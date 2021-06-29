Central should keep emblem; ignore fines
I have never seen the likes of this pathetic cancel culture running over our history. The Central Warriors was a tribute to our respected Native Americans and it was a true honor to have a mascot giving to a proud and strong people.
We are seeing our history wiped away recently by seeing everything that is false, is now true, and everything true is now false. Our society has lost their minds and we are allowing this to happen in all aspects of government.
Where are all the past and present Central Warriors? The school district must be just lying down. Are you going to let them steamroll over you? The legislature needs told hell no, go ahead and fine us $25,000 a month, we are not paying it and not backing down to your ridiculous false ideals. No disrespect to Native Americans, it is an honor to use the Indian logo as a mascot and if I had graduated from Central, I would not stand for it.
TOM LeVALLEY
Grand Junction
Mesa County — ‘free to choose’ — must make wise choices
To the people of Mesa County who want choices regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, here are your choices: Vaccine or ventilator. Choose wisely, grasshopper.
JOHN FORSTER
Hotchkiss
Central High ‘Cold Warriors’ would honor region’s history
Recently, Central High School has been forced to comply with a Colorado law eliminating the image of a man in a large feathered bonnet as their logo. They wish to continue the Warrior imagery.
Looking at Grand Junction’s warrior past, one thing stands out above all; Uranium!
We literally built up this town on the atomic legacy, enduring all throughout the Cold War. How about the Central High School Nuclear Warriors?
I can see the mushroom cloud, with school colors on the side of the football helmets now.
ERIC NIEDERKRUGER
Grand Junction
Must our commissioners indulge misguided zealots?
As a veteran, I did not serve so that individuals can speak freely who are misguided by zealots to a cause so ridiculous in substance and who are unable to think critically when factual data is presented.
The County Commission, when accosted by such individuals, should immediately adjourn and reset their meeting and agenda to a time and place where they can meet to conduct the business of the county uninterrupted by organized ignorance.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Among Biden’s biggest failings is the southern U.S. border
Democrats: Are you happy with your president? In his five months, gas is up $1 higher and consumer prices are up 5%-plus, hurting the poorest the most.
He stopped the Keystone pipeline, devastating American workers and communities, but lifted sanctions so Russia can complete its pipeline. While Russia, North Korea, and China plan our demise, Biden’s biggest perceived threat to the U.S. is climate change. (Yes, climate is changing. Always has, always will.)
This administration stated its intent to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement and lift sanctions against Iran: a newly-emboldened Iran now supplies missiles to Hamas. Hamas shot 4,000 missiles at Israel in 11 days. Is that what you voted for?
In May alone, 180,000 illegals crossed our border. Many are being transported (at our expense) into our interior. After that, only the cartels track them. Some take jobs that disemploy the poorest Americans; some tap into our welfare state.
Others must work for the murderous cartels, which are becoming unimaginably wealthy because this administration makes it easy. Cartels get about $2,000 to $7,000 per person delivered. (Even just $2,000 x 50,000 people is $100,000,000 per month, not counting the drug money.) Since many migrants don’t have the fare, they become indentured servants or worse, slaves. Is this horrendous human trafficking what you voted for? We’ve all seen the videos: are little girls being dropped to the ground from the top of the border wall what you voted for?
If not, please make your voice heard.
BRUCE MANY
Eckert