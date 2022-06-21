We deserve to hear the truth about Jan. 6
I read the letters in the Sentinel recently, and wow, some people just never let up on the “Democrats are trying to divide us” nonsense. I don’t know whether to laugh or get nauseated. David Kearsley and Fred Myers are in the Glenwood Springs newspaper frequently, and in Grand Junction, too, spouting off talking points straight from Fox News or another faux news site.
My question to them is, “Do you really believe what you write here?” I am not buying it.
Of adults aged 18-35 years, 67% think women should be allowed to choose what happens to their bodies, not an elderly U.S. Supreme Court Justice or a politician. Of Democrats, 88% approve of it as well. Surprisingly, 61% of Republicans approve of it, too.
Their comment about abortions not happening in Europe is also nonsense. A family doctor there can perform an abortion up to 14 weeks. Nobody disputes that if a woman needs to have an abortion there must be a valid reason, and painting them as people with no moral compass is sickening.
Unfortunately, I know way too many guys who in the heat of passion will not use a condom. Aren’t they responsible, too? I think the idea of the Trump side of the Republican Party being morally superior to the rest of us is just silly nonsense.
David Kearsley seems nervous about the Jan. 6 committee hearings in prime time. Being a lifelong Republican, I want to know what that committee has discovered, don’t you?
Even though Trump’s attempt at a “soft coup” never had a snowball’s chance of succeeding, they sure tried anyway, didn’t they?
That explains why the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis seated a grand jury to hear evidence of voter suppression by allies of Donald Trump, and they are busy doing that right now, and we recently read about a guy from Trump’s campaign named Robert Sinner, who communicated via email about his loyalty to Trump and his willingness to find alternative electors.” Fortunately there was an adult in the room then. This happened on Dec. 13, 2020. Talk about sore losers!
History is unfolding in front of us now in real time. I am recording the hearings for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to see. Division? Cure? Stop lying, and tell Trump to do the same. Stand up for truth every day.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
I support Mike O’Donnell for Secretary of State
I like Mike!
It is my great honor to be supporting Mike O’Donnell for Colorado’s next Secretary of State! Why Mike? Well, my family suffered personal harm at the hands of Mesa County’s own Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. Tina (allegedly) stole the identity of my brother-in-law, placing him and his family in harm’s way and jeopardizing an innocent man’s reputation and livelihood. These events caused me to look intently for another candidate who has strong personal integrity and is highly qualified. Mike O’Donnell is both. I first heard Mike speak in March and was impresse.
Since I’ve gotten to know him better, I am amazed by his knowledge of business and economics, his understanding of complex issues facing our state, and the practical solutions he’s proposing.
Mike is a political outsider, but as the former executive director of Colorado Lending Source for 20 years, he is well-known for helping small businesses. He created the first character-based small business loan program in our state, and left CLS to focus on providing 0% interest loans to marginalized business owners.
Mike has a level-headed approach to everything he does, and as such, is gaining increasing support. One of his first items of business will be cleaning up our voter rolls, but he also knows it will be vital to implement new strategies to support businesses during our worsening economic downturn. He wants to make Colorado a great place to live and do business in again!
If you’re tired of the Tina drama, please vote for Mike in the June primary! Colorado needs him!
ANDREA BARBER
Fruita
Trish Weber is the right person to represent us
I am an unaffiliated voter who chose to vote the Republican ballot in this primary for several reasons. Chief among them was to vote for Dr. Trish Weber as my choice for State House seat 55.
I have known Trish on a personal level for over 20 years and can say unequivocally that she is not a career politician, but someone with a genuine and heartfelt desire to serve the constituents of Mesa County and western Colorado. She is also a true conservative with the tenacity and fearlessness to stand and fight for what she believes is right.
I have watched throughout this campaign as she has gone about quietly and effectively gathering information about the issues and going door to door almost every day to meet voters where they are.
She is thoughtful and seeks to understand not just what the issues are, but how they will impact those she seeks to represent.
Her priorities for providing access to health care and protecting patient privacy, improving educational opportunities for our children and parental involvement in our kids’ education.
She recognizes that our area needs reliable air and ground transportation options to allow our residents and visitors to travel into and out of our region for business and leisure. She has done her homework and knows what the voters of her district want and need.
I would urge you to vote for Trish Weber, M.D., as I have done in this primary.
BRUCE SCHWENKE
Grand Junction
Jeffery Waldon will protect our elections as clerk
Elect Jeffrey Waldon to be the next Mesa County Clerk and Recorder as he is an oceanic improvement over the alleged felon Tina Peters.
I know Waldon personally and he loves helping out others as he was raised that way. He is an astute individual that dots every i and crosses every t and we need that kind of character for managing that all voting ballots are secured in this county.
A vote for Waldon is a vote for election protection in our county.
VL ETTER
Clifton
Lauren Boebert is doing what we elected her to do
We conservatives sent Lauren Boebert to Washington to help drain the swamp. All the vicious attacks on her by the leftists prove that she is doing a great job.
She is rocking their boat!
RICHARD HOPKINS
Grand Junction