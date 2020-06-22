‘Decorum’ a polite way of denying grievances
I have an inkling why Grand Junction City Council member Anna Stout is so “headstrong,” after viewing last week’s City Council contretemps. I suspect she has more than once been on the receiving end of that testosterone overdose sprayed in her direction.
Would I advise her to be more temperate? Sure. But I would also say her council colleague should read his city emails before waving his Glock, even provisionally.
And while I support politeness over hostility, I’d ask members to consider what “100 years of decorum” sounds like to people for whom decorum has been a polite way of denying their grievances for a century.
Council member Phyllis Norris struck a better tone. Dial down the umbrage. Figure out what it really means to respect each other. And don’t let a few swear words throw off what has been a pretty productive year so far.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Under National Popular Vote, people always pick president
A National Popular Vote offers all of America one hugely important guarantee: the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia will always become the president of the United States.
Five times in our history, and twice in just the last 20 years, the winner of the popular vote was denied the White House. The Electoral College — not the people — picked the president. Under a National Popular Vote, the people will always pick the president. That’s because Colorado and the other jurisdictions that become part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — which becomes effective when the total reaches 270 electoral votes — agree to award all of their electors to the winner of the popular vote. That’s good for Colorado and good for America!
DIANE BIRMINGHAM
Grand Junction
Is ‘power of science’ having a secularizing effect on society?
It was with great pride that I heard my wife Anne give the invocation at City Council on June 16. In the past there might be protestors at City Hall about an atheist giving the invocation. I believe we have made some progress in the Grand Valley about the flexibility of our views. It is time to unify our county instead of divide the citizens because of ideology. I am under the impression that the number of secular citizens is increasing. Is this in part due to the power of science in the COVID-19 debate? I am amazed that a virus can impact the entire planet.
Here is a chance for our neighbors to show empathy for each other and respect the guidelines given to us by the health department. I am impressed by all the adults and children who wear a mask. Thank you for the point of view, Anne.
STEVE LANDMAN
Grand Junction
Ray Scott prepared to lead county through austerity
With the 2020 primary election for Mesa County commissioner nearing the finish line, there are a few things that have me and mine checking the box for Ray Scott.
Understanding that we are going to see budget cuts from the state level that we have not seen in recent times, Mr. Scott, after serving 10 years at the state level, and the contacts and he made there, has a clear advantage in knowing HOW to leverage state and federal funds to assist us continue to provide services during a time when the funds coming in for Mesa County will be significantly impacted.
He is already working on jail and court reforms by conferring with Colorado best practices in drug courts and veterans courts — both supported by funds from state and federal governments. In addition, the Polis administration has recently imposed unfunded mandates for police reform. Scott has the contacts at the federal level to leverage federal dollars to assist in implementing the mandate for body cams and other mandates that Mesa County simply does not have in the budget. With the serious reduction is severance tax dollars coming into Mesa County (money that comes from fossil fuel development) allocated for infrastructure, schools, firefighters, libraries, hospitals and water projects, Scott is best positioned to find ways that Mesa County can stand up to the state administration and fight for local, responsible development. Scott has taken the initiative to begin negotiations with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines for more economical flights into Grand Junction. WIth more affordable flights into Grand Junction, businesses will be attracted to the area. Affordable airline flights also mean a boon to the tourism and outdoor recreational activities that are abundant in Mesa County.
We can’t afford to not hit the ground running and leverage every advantage in our choice for Mesa County commissioner and those advantages and asserts lie solely in Ray Scotts’ skill set and experience.
LINDY BROWNING
Whitewater
We have an opportunity to ‘bring in’ history
Grand Junction might be guilty of honoring historically significant (a somewhat subjective term) men and women through a “non-color” and “turn-a-blind-eye” lens, i.e. Walter Walker but...
Some people think we only have two choices “throwing out” or “leaving alone” and neither of these choices will change minds. They will just make each side dig their heels in deeper, but would happen if there was a third choice, a choice that could change minds by showing how rich the black history has been in this community from the early 1900s?
In 1917, The Daily Sentinel published a short article, “Colored Masons Elect Officers” (Pinon Mesa Lodge No. 20) and the “chaplain” was a gentleman named Elijah Hines. The Daily Sentinel published several articles on him, April 1925 and February 2012.
Elijah was born 1844 as a slave and at the age of 18 served in the Civil War fighting for his freedom in Company 11 of the 18th Regiment of Missouri volunteers, United States Army. He moved his family to Grand Junction in 1901 and purchased orchard property on Orchard Avenue. When he died The Daily Sentinel (April 11, 1925) published on its front page “Born a Slave He Died An Honored Man”… “he was one of the very best growers in the valley…There are no better men than Elijah Hines and he will be sincerely mourned by all who had the good fortune to become acquainted with him.” He is buried in the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, along with his family. How about Colorado Mesa University taking the funds it would cost “throwing out” Walter Walker and using those funds to “bring in” a tribute to Elijah Hines?
Another member of the Lodge was James E. Harris. He was a “Buffalo Soldier” a trooper in the Ninth U. S. Cavalry. He married Eva Baylor in Grand Junction, in 1900. He died 1943 and is buried in the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. The Daily Sentinel reported several articles about him — April 1938 by Merle M. McClintock and November 2017 by Bob Silbernagel (Mesa County Library).
These are just two of the many honorable black men who have played a part in the history of this community. Maybe instead of “throwing out” history, we as a community could put our energy into “bringing in” history. Elijah Hines would look good, next to Walter Walker for all to learn from.
SHERRYL BUCKLEY
Grand Junction
We must stop treating concepts as hard facts
I’m troubled by the absence of attribution in so many news reports. If I were to stage a protest, saying there’s too much conservative bias in the media, I would hope reporters would report that “Mr. Moran objects to what he says is conservative bias in the media.” Just because I might say there’s a bias is not proof that there is such bias. And yet, when government officials say they “need more respirators” or “police are doing all they can to keep the peace,” these views are reported as “health officials need more respirators” or “police are doing all they can to keep the peace.”
A reporter couldn’t realistically know if there’s “a bias,” “a need,” or if anyone is “doing all they can.” These are nebulous concepts, and it seems to me we need to define these terms, and provide much hard evidence to support the claims, before we can state them as facts. Equally disconcerting is that “social injustice” and “systemic racism” are stated as facts. Reporters could more accurately state that “Protestors object to what they say is social injustice” or “what they say is systemic racism.” Yet, the simple lack of attribution results in these being portrayed as provable facts.
Another common phrase is to discuss the objection to “economic inequality.” Now, that’s a provable condition: People in different positions earn different amounts of income. But “inequality” is not always the same as “unfairness.” “Unfairness” is also nebulous, yet I suspect this will also be labeled as a fact, rather than attributing the label to the person who said it. We seem to have enough trouble communicating with each other without rushing to treat concepts as hard facts.
MICHAEL MORAN
(not the former Public Trustee)
Grand Junction