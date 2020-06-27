Recall official is above reproach
Teak Simonton is a friend of mine. We worked together as volunteers in 2015. However, we often stand on opposite sides of the political fence.
I am not writing about friendship or politics. I’m writing as a customer and voter in Eagle County. Teak was the elected Eagle County clerk for 13 years. She has also served as elected treasurer in Eagle County since January 2017. Long before I met Teak, I was a customer of the clerk services and election matters in Eagle County.
She, nor her team, ever showed any political bias in the conduct of their duties. She and her staff were always competent, professional and responsive. Her long-standing reputation in Eagle County as a public servant was beyond question or doubt. Teak has well-earned the confidence of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners when members appointed her as Designated Election Official (“DEO”) for the current recall of the Mesa County clerk and recorder. I have my own independent experience with multiple petition drives. I respect the right of Colorado voters to advocate for a recall effort.
I recently moved to Grand Junction and do not have an opinion on the proposed recall effort. Sometimes “scandals” are used in politics to divert attention from more important matters. The concerns with producing copies of approved petitions is not a scandal and is merely a simple difference of opinion. Efforts by a DEO to produce legitimate petitions, results in fewer disputes later. The scandal was promptly resolved with an appropriate remedy for trivial concerns.
I can attest to Teak’s competence and professionalism to oversee the process that she was selected to do. Any statements to the contrary are ill-founded and without merit.
STEPHEN DANIELS
Grand Junction
Coalition of ‘crack squirrels’ make life ‘nuts’ for everyone
Shortly after Donald Trump won the presidency on a technicality, I wondered on this page, what it would be like to have a minority party ruling the U.S.
Would they respect the fact that they represent a minority view and work to form a consensus? Well, haha. It turned out worse than I could imagine.
It appears that our country is currently ruled by a group of demented squirrels on crack who regularly attend self-help seminars on how magical thinking will change their lives.
We could have responded to the pandemic in ways that minimized economic damage and maximized safety. That, however, requires a population that nearly uniformly cares about the greater good. About 30% of our population is not in that category and needs clear and firm guidance. So you allow businesses to open but insist that all relevant safety precautions be taken.
And, because of the 30%, you have to insist on compliance. How onerous are the precautions? Keep your distance and wear a mask in confined spaces. For the 30% this is unimaginably difficult because, in part, they are getting direction from the coalition of crack squirrels. Like crack squirrels everywhere, the directions change minute to minute. This is not good for the 30% because they require consistent directions and gentle reinforcement to keep them on track.However with 120,000 dead and no end in sight perhaps something more than a gentle reminder is needed. Shock collars come to mind.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
Pe’a should resign council seat and position on other boards
Is Mr. “Glock,” aka Phillip Pe’a, attempting to make Grand Junction ‘Gun City USA’?
Mr. Phillip Pe’a, please resign from the Grand Junction City Council. “We, the people” of Grand Junction need a council member who welcomes differing opinions, races and social values — someone who develops, along with fellow council members, solutions to issues of today.
Thinking first of your Glock upon seeing a crowd of community members at City Hall is not a caring stance.You sir are not a public servant.
Mr. Phillip Pe’a, please resign from the Colorado Mesa University Alumni Board. CMU welcomes differing opinions and teaches us how great a community we are becoming and promotes the doctrines of free speech and assembly. I am certain that the university donors, both alumni and friends of the university, do not share your “Glock doctrine.”
Mr. Phillip Pe’a, please resign from the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Grand Junction Parks Improvement Advisory Board.
The City of Grand Junction and its staff is blossoming by listening to all who wish to be heard peacefully, not through show of force. I gladly volunteer to help and share my experience and apply my skill sets as Grand Junction continues to become a city of higher education, of music and art, of effective business development, national sports, debating, and where councils, committees and boards more often agreeing on plans to proceed toward a better more open community of diverse people.
Be safe and wear a mask during this COVID-19 pandemic.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction
Slavery still exists, but awareness can help end it
The June 18 editorial, “Make Juneteenth a national holiday,” stated that it took an additional two and a half years for the news of the signed Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas.
Slavery may have ended as a government-sanctioned enterprise in the U.S. with the passage of the 13th Amendment, but many Americans may not be aware that modern-day slavery still persists around the globe in 2020.
Estimates show that over 40 million people are trapped in slavery today. On Thursday, June 25, the U.S. State Department released the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. The TIP Report sheds light on this hidden crime and ranks 187 countries, including the U.S., on their efforts to combat it. As Gary Haugen, CEO of International Justice Mission says, “Nothing happens just because we are aware of modern-day slavery, but nothing will ever happen until we are.”
With the truth out there for all to see, we can no longer look away. Our members of Congress have the chance to lead together and recommit themselves to protecting the integrity of the TIP Report and the American-led programs that help rescue slaves and put their perpetrators behind bars.
Congress is also considering legislation called the Central American Women and Children Protection Act (S. 1781) that will help strengthen public justice systems so they protect vulnerable women and children in Latin America from sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. Thank you to Sen. Cory Gardner for co-sponsoring this important bill this week.
As Coloradans, we are counting on our lawmakers to unite, collectively use your voices and tip the scales toward justice. If we can summon sufficient political courage, we can end this scourge of violence in our lifetime.
BELINDA RUSSELL
Grand Junction
Maybe we do need a wall — to protect us from COVID-19
With COVID-19 cases spiking in our neighboring states of Utah and Arizona, I have an idea. Let’s give Trump his wall, but tell him to build it around Colorado and don’t let him or his pandemic deniers get the key to the door.
JOHN CAIN
Grand Junction