Vaccine mandate for hospital workers?
Houston Methodist Hospital, one of the largest and most prestigious hospitals in Texas with about 26,000 employees, announced in April of this year that all employees must be immunized against COVID.
Those not immunized by June 7 would be suspended without pay. When the deadline arrived, 178 employees were suspended for non-compliance. Of these, 117 felt they were being treated unfairly and sued for reinstatement. Federal judge Lynn Hughes heard and then dismissed the lawsuit on June 12, 2021. “This is not coercion,” said Hughes. “Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.”
Methodist Hospital had argued that patients deserve the safest possible environment when they enter a health-care facility. By implication, the hospital may be legally and financially liable if a patient contracts COVID from a hospital source when not all precautions have been followed. Hospital-acquired (nosocomial) infections have resulted in many high-dollar legal verdicts in the past. Judge Hughes sided with the hospital in this issue. While the decision may yet be appealed, this ruling from a federal court sets a precedent that is applicable nationally.
Does this put our local hospitals at risk unless they institute a COVID immunization mandate for all employees? Does this put medical and dental offices at risk for lawsuits? May nursing homes be sued out of existence if a COVID outbreak could be traced to a non-immunized employee? The questions raised by this ruling may be multiple and complex, but the answer is easy. It is immunization.
RICHARD A. JANSON, M.D.
Grand Junction
Why have vaccinations become a topic of division?
What is one to believe?
For the second time in two weeks I read in The Daily Sentinel about the group proposing that the Mesa County commissioners declare Mesa County a “constitutional sanctuary.” In this group’s attempt to denounce efforts to combat the coronavirus, 3 Angels Message Ministry’s Ms. Ruckdeschel quotes Levitcus 11:43 about an individual’s pursuit of purity, as well as others referring to a “holy war,” a civil war, and medical experiments conducted by the Nazis during WWII.
Last week the three commissioners told the speakers they were sympathetic with the various speakers. Really? The three county commissioners should be sympathetic with the 40% of Mesa County residents that are fully vaccinated and recommend to the “constitutional sanctuary” people to go and get vaccinated.
Why has getting vaccinated against the coronavirus become so blue/gray? We are the United States of America, and we are all, you and me, Americans! Be patriotic and get vaccinated!
PAUL S. DARR
Grand Junction
CPW’s credibility shredded in wake of whistleblowing
Editor:
The following is in response to the recent revelations that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke inappropriately interfered with the politics surrounding wolf recovery.
As a wolf advocate I am deeply concerned about Romatzke’s actions as recently reported. He seems to be reflective of a subculture within Colorado Parks and Wildlife that does not value our native predators.
I value all of our native wildlife, and CPW needs to do the same. They need to follow the science, and not play politics with who gets appointed to the commission nor pick and choose which species are allowed to exist. While hunters and anglers have legitimate concerns, they are not the only voices when it comes to conservation and management.
Wildlife and wildlands belong to every Coloradan and that is why our Legislature, in an inspiring biparitsan action, provided wolf restoration with general funding that doesn’t take away from license fees.
Wolves limit their own numbers, and not all elk are vulnerable to wolf predation. By trimming the herds of the old and sick, the remainder are able to flourish. Perhaps that is why Idaho has more elk than ever before, suggesting that their misplaced wolf control program is way out of line.
Randy Hampton did the right thing, even though he wasn’t enthusiastic about wolf recovery. He was “voluntarily” removed after filing a complaint against Romatzke. The person who did wrong got a 12-week vacation described as a “paid administrative leave.”
Goal V of CPW’s Strategic Plan is to “Increase Awareness and Trust for CPW.” How, exactly, I wonder, does this brand of cronyism inspire trust in the agency? My awareness of CPW is higher than ever, but not in the way they meant.
Good grief, the very least CPW’s leadership could have done was to transfer JT Romatzke out of the northwest region where it seems he has become a bit too cozy with vested interests.
TOM ZIEBER
Gunnison