Stop using the Bible to justify anti-abortion views
The Bible supports abortion.
There. I said it. Someone had to.
If you don’t believe me, turn to Numbers 5:11-31. In those verses, you will discover this kernel of judicial genius: If a woman is pregnant and her husband suspects the child is not his, he takes her to a priest. The priest then forces her to drink a special concoction, which kills the fetus if conceived from infidelity, but spares it if “pure.”
While this isn’t the only Biblical passage that explicitly treats a fetus as non-human, as property, it is the most galling. The idea that a woman can be compelled to have an abortion if she is suspected of infidelity is perfectly medieval. Abortion is permitted, but only on a man’s terms. A woman could not herself opt for the abortion because the fetus is her husband’s property. Men have the final word.
Of course, many Christians will immediately object, “But that is the old law! We live under the new covenant!” This is a silly argument on two fronts: First, what about the millions of people who lived, suffered, died under the “old law?” You know, before the unchanging and omniscient Lord of the Universe changed his mind?
Second, how exactly was the law “fulfilled?” Point me to the verse where Jesus enlightens us, telling us that every human is endowed with a soul at the precise moment of conception? Hint: It doesn’t exist. Abortion is arguably the defining issue in American Christianity, and Jesus had literally nothing to say about it.
I’m not saying abortion is a simple issue. There are compelling arguments on both sides of the debate. But pro-lifers, please: Stop using the Bible to support your views. You’re making fools of yourselves and insulting the intelligence of everyone else.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
Our VA Medical Center is one of the best in America
Thank you for the coverage and editorial of the Missing in America Project ceremonies at our beautiful Veterans Cemetery. I agree that there should be more visual representations around Grand Junction to honor veterans, past, present and future. Art on Main Street would be a very fitting location, as well as at a park where all generations could walk up and touch the memorial, much like the Vietnam Wall in D.C.
With that being said, we do already have several local opportunities to honor them. Go to the Field of Dreams Vietnam Memorial in Fruita. Visit the Veterans Cemetery on Riverside Parkway and see all the statues and walk amongst our local heroes. Visit the Women Veterans memorial in Collbran. In Grand Junction, the most visible reminder about our veterans is one of the best VA Medical Centers in the country on North Avenue.
Honoring our current veterans means also ensuring they know about benefits and programs afforded to them. There are Veterans Service Officers (VSO) available to assist with applying for many different benefits. I am the Mesa County VSO, and there are county VSOs available for each county in Colorado. While a VSO cannot help directly with everything, we typically have resources or contacts to point you in the right direction. Help is out there regardless if the veteran was in during WWII or was just discharged last week!
Please reach out if you need assistance with benefits at 970-248-2733 or email wfc-veteran-services@mesacounty.us.
ANTHONY LEE
Mesa County Veterans Service Officer
Why we need to be paying attention to Jan. 6 hearings
The effort by the GOP and Fox News to downplay or even ignore the Jan. 6 Committee hearings is a terrible disservice to the country.
These past five years have included some very scary firsts for most people of my age. Our former president was impeached twice and we’ve had a pandemic that has decimated our population and has further divided our people. Nevertheless, the scariest firsts occurred after the election of 2020. For the first time in history, we had a president who did not believe in the peaceful transition of power and who incited and apparently conspired with others to create an insurrection like none in history.
The Jan. 6 Committee hearings are disclosing the breadth and depth of the attempted coup by Donald Trump and his allies. We have heard from Republican officials of the Trump Administration including Trump’s former campaign manager and Attorney General that the former President would not accept the reality of his defeat and instead attempted to coerce state officials into fraudulently changing the vote count, put forth alternative slates of electors, bully the Vice President into refusing to certify the election results, accept and conspire with hack lawyers on crazy legal theories designed to overthrow the election, and incite a mob.
Even the former guy’s daughter has testified against him on his lie about election fraud, which no judge could ever find despite nearly 60 lawsuits filed in state and federal Courts.
I lived through Watergate and followed its progress during my time in Washington, D.C. Trump’s refusal to accept the election results and his efforts to overthrow a lawful election makes Richard Nixon look like a choir boy. As conservative Judge Luttig testified to the Committee, Trump and his followers present a clear and present danger to our democracy. Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot this coming election.
You may have many complaints about the current administration concerning inflation, immigration, crime, etc., but if we put in office election deniers and supporters of Donald Trump, we risk having no democracy and no First Amendment right to complain.
There are more hearings to come and we need to pay attention for the sake of our country’s future.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Competitive shooters are the least of the problem
I live in Grand Junction and I am fully supportive of reducing the gun violence by various means. But Colorado Ceasefire’s going after a competitive shooting event at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex because some competitors may have large capacity magazines has done nothing to reduce the gun violence and instead has alienated people like me.
Competitive shooters are literally the least of a problem in America and are some of the most trained and scrutinized firearms owners. Colorado Ceasefire is wasting their donors’ money on attacking the most regulated shooting events in the most controlled environment you’d ever find.
Their “efforts” did absolutely nothing to reduce the gun violence, but have caused western Colorado’s community to lose an important sports event in the fall.
MARTIN WIESIOLEK
Grand Junction