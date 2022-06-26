I switched to unaffiliated, but I am voting for Sol
Like many who are writing in, I, too, was a life-long Republican. Right out of college, I went to work for my Congressman in D.C. and then, only a year later, I moved into the Executive Office of the President where I worked under Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter. My area of expertise was “oil and national defense.” I am intimately familiar with how each party ran their administrations. Over the past years, I became a Democrat and enrolled as a Democrat when I arrived in Grand Junction four years ago. Recently, in the spirit of electing the “least extreme” candidate in the primary, I switched to Unaffiliated. But my conscience screams, do not vote against, vote for!
I am voting for Sol Sandoval Tafoya because at 73 years old, I am so happy that a candidate still has the power to excite me about future possibilities. Sol is a young woman raised in Pueblo — she presents her working-class background proudly, and lives to help uplift the working and middle classes — without government handouts, with freedoms and rights that all Americans share. She supports unions, and I believe that in today’s world of monster corporate profits, workers need a fair and just deal to maintain their standard of living. She understands both the existential and the real threats of climate change. She wants to work with the GOP to solve the Colorado River water crisis and mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought.
More than anything, she is moral, upstanding, personable, communicates extremely well and like Coram, seeks to work across the aisle to solve the real time challenges we are facing out here in the 3rd CD.
Vote for Sol! I am.
CHRIS FELLER
Grand Junction
Stop slamming Boebert, learn what she’s done
I support Lauren Boebert. I want someone that is not a political puppet or career politician. I want some one that will speak their minds not matter what.
For those that are always bashing her, you are just showing us your ignorance and a follow the sheep mentality. I would ask that all of you nay sayers go to her web site at boebert.house.gov. Do some research about what she really has done and continues to do to help Colorado and our district.
Yes, she voted against some things that you thought were important, but find out why. I did and it usually involved additions to a bill that was totally not needed or pork barrel projects injected into the bill that would only help a select few in other states that are controlled by the Democratic party.
She introduced the No Amnesty Act to nullify and defund Biden’s unconstitutional amnesty executive actions. She passed an amendment to actively manage forests near power transmission lines to prevent catastrophic wildfires. She secured a $1.8 billion appropriations request for community health centers, including the eight in the Third Congressional District that provide high-quality healthcare to rural areas. She introduced a bill and led a pressure campaign that resulted in the Biden administration dropping its plan to give illegal immigrants separated at the border $450,000 checks. She led the charge and worked with Governor Polis, as well as Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet when extremists wanted to move the Bureau of Land Management out of Grand Junction and back to the swamp. Thanks to her public pressure campaign, Grand Junction will be the Bureau’s Western Headquarters and 36 good-paying jobs will stay there, up from 16 initially announced by the Biden administration. She introduced 24 bills and resolutions and co-sponsored nearly 200 pieces of legislation.
These are but a few examples of what she is doing for Colorado. Stop the left slamming and start reading.
STEVE MENZIES
Fruita
Mesa County is best served with Todd Rowell as sheriff
We can all agree that one of the primary roles of government is to protect its citizens and that is precisely why I am voting for Sheriff Todd Rowell.
Thanks in part to Sheriff Rowell’s leadership, Mesa County is one of the safest places to live and raise a family in Colorado. While both violent crime and property crime rose almost 30% across the state over the last five years, we have seen nominal or no increases in Mesa County. In fact, while burglary went up across the state Mesa County has experienced a 22% decrease.
This is because of the high quality of law enforcement we have in the Grand Valley and that quality of law enforcement starts at the top. At a time when most law enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing a mass exodus of officers due to low morale and a general lack of support for law enforcement, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is not only retaining the law enforcement professionals that serve our community, they also are continuing to hire more officers to work the jail and patrol communities.
Additionally, Sheriff Rowell is making Mesa County safer by utilizing programs like the Crime Reduction Unit and the Jail Transition Program. He is focused on addressing mental health disorders to prevent recidivism and on working with stakeholders to help troubled youth in our schools to prevent them from becoming a criminal justice issue when they become adults.
Sheriff Rowell is a Western Colorado native, a former Marine, has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and has proven he understands how to manage an office with a budget of more than $35 million, more than 250 employees and more than 250 volunteers. On a personal note, Todd is a father, a husband and a friend I’ve come to know as a man of high moral character and integrity.
In short, Mesa County is best served by Sheriff Todd Rowell and I ask you to join me in voting for Todd Rowell to serve as our Mesa County Sheriff.
BRAD MCCLOUD
Grand Junction
Why I support Adam Frisch for congress
I am writing today in wholehearted support for Adam Frisch for U.S. Congress in the Third Congressional District.
Like many other thousands of voters in this district, I am a proud independent and refuse to vote any party line. I only vote for candidates that I think are of sound intellect, character and temperament.
If Frisch were elected, I believe he would restore honor, integrity and teamwork to our congressional representation, something that is completely missing at the current time.
He understands rural America and the importance of free enterprise and is ready and willing to work for solutions, no matter what party they come from.
We are facing unprecedented problems in the West such as devastating drought, loss of energy jobs due to changing technology and markets, and other challenges such as rampant suicide and drug addiction. We need leaders that will listen and really generate solutions.
Let everyone know you value civility, accountability and genuine problem-solving ability in western Colorado and vote for Adam Frisch in the Democratic Party primary.
JACK BYROM
Grand Junction