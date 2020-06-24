Legislature has put a bullseye on police
State legislators and Gov. Jared Polis congratulated themselves on passage of Senate Bill 20-217, which strips peace officers of qualified immunity and other statutory protections. They did so with great bravado, delighted that the entire effort took only 16 days.
But, who among them would trade that record-breaking timing for the responsibility of 100% correct, split-second life or death decisions faced daily by law enforcement personnel? The same challenge applies to constitutional rights infringements, which are debated in court for years but on patrol often must be made in the blink of an eye.
Removal of the legal protections was touted as long overdue, critical to modern policing and responsive to the times in which we live. It was none of those. Rather, it was shameful capitulation driven by a pandering mentality incapable of recognizing its own inevitably egregious outcomes. Quite simply, it painted a figurative bullseye target on the back of every officer, inviting legal action under concocted claims of malfeasance, nonfeasance or constitutional rights violations. The door is now wide open to those who would game the system, and lawyers who would abet them.
Yes, SB 20-217 contains certain provisions for peace officer indemnification, and allegations ultimately determined meritless can be thrown out by the court, with the defendant(s) recovering legal costs. In the meantime, they and their families are subjected to the intense stresses of potentially protracted litigation and unknown outcomes, no matter how appropriate they believe the challenged on-duty actions have been.
Since SB 20-217 is now law, I propose a companion bill be passed as the first order of business in the next legislative session, also within 16 days. That bill would conform statutory protection for legislators to that now remaining for Colorado peace officers, and would make each legislator civilly liable for the consequences of any law passed by them which at any later time is deemed unconstitutional at either state or federal levels.
As grandma used to say, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” In SB 20-217, the legislature and governor blindly pursued a fool’s errand of lumping all law enforcement officers into one category — bad cops — and applying ham-handed constraints in the vain hope of achieving nuanced results. The outcome was a disgraceful abandonment of support for the thin blue line, and those who orchestrated it should also bear the burden of its consequences.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Time is now to take action to achieve racial equality
Several years ago a Black friend of mine told me a story about when her son went to a private school in a suburb of Chicago. Her son’s teacher asked the class to write about what the Fourth of July meant to them. I don’t really know what the young boy wrote, but maybe it started something like this:
“The Fourth of July really doesn’t mean much to me. My people were not freed from slavery in 1776. It was not an Independence Day for them. The promise of ‘All men are created equal’ did not apply to them.”
The teacher didn’t like what the boy wrote. She scribbled a large red “F” on his paper and angrily tore it up in front of the class. The little boy went home crying.
The boy’s mother and father were in the principal’s office within the hour. The teacher was also called to the office. Some harsh words were spoken and the principal tried to calm the situation by saying, “We try to treat everybody the same here.”
The boy’s father shouted back, “You are all the same, but we are not.” Blacks were were not treated equally. I don’t know what happened after that. I hope the boy was rewarded for speaking the truth and that someone was listening.
The Emancipation Proclamation and “Juneteenth” would be a better day of celebration for Black slaves, but it was only a beginning. Freedom for Blacks has come very slowly and at a high price.
Reconstruction was a step in the right direction, but bigotry and racism soon blocked all progress. The 13th and 14th amendments had some effect.
Soon the Ku Klux Klan and lynchings became common. Then the Jim Crow laws were used to suppress Black people. The courts ruled in favor of “Separate, but equal” laws at first, but separate was not equal.
The end of segregation came with a struggle. The passage of the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act helped, but equality still didn’t actually happen.
Today we are more aware of the need for equality in health care, housing, education, justice, policing and many other areas. The time is now to take action to achieve these equalities. The recent peaceful protests have brought needed change to the forefront.
We need action, not talk. The promise of “all men are created equal” must ring true.
BOB DONOVAN
Grand Junction