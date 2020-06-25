Antifa more a philosophy than an organized threat
Regarding the two misinformed gentlemen who wrote in on Wednesday to criticize Sunday’s anti-fascist cartoon.
The fascists of the 1930s and ’40s did more than invade their neighbors. They built their political power on the persecution of minorities. This anti-minority sentiment that we associate with Nazis and other fascists, unfortunately, continues in this country to this day from the “skinheads” and militias to the highest reaches of government.
Antifa is more of a philosophy than an organization, according to a former member interviewed on Fox News and according to our government experts that keep an eye on such things. Arrest records from the recent protests and violence indicate that Antifa members were not among the arrestees. The young people of Antifa, like our brave young soldiers in World War II, just want to punch a Nazi if they get a chance. As long as you are not a Nazi you shouldn’t be threatened by them.
DICK GILMORE
Delta
Those offended by cartoon are the ones showing ignorance
Several members of the community wrote in response to a political cartoon that was published in the Sentinel on Sunday, June 21. The cartoon depicted the U.S. military amassing in response to the fascist Axis powers in mid-20th century Europe and equated that effort with the Antifa movement of today.
These commentators equated Antifa (meaning anti-fascism) with fascism and suggested that the fascism of Hitler and Mussolini was a “leftist” movement, which is misleading in the context of today’s political divisions in the U.S. The dictionary definition of fascism is “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
Given this definition, it is entirely appropriate to depict the U.S. military response to fascism in World War II as similar to the modern-day response to state-sponsored racism, violence, and oppression of African Americans, people of color, and immigrants, among others. The United States took up arms in support of equality and in opposition to institutional oppression. Millions of Americans have peacefully joined the modern movement in support of equality and anti-racism, and in opposition to unjust racist violence and oppression. Characterizing this movement as fringe and extremist simply seeks to undermine its legitimacy.
Those who fail to recognize the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the meaning of the term “Black lives matter,” fail to understand that the issue at hand is institutional and systemic racism and oppression. When members of a certain societal group consistently experience adverse outcomes across many sectors in comparison to members of other groups, the systems in question have built-in inequalities. This is an indisputable reality for African Americans and people of color in the United States.
The suggestion that the Black Lives Matter movement is “not about Black lives” is extremely offensive and willfully ignorant. It seeks to dismiss the experience of people of color in our communities (and, incidentally, this opinion is not often shared by actual people of color). This moment is an opportunity for our society to come together in support of equality, anti-racism, and human rights. I hope all members of our community will choose to support these values.
Regards,
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
Rifle scene of ‘sad’ effort to intimidate peaceful protestors
An old quote attributed to Sinclair Lewis goes, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”
This was perfectly manifested by the sad white males (I wouldn’t call them men), straddling and clutching their substitute manhood while waving flags and revving their big greasy engines to silence and intimidate peaceful protesters on the right side of history in Rifle Saturday night.
Social justice advocates could not have made their point more perfectly, especially when you think about how the openly gun-toting, engine-revving bullies would have been treated by police in Rifle had they been black or brown.
M.J. FOULGER
Rifle
Goodbody uses ‘trigger’ phrases to cover for bad behavior
“Tone policing,” “white centering,” “white fragility” ... Mr. Goodbody used all the trigger phrases to cover for a bunch of ill-mannered self-entitled snowflakes.
Just because you are offended or feel unsafe does not give you the right to abandon all social decorum in a public setting. Some valid points went unheard because of the delivery.
One other point. Don’t let one statue or piece of art be destroyed in our community.
Thank you,
WES STOUT
Grand Junction
It’s Tipton’s turn to support Great American Outdoors Act
On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act with a 73-25 vote. This bipartisan legislation fully dedicates funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, our nation’s most successful conservation program, and funds repairs and maintenance projects for our public land management agencies.
During a time when our nation faces unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty, the Great American Outdoors Act would make targeted investments on our lands and waters, funding a wealth of shovel-ready conservation and access projects across the country. It would fund LWCF at $900 million in perpetuity, empowering a program that has funded projects in every U.S. county and providing vital tools for state and local agencies seeking to improve public access. It also would provide public land agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, National Wildlife Refuge System and Bureau of Land Management, $9.5 billion over the next five years to repair damaged roads, trails, bridges and water structures.
This legislation did not spring from thin air; it took decades of hard work and relentless advocacy by outdoorsmen and women committed to preserving our wild public lands, waters and wildlife, as well as willing collaboration by members of both parties.
On behalf of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, I thank Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet for supporting this landmark bill. Now is the time for Rep. Scott Tipton to follow Sens. Gardner and Bennet’s leadership and send this clean bill swiftly to the president’s desk! Hunters and anglers are counting on it.
LESLIE KAMINSKI
Montrose
City Council can’t get caught up in the politics of the moment
I doubt that citizens overall think the City Council is doing a poor job. The Sentinel poll is hardly scientific and begs to disproportionately engage the usual ongoing disgruntled person who likes to think they are of thoughtful mind.
I suggest the council of recent has done a very good and thoughtful job overall and encourage each council member to live by what they truly believe and not get caught up in the politics. Our government represents us and they are not called to walk lockstep with every whim prevailing in a day, but with what their longterm integrity tells them, of course with reasonable citizen input.
DAVID ZOLLNER
Grand Junction
Boebert is the conservative voice we need in Congress
I am a 17-year-old who can’t vote, but your vote impacts my future so please listen!
Lauren Boebert is a small-business owner, wife and mother. She is challenging our current 3rd Congressional District Rep. Scott Tipton and I want to share three reasons I support Boebert over Tipton:
Lauren is fundamentally more conservative: Lauren strongly values our American heritage, she loves the Constitution and her policies will reflect the importance of Second Amendment rights, small government, and taking a stand against abortion.
Scott Tipton, conversely, has an F rating by the Conservative Review (compared with others like Rep. Ken Buck — A rating and Rep. Doug Lamborn — B rating.) Tipton also has the lowest score from The American Conservative Union among those three Republicans. Lauren can and will do better in representing our conservative values!
Lauren is vocally conservative: Lauren stands for her beliefs and is not afraid to stand up for what is right even though it may ruffle feathers. She will be a formidable force speaking against leftist policies presented by Nancy Pelosi and AOC. We don’t need Silent Scott for another term in Congress. Lauren is fiery and devoted to protecting our rights and our liberty.
Lauren is not a career politician: As a small-business owner, Lauren knows how policies affect people. She has the energy and ability to make a difference now and pass her seat onto other passionate Americans who want to bring back fundamental values in our nation.
Our nation, our families, and our children will be better off with Lauren Boebert in Congress. Please cast your ballot in her favor. Thank you for your time.
KATHERINE ZEERIP
Grand Junction