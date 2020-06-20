Juneteenth was not end of slavery in U.S.
The June 19 Sentinel editorial stated “Slavery had been abolished, but it didn’t end until June 19, 1865, when Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, and read a government order that freed the last remaining slaves in the US.”
That’s a nice story, but it is not true.
Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation only freed slaves in the Confederacy, not the United States. The slaves in the four slave states in the U.S., Maryland, Missouri, Delaware and Kentucky, were not freed until six months after Juneteenth, on Dec. 6, 1865, when the 13th Amendment was ratified, abolishing slavery in the US.
People say Lincoln freed the slaves, yet slavery was legal and practiced in his country his entire life. If Lincoln really wanted to free the slaves, he could have done so in 1863, two years before he died, when he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, but he didn’t.
He did not free the slaves in the United States at that time, but only those where he had no federal control, in the Confederacy, because he feared the four slave states in the Union would secede and join the Confederacy if he abolished slavery in the United States. He never freed a single slave in the United States.
Juneteenth is a celebration to honor the end of slavery in the United States, but it is not the actual day slavery was abolished in the United States.
LARRY LYON
Grand Junction
Radicals use unrest to promote leftist agenda
In Mesa County we appreciate and honor our police. These men and women put their lives on the line for us every day. There are a few bad apples and improvements can be made, but they are not the main problem in inner cities.
The fact is in 2019 only 10 unarmed blacks were killed by the police in a country of 330 million people. That number is infinitesimally small. Several blacks are shot and killed by other blacks every weekend in each of these cities who have experienced recent rioting. Black neighborhoods deserve safer streets. It is the politicians they have elected for 52 years, most of whom are Democrats, who failed them.
Did civil rights leaders encourage the smashing of windows and looting or was it anarchists with a different agenda? This is now being investigated by Attorney General Barr and Homeland Security. National media downplays the fact that these demonstrations tuned into riots. Racism is a problem, but as MLK taught, riots are not the solution. Radicals are taking advantage of this unrest to promote their leftist agenda.
The Democratic mayor of Seattle describes the takeover of several blocks in the middle of her city by protesters as peaceful. If this is your idea of peaceful, you can vote for it in November. I say it’s insane.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Sen. Gardner should
support CORE Act
I agree with Mr. Spehar’s comments that Sen. Gardner deserves acknowledgment for his efforts supporting the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Thursday it was announced that the bill passed the Senate, marking a historic moment that the Land Water and Conservation Fund (LWCF) is on its way to be fully funded in over 60 years. The GAOA passage also will allocate $9.5 billion for National Parks. As an outdoor enthusiast, this is great to see.
However, Sen. Gardner initially didn’t support LWCF when he was a member of the House, and his conservation record is not inspiring. Whether Sen. Gardner supports LWCF because he genuinely cares or he did it solely to help his reelection chances, I don’t know for sure. I do know it’s an election year and he stands alone as the only Colorado senator to not support a wilderness legislation. He continues to ride the fence when it comes to supporting the Colorado Recreation Economy Act.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act was introduced over a year ago, it has already passed the House of Representatives and has wide bipartisan support from every county in Colorado that has land in the bill. Outdoor recreation is the leading economic driver in our state, bringing in over $63 billion dollars last year. Yet Sen. Gardner hasn’t listened to his constituents on this important public lands bill that will protect iconic landscapes like Camp Hale and the San Juan Mountains for generations to come.
Sen. Gardner, now is the time to support the CORE Act. It is good for local and state economies and promotes the values Coloradans care about.
STEVE PALMER
Fruita
Thiessen too broadly asserts what kneeling represents
I am writing in response to a column in the June 17, 2020, edition of The Daily Sentinel by Marc Thiessen.
Mr. Thiessen, I find several flaws with your opinion expressed in your column. First, you state, “The anthem and the flag symbolize the ideal of equality that America stands for…” The entire point of recent protests is that there is all too often a lack of equality for persons of color. I feel it is not just a right, but an obligation for all citizens who realize this to continue to protest against this injustice, including protesting by kneeling during our national anthem if one so chooses.
Second, you extensively quote Colin Kaepernick in claiming to all Americans who are taking a knee in protest, “you are not protesting racism in your country, you are protesting your country.” I never gave Colin Kaepernick permission to speak for me, nor do I believe did many other fellow citizens. Kaepernick’s reasons are his own. Please do not presume he speaks for the rest of us.
Finally, you mention many Americans fought for the flag. You, sir, might do well to review a few basics taught in most high school civics classes. My husband and I have two sons. Both are career military officers. The oath they took as officers was to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Please read that again. The “Constitution of the United States” — not the flag (or for that matter the president of the United States) but the Constitution. If you will take the time to read the Constitution, you will find the very first right granted to us as citizens is the Freedom of Speech (or other forms of expression). Whether or not I choose to take a knee during the anthem, I completely defend those choosing to do so. And I will continue to uphold that right until ALL citizens in this country can freely experience “the ideal of equality that America stands for.”
KATHARINE KIERSTEAD
Fruita
Want a guarantee ballot will count? Mail it with a stamp
After all the hoopla about faulty or neglected ballot boxes, I have just the solution and it will only cost you 50 cents. It is a small piece of paper with an adhesive backing that can be purchased at something called a “post office.” Once this stamp is affixed to the upper right hand corner of your ballot envelope, the ballot may be deposited in a convenient mailbox and is almost guaranteed to reach its intended destination. I have been using these “stamps” now for over 30 years to mail in ballots and have not been disappointed once. If you have not tried it, I highly recommend this procedure. It is a real opportunity for you to control your ballot’s destiny.
GREG GNESIOS
Grand Junction
City Council Statement on Racism, Inequality and Social Justice
Juneteenth 2020
The May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has prompted demonstrations and protests across the country. In our community, citizens have held marches, meetings and protests relating to the death of Mr. Floyd, and the continued existence of racism and inequality in our community.
We acknowledge there are systemic problems in our community that must be addressed and are committed to ending racism and advancing equality and social justice. In January, Council renewed the Inclusivity Proclamation. In part, that proclamation declares that “Grand Junction respects diversity and desires to ensure that the human rights of all citizens are protected and to that end the City implores all citizens to make known that we do not tolerate discrimination in any form …” and “the residents of Grand Junction are urged to work together to engage in dialogue and move forward to ensure all Grand Junction residents feel their voices are heard ….” We reaffirm the Inclusivity Proclamation today.
At the June 3rd Council meeting, we heard from many citizens who voiced their experience and complaints about racism existing in our City. At that meeting, we appointed a committee of three council members to engage with community members to form a task force, with broad representation of governments, nonprofits and citizens, to discuss and offer concrete solutions that will address these problems. The Council committee continues its work today with the announcement of the creation of a Task Force.
We, as Council, and all parts of City government will continue to engage in an open dialogue and actions to move forward and ensure that all voices are heard. We again urge the residents of Grand Junction to come together and to continue to work for positive outcomes in every aspect of their lives, and to do everything possible to enrich the lives of others. We must come together and by doing so will make our community better.