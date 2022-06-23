Todd Rowell a true
community servant
On June 28, voters will have an opportunity to vote in the primary election. While all the issues on the ballot are important, the vote for Mesa County Sheriff is, arguably, one of the most important. The person selected to be our Sheriff will take the reins of one of the most progressive and well respected law enforcement agencies in Colorado.
In October 2000, I had the privilege of administering the oath of office to a bright young man who, following his service in the Marine Corps, graduated at the top of his class at the police academy.
Todd Rowell’s years of service to his country and to Mesa County have clearly demonstrated how seriously he takes his commitment to the Constitution and to the citizens of Mesa County. His common sense leadership has served us well.
We live in divisive times. The ongoing spectacle in the world of politics sometimes makes it difficult to select a candidate. One of the best ways to find the right candidate is to examine their past record. Todd is a man of character who understands servant leadership. He has proven his ability and commitment to serve Mesa County. I urge you to vote for Todd Rowell for Sheriff.
RIECKE CLAUSSEN
Former Mesa County Sheriff
Republicans need to pick their own candidates
You should have received your primary ballot by now. Because of Colorado’s “semi-open” primary system, anyone registered as Unaffiliated will receive both Democrat and Republican primary ballots and can choose which one to vote.
The Democrats are trying hard to select the Republican candidates by pushing Democrats to change to Unaffiliated so that they can vote in the Republican primary. One stated goal is to “vote for anyone not named Boebert.” While that is legal, trying to sabotage another party’s primary seems downright reprehensible.
Lauren Boebert is doing a great job for Colorado and the country. In addition to the legislation that she has been instrumental in passing (see boebert.house.gov) she has highlighted a lot of the absurdity that takes place in Congress and the media. I like having an outspoken, turn-over-the-rocks legislator who unabashedly stands up for our rights, and I’m proud to be her constituent. I will vote for her to continue representing us and our conservative values.
The Democratic administration and Congress have done a very poor job of leading this country. Gas prices have skyrocketed and food prices are outrageous, making life increasingly unaffordable for many people. We are providing food, hotel rooms, cross-country transportation and medical care to the millions of people who are illegally streaming across our borders, while we have veterans living on the street. Crime rates have risen dramatically.
Republicans: don’t let Democrats succeed in picking your candidates. Your vote is badly needed and it does count, but only if you use it. Please return your ballot (I take mine to the courthouse) or vote in person by June 28.
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
Rick Taggart a committed leader for Grand Junction
On June 28, the citizens of Grand Junction and House District 55 will make a critical decision for our future. In today’s increasingly partisan world, few people are willing to talk about the need for compromise in government. But if we expect our city to continue to thrive and prosper, we need someone representing us in House District 55 who clearly understands what must be done to make government work. It is critical for Grand Junction and the Western Slope that we send someone to represent District 55 with the experience and expertise to get things done for Grand Junction and the Grand Valley.
I previously had the opportunity to work with Rick Taggart as a colleague at Colorado Mesa University. I have continued to interact with Rick in his capacity as a member of the City Council for the past seven years. Rick has been an advocate for controlled spending, law enforcement and business from the day he was first elected and he will carry his passion and experience to Denver to represent us effectively in the state house.
Rick Taggart is not only a fiscal conservative, but an experienced leader. He has successfully cultivated relationships and worked collaboratively to promote the economic and social interests of city residents. More importantly, Rick has always demonstrated a willingness to listen, consider opposing viewpoints and make thoughtful decisions in the public interest. Despite not always agreeing with his decisions, I have always appreciated Rick’s commitment to public service, integrity and compassion. As an experienced public official, Rick will be able to hit the ground running, as he is intimately familiar with the legislative process, as well as the challenges facing both state and municipal governments. Rick understands that what is most important is making sure that his decisions as our representative will create solutions that work for Grand Junction and his local constituents.
Janice Rich leaves big shoes to fill as she moves on to the Colorado State Senate. Please vote for Rick Taggart on June 28 so we can continue the long-standing tradition of experienced, collaborative, committed leadership in House District 55.
JANE QUIMBY
Grand Junction