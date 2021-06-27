Gerson column captures local anti-vaxer mindset
I read recently in the Sentinel that the right-wing zealots were back again before the Mesa County commissioners, sharing their rich stew of conspiracy theories, misinformation and righteous indignation about coronavirus responses, and demanding a so-called “constitutional sanctuary”.
It’s reminiscent of a medieval crowd armed with pitchforks and torches demanding that the authorities bring forth the witches for burning at once, or else!
It would be comical if it weren’t so frightening, but the chilling threat of violence if they don’t get their way shouldn’t be too casually dismissed. To their credit, the commissioners reminded these people that we do still live in a democracy with legitimate federal, state and local governments, and that that voice of the far-right fringe does not necessarily represent the will of the people.
In last week’s Sentinel was a column by Michael Gerson, warning about the dangers of right-wing authoritarianism, which says in part: “Large elements of the American populist right … dismiss real news as fake and embrace obvious propaganda. They are anti-intellectual to the point of denying lifesaving scientific truths. ... They cultivate a sense of victimhood by warning of arrogant elites.” Does this remind you of anyone?
Meanwhile, for those of us who don’t deny lifesaving scientific truths, please get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already. The coronavirus is still out there seeking new hosts and the chance to mutate into something even more dangerous, regardless of anyone’s beliefs or politics.
PAUL LEWIS
Montrose
The point of sanctuary is to protect government framework
On June 22, 2021, I penned an inquiry to the Mesa County commissioners asking for their position on the possibility of Mesa County becoming a “constitutional county,” as was recently done in Elko and Lander counties in Nevada. I received a timely response from Janet Rowland indicating the commissioners are researching this very issue to help them make informed decisions. Scott McGinnis simply thanked me for my information.
On June 23, I read the Sentinel’s editorial which informed me there are others asking similar questions. I had no idea others in my county also have questions on this topic. This was good information.
The remainder of the editorial was offensive. Tin-foil hat references minimize the values and opinions of others. The use of inaccurate generalizations to make a point, further diminishes the intended message and alienates those who would engage in rational and productive conversation. While I agree that there absolutely are extreme ideas on all sides (frequently fueled by the irresponsible nature of the media coupled with lazy followers), many of us are well-informed, educated, critical thinking, working-class taxpayers who have concerns about our country.
The editorial correctly stated we have a U. S. Constitution. It also stated that our “current governmental structure” has a promise in place to protect against the infringement on rights, followed by the question, “What’s the point (of sanctuary)?”
Here’s the point: When a living being feels it is being backed into a corner, certain physiological mechanisms fire as a protective measure. When ongoing evidence supports actions in opposition to our governing framework, we have a duty to protect that framework. As a military veteran, in a law enforcement family, I have spent a lifetime in defense of all enemies, foreign and domestic, and will continue to carry out those duties responsibly. We all share in this responsibility.
DEA BRIDGE
Whitewater
Letter writer is proving something — just not his case
Confronted with yet another mind-numbingly vapid display of parroting senseless right-wing talking points, including “Democrats evil,” “woke,” “crime” and “defunded the police,” I struggled to understand what keeps David A. Kearsley writing. Then I remembered. George Will, an actual conservative thinker, had a similar question and the answer in his June 6 op-ed: “Why do people who have nothing intelligent to say insist on proving this?” One thing David does quite effortlessly is keep on proving this.
MICHAEL MARQUARDT
Whitewater