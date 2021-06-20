What happens when you don’t learn history
The Daily Sentinel of June 15 reported on some who attended a meeting of the Mesa County commissioners proposing that they declare Mesa a “Constitutional county.” The Constitution, as I was taught, gives citizen rights and also mandates government’s responsibilities.
We can disagree as to what is or is not a Constitutional right or what is or what is not a responsibility of government, but to invoke the image of the Holocaust in support of a perspective evidences, more than anything, a total lack of knowledge of even modern history. As such, ignorance breeds insult to all of the nearly 21 million who were murdered by the Nazis.
Equating wearing a cloth mask and/or receiving a vaccine to the heinous experimentation of Josef Mengele on Jews is beyond the pale. To those who spoke, do you have any idea what this animal inflicted on people? To help you better understand, here are just some of his horrific medical experiments that are without parallel in human history: “He placed victims in pressure chambers and injected them with known lethal bacteria.” “Without anesthesia he castrated, broke bones, froze them to death, performed surgery, gave them sex changes, amputated their limbs, gouged out their eyes (the list is without end) — all done to living beings — the majority being children.” And this equates to wearing a mask? Really? How can you possibly draw the comparison or try to create relevance? You have choices; these millions had none.
Make your argument, whatever it might be, as is your right. But do not hysterically use the torture and murder of 6 million Jews to add drama to your presentation. Know what you are talking about before you insult the memory of those who perished. Get yourself educated! Don’t rely on Hollywood to teach history.
Respectfully,
JOSEPH E. BREMAN
Grand Junction
Don’t be a passive bystander to effects of changing climate
The drought in the U.S. Southwest may be the worst in 1,200 years says a faculty member at Earth System Science at the University of California. And praying for rain isn’t going to do one bit of good except to make the person praying feel better.
What will do some good is a much faster change to renewable fuels, restoration of forests and other ecosystems, phasing out chemicals that affect the climate, and support for smaller agricultural ventures.
So, you can sit there wringing your hands and hoping the fires don’t hit your town, or you can get on your computer and do everything you can to convince our governor, our senators, our nay-saying congresswoman, governmental agencies, and our president to actually fight for the life of our Earth.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
BLM headquarters belong in D.C. because of role it plays
After reading the latest (June 16) editorial suggesting that BLM headquarters should remain in Grand Junction, I offer a different perspective from my experience working for the BLM at both the field office and national levels.
I could no more do my field job in D.C., than I could do my national job in Grand Junction.
The headquarters staff is not making local decisions, although most bring 10-20 years of field experience to their national role. The field offices have daily contact with public land, local city and county government, and local constituents that utilize that land. The state offices coordinate between local field offices and interact with state government and state-level constituent organizations and gather and feed that coordinated information to the national office. The role of the headquarters office is to develop national budgets and policy and to coordinate with state offices, other federal agencies, Congressional staff, and national constituent organizations.
As the BLM’s national manager for the wildlife and forestry programs, I met weekly with the USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and national interest groups, all headquartered in D.C. While developing budget proposals and dealing with national policy and legal issues, I met with Department of the Interior, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Justice and Congressional staff.
Putting the national office in one state dilutes the objectivity required to manage public land across 12 Western states. The issues in western Colorado are different than the issues in western Oregon or any other state.
I understand the economic and job benefits to Grand Junction for maintaining the BLM headquarters here; the disadvantages to effective national management of public land outweigh any benefits.
CHRISTINE JAUHOLA
BLM Group Manager,
Fish, Wildlife and Forests (retired)
Glade Park
A community center is all that is lacking in Grand Junction
One thing is missing if you live in Grand Junction. Certainly, it is a wonderful place to live, raise a family, educate our children, have access to quality health care and grow old — all while enjoying our great outdoors. But one thing is missing — a place for families, seniors, veterans and teenagers to recreate 12 months out of the year; a place with a warm-water therapy pool to serve cardio patients, amputees, back- and knee-surgery patients as well as persons born with disabilities.
A community center can serve all those needs. Time and again the Grand Junction citizens have said they would like to have a community center. I would urge the City Council, community leaders and interested citizens to join forces to actively pursue a course of action that will positively impact the financing and construction of this much-needed facility. We can do this if we set our mind to it.
GAY HAMMER
Grand Junction