb Elementary on our minds, and school violence burgeoning in the Intermountain West, one might ask whether the LDS church and other faiths are doing enough on the issue.
Christianity has long preached the importance of a higher law for members, but seems less interested in working to enforce even minimum standards for lawful order in the broader community.
Every Christian denomination is justifiably focused on easing the burdens of its own members, given its early and sometimes continuing history of mistreatment. But what good is peace and salvation for one’s own tribe in the chapel, if one’s neighbors and their children suffer in unmitigated bullying and violence in other local sacred spaces like schools and marketplaces?
Staying out of pressing community matters like gun violence is taking separation of church and state too far. It is clearly possible for good church members of all stripes to be a deciding force for enforcing lawful standards in the school and community as well.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah