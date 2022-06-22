Don’t let the left pick our candidates for us
It is amusing to watch the left try to justify what they are doing in the Colorado primary this year.
Tim Sarmo’s recent letter was just the latest obfuscation to gloss over the Democrat’s abuse of Prop 108, which opened the primaries up to unaffiliated voters. Clearly it was not the intent of this proposition to have political parties trying to game the system and screw up the other party’s right to choose their candidates.
His business analogy was incorrect. Using the auto manufacturers explanation, what is happening is Chevy wants to design the Ford Mustang, by replacing the high horsepower engine with a tiny engine and a boxy unappealing design, basically turning the Mustang into an Edsel.
Another friend succinctly put it, the Dodgers want to choose the starting lineup for the Rockies.
Funnier still, the Democrats never mention the fact that they have three candidates running in their primary for the chance to run against the Republicans in November. Those candidates must be pretty awful if the tactic by the left is not to choose their best candidate for the primary, but try to screw up the Republican candidate.
My wife hit the nail on the head when she called this election fraud.
Finally, let’s us all remember that the folks behind this scheme all thought Joe Biden would make a great President. How’s that $5 a gallon gasoline working out for you?
The solution to this scheme is for Republicans to turn out and vote. Don’t let the Democrats choose our candidates for us.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Clifton
The many examples of Boebert’s corruption
Our ballots have arrived and it is time to lessen corruption in Congress.
Lauren Boebert is corruption personified. Corruption is lacking personal integrity, being essentially dishonest. Corruption is voting against legislation in Congress (H.R.2471), and then running ads in Colorado District 3 claiming benefits for her constituents that the bill provided. Corruption is not paying your unemployment insurance premiums back to 2016 resulting in eight separate liens. Corruption is reimbursing yourself $21,199 in mileage after winning the election. Corruption is subverting democracy itself (voting against state-certified election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania) and supporting fictions that undermine democracy, including that Trump won the last election. Corruption is receiving millions of dollars from out of state sources (example: $136,250 from Ted Cruz’s 20 for 20 Victory Fund) and then voting against your constituents interests (examples: H.R. 446 Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act; H.R. 941 The Transplant Act; H.R. 7791 Access to Baby Formula Act). Corruption is not knowing what you are talking about, not caring about facts, as in blaming the rolling blackouts in Texas on frozen windmills, or political ads that are full of misleading and false information.
We need a better Congressperson. Don Coram is that person.
CHARLES KERR
Grand Junction
Trish Weber is the right person to represent us
My wife and I are writing this letter to inform our fellow citizens of a great opportunity to nominate a wonderful candidate to be the next Colorado house member in District 55, Dr. Trish Weber.
My wife and I personally know both of the candidates in the Republican primary for House District 55.
On the one hand is candidate Taggart, to whom we sold Pyramid Printing some years ago. Conspicuously absent from his public statements is any mention of his ownership of that robust enterprise. Unfortunately his ownership revealed both negligence and disregard. Worse, his mismanagement left all of the employees without jobs and health insurance. That history reveals the kind of irresponsible stewardship that Coloradans can ill afford to endorse.
In complete contrast is our association with Trish Weber. She is a woman of principle who is dedicated to her community and family. She clearly stands apart as the person who should represent us in Denver. Her personal and public record is outstanding and unobscured. We will confidently and proudly vote for Dr. Trish Weber in the primary. We hope that you will join us.
OWEN O’FALLON and AMY NUERNBERG
Grand Junction
Rick Taggart will protect Western Slope interests
It has been difficult for the Western Slope to be heard over the demands of Front Range interests. I believe that Rick Taggart will give us the strong voice we need if he is elected to represent House District 55 in our State Legislature.
I am supporting Rick because he is the only candidate running for HD 55 who is loyal to the conservative values that I absorbed while growing up in Grand Junction. His service as mayor and on the City Council leaves no doubt that he is an honorable man who believes in fiscal prudence, hard work, common sense, fact-based decisions and respect for his constituents. It is just as clear that he rejects inflated claims, governmental overreaching, grandstanding and irresponsible spending.
It requires courage to be a public servant these days, and to face the suspicions and anger of many voters. Rick has it, and it will help restore our faith in the integrity and effectiveness of our government. There is so much at stake in the upcoming election, and I hope that Sentinel readers will agree with me that Rick Taggart has the necessary wisdom and experience to protect our interests.
IRENE MAY
Grand Junction