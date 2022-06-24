Rowell the most qualified candidate for sheriff
Todd Rowell has spent 22 years serving Mesa County in the Sheriff’s Department, from Patrol Deputy to being our current Sheriff. This experience alone should convince Mesa County voters that Rowell is the most qualified candidate in the upcoming Republican primary election and in the general election this fall.
I have come to know Todd personally through the Grand Junction Lions Club and I have had the chance to talk to him about the challenges the Sheriff’s Department and our community face. He has been proactive in addressing strategic priorities for Mesa County law enforcement and related challenges such as fentanyl and mental illness. In doing this, he has been the leader in teaming with other Grand Junction agencies to address these. Todd finished first in his police academy class and is a graduate of Command Staff Institute (County Sheriffs of Colorado) and the Northwestern Universities Supervision of Police Personnel.
Not only does his background, institutional knowledge and his breadth of experience, but also, his role under former Sheriff Lewis and his tenure as the current Sheriff, make him prepared, experienced and highly qualified to continue as the Mesa County Sheriff. He is a proven leader with high integrity who manages more than 200 personnel. He is proactively involved with the community and he has been endorsed by prior Sheriffs and community leaders.
Most important to my wife and I, we are supporting him because we believe in and respect his integrity, qualifications and experience vital to the success of the office. Todd Rowell will also provide the continuity of leadership Mesa County needs. The best candidate is already the Sheriff. Let’s keep him in office!
LEONARD and PHYLLIS LITTLE
Grand Junction
Mike O’Donnell will clean up Colorado’s voter rolls
Mike O’Donnell, candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, is a newcomer to the political scene. He has spent the last 32 years in the lending business, working with businesses throughout the state. Mike knows that there are two duties for the Secretary of State: To encourage the growth of business and to ensure safe and fair elections.
Mike has scrutinized the voter rolls in several counties, finding hundreds and hundreds of questionable registered voters on the rolls. His goal is to clean up the voter rolls, to ensure that only those who are entitled to vote are allowed to do so.
Mike’s longtime work with business owners in the loan business gives him the insight into the needs of businesses to succeed.
Mike O’Donnell is the wise choice for Secretary of State, the most balanced and baggage-free candidate running for that office. For information about Mike’s background go to his website www.mikeodonnell.us.
Vote with me for Mike O’Donnell for Colorado Secretary of State.
RUTH EHLERS
Grand Junction
Looking forward to re-electing Boebert
I am a Republican voting for Lauren Boebert for Congress. Like many others, I am concerned about high gas prices, crime and the intrusive policies being pushed by the Democrats in Washington, D.C. It is refreshing to have a Congresswoman who is willing to stand up for conservative values and policies that will help get our country back on track.
For further evidence Lauren Boebert is on the right track, the Sentinel would do well to be more transparent about the opposing voices they are choosing to share on these pages. The recent column from Claudine Schneider failed to mention she served in Congress from Rhode Island and now lives in Boulder and works on environmental issues. Alongside her column, Charles Kerr chimed in with his support for Lauren’s opponent. Charles, a Democrat, is well-known for being a far-left local activist.
A Boulder environmentalist and a local Democrat both opposing Lauren Boebert tells me all I need to know. I look forward to Representative Boebert being re-elected this year so she can continue fighting this wave of destructive liberalism.
LAURA NEIMEISTER
Fruita
Why voting is more important than ever
Quickly approaching the age closer to the century mark, I can honestly affirm for the first time, “This wonderful country of ours is in deep trouble.” I am truly afraid for my children, their families and our country’s future.
We all are aware of the falsities that have been spewing from our ex-president, his allies and the garbage and innuendos by unscrupulous media talking heads for close to two years.
Viewing the Jan. 6 committee hearings verifies using actual video, personal statements, Twitter feeds and emails the evil plotting that has and is on-going to destroy our Republic. Those with power and money who are intent on undermining our freedoms are placing on ballots for public offices those who are loudly and privately trying to overthrow our constitution and turn this country into one ruled by a dictator.
Dictatorships are characterized by some of the following: suspension of elections and civil liberties, proclamation of a state of emergency; rule by decree, repression of political opponents, not abiding by the rule of law procedures and cult of personality.
Sound familiar? Every session of the Jan. 6 hearings has presented to us the undeniable fact that we are headed towards the darkest time since the beginning of our great United States.
The only way, and I repeat the only way to prevent our country from turning into a place where our freedoms are no longer guaranteed unless you belong to the dictator and appointees — as public elections would be nonexistent — is to vote.
Vote for, regardless the party, Republican, Democrat, unaffiliated, the person who is committed to following the Constitution, uphold the rule of law and who would swear to support their constituents if elected to the public offices they are seeking whether city, state or national.
Vote for those who rely on facts, not falsehoods. Vote for who are strong of mind and character because voting is the only way we American citizens can defend our country.
Please help me sleep better knowing my children and grandchildren will continue to live in a free democracy forever. Vote, that is our strength.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
We must vote to reject political extremism
Please everyone vote! Most people in our community are moderates, but the radicals seem to vote more than the average person. If so then you get what you didn’t vote for.
Mail-in ballots are so convenient in our state. There’s no excuse.
Vote to reject political extremism.
JILL BREMAN
Grand Junction