Sunday’s cartoon was ignorant and offensive
The Sentinel editorial cartoon on Sunday managed to be both offensive and ignorant.
It attempted to equate World War II American soldiers massing to confront real fascists and national socialist (Nazis) with the Antifa movement of today.
I can only assume that the cartoonist is so ignorant of history he doesn’t know that fascism was a totalitarian leftist (socialist) movement in Italy as the Nazis were in Germany. Those soldiers fought to preserve freedom and this homeland.
The Antifa movement today insists on control and unquestioned fealty to their agenda. They are the antithesis of freedom. They use anonymous violence to enforce their agenda just as the Nazi Brown Shirts did in the 1930s. Antifa has taken an incident in which the country could have overwhelmingly united, the tragic and untimely killing of George Floyd by an apparent bully with a badge, and used it as a wedge to try to accomplish what they have always wanted, irreconcilable national division.
Neither the Black Lives Matter movement nor Antifa have anything to do with Black lives. Of course Black lives matter. Last year there were more than 7,400 Black homicide victims, slightly over 200 or 3% involved law enforcement. If Black lives matter to the Black Lives Matter movement, why do they focus exclusively on 3% of those killed and ignore 97%, the vast majority of which is Black on Black crime? Why doesn’t the overwhelming number of deaths matter? Quite obviously, Black lives only matter to these people when it suits their political agenda.
Lady Justice is portrayed as a blindfolded warrior with balanced scales because justice should be blind. Last weekend, 11 people were killed in Chicago, including a Black 3-year-old, and 67 were wounded. Where is the outrage? Pulling back police has predictable consequences.
KEN BROWNLEE
Grand Junction
Sentinel owes readers apology over anti-fascism cartoon
Sunday’s editorial cartoon in the Commentary section leads me to think very little thought by the Sentinel is given as to what is chosen to appear in your paper.
To draw a comparison between Antifa of today and the U.S. soldiers of 1942 is beyond ridiculous.
Antifa is comprised of leftist thugs that burn, pillage and incite mob violence at the slightest pretense or provocation.
The soldiers of 1942 are comprised of men and women who signed up for duty in the military in large numbers in the days immediately following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with FDR declaring war the following day on Japan, and a few days after that, declaring war on Nazi Germany.
The young men and women who served in the military during that era were patriots of the first order and were engaged in action that same year in the Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal and North Africa.
They became known as America’s greatest generation.
For the Sentinel to imply that somehow they are to be compared to the Antifa thugs of today is outrageous.
The Daily Sentinel should apologize to their readership for this egregious lapse of judgment by your editorial page editor.
PAUL CURRIE-MILLS
Grand Junction
Where is outrage over killing of retired officer in St. Louis?
Retired Capt. David Dorn (African American) was shot and killed by 24- year-old Stephan Cannon (also African American) after responding to an alarm at Lee Pawn and Jewelry Store amid unrest in St. Louis over the death of George Floyd.
Dorn had served 38 years on the police force. Surveillance footage showed Cannon was among others seen stealing several televisions before Dorn arrived. Dorn had responded because the store was owned by a friend.
Why did this story receive so little coverage in the media? Possibly, because it was a Black man shot by another Black man? This is a tragic story of a criminal looting a store and then killing a respected and retired St. Louis police captain who responded to protect his friend’s store.
Brothers and sisters of all races, anytime a police officer kills another human being unneccesarily it is WRONG! One time in a year is too many! It doesn’t matter what color the officer or the suspect is. However, the media continues to keep us laser-focused only on the incidents where a white cop kills a Black man.
Why? Because it SELLS! It’s as if Stephan Cannon’s killing of retired Capt. David Dorn is not a tragedy. Cannon wasn’t peacefully protesting as Dr. Martin Luther King did. He was looting a store while others protested. I wonder what Dr. King would say?
DAVID POLING
Grand Junction
Colorado sportsmen owe Gardner thanks for GAOA
Last week, the Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) that will fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to the tune of $900 million. The GAOA will also invest $1.9 billion annually into deferred maintenance projects, and expanding critical infrastructure in our national parks.
Earlier this month Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, a primary sponsor of the GAOA, spoke at Safari Club International’s (SCI) Virtual Advocacy Week about the historic benefits this bill will bring once it is passed into law.
SCI’s Virtual Advocacy Week, a digital spin on a traditional Washington D.C. fly-in and lobby day, gave legislators like Sen. Gardner the opportunity to discuss this iconic conservation legislation with a global community of hunters and anglers who have been vocal supporters of his efforts to pass the bill.
SCI has played a key role in building grassroots support for Gardner’s GAOA since it was introduced. Most recently, our organization joined more than 43 other hunting and conservation organizations to support the measure through a formal letter submitted to Senate leadership, which explained how this bill will expand outdoor recreational opportunities for millions of hunters and anglers while spurring local economic development in communities across the country.
GAOA’s Senate passage was a direct result of Sen. Gardner’s collaboration and relentless hard work on the issue. Colorado’s hunters owe Sen. Gardner a debt of gratitude for this legislative achievement. The members of our chapter only hope for swift passage of this bill in the House.
RON DREY
President, Denver chapter
Safari Club International
Human ‘hardware’ is same, so let’s focus on ‘software’
“Race” is a fraud.
Scientists, geneticists, will tell us that we are all the same. “The genetic variation between all humans is less than that between individuals in a tribe of monkeys.” Blood is red. Sure, minor differences, but blood, organs, etc., are basically interchangeable. The “hardware” is all the same, variations in color and trim, but the same. We are one race, biologically, at least.
How about “software?” ... what you know, the “why” your “culture” varies. “Language” is a foundation or reflection of culture. The software is different on a macro (“group”) and micro (“individual”) level.
So let’s translate “institutional racism” into a less inflammatory and more rational statement. How about “Your culture isn’t my culture and I think my culture should dominate you.” “Your culture is ‘mean’ and does ‘mean’ things.” “Your culture doesn’t ‘respect’ my culture.” “Thou shalt not steal.” “No mother should have to worry about their son getting killed while robbing someone.” “We don’t have to obey those people’s rules.”
Yup, all of those things are true and will always be true, regardless of which culture (“software”) is dominant.
Now if we can figure out that we are arguing about software, then maybe we can have a rational discussion about which software is the best for the most people. And maybe, if we can get some actual real honest data, even discuss how things ought to work. (Nah, that sort of thing gets in the way of some people’s desires for power.)
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction