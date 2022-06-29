Why it is important
to thank our veterans
I recently visited the Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction to place a few coins on the tombstones of friends and comrades that have passed. I looked at the list of my brothers in arms that were lost in forgotten battles, and come to realize that the WWII veterans had suffered the greatest losses in all our wars. My cap off to the bravest of the brave, WWII veterans who suffered the those large number losses and casualties. 415,000 lives lost a much greater number wounded and maimed. They lost their lives defending our country and to save the world. Every time I meet a WWII veteran I thank them and remind them of their bravery and my undying appreciation.
Veterans of all wars have carried wounds that were visible and some not seen by the eye. I served my country too, during a very difficult time. It was a time when our service was not appreciated, we came home and suffered the scorn of our countrymen. I am so glad that we now know that these soldiers coming home need our respect and compassion. I, for one, have always thanked my fellow vets for their service to our country even if I believed the war they fought was unwarranted and unjustified. My hats of to all those that serve and have served. I especially want to send out a hearty Semper Fit my fellow Marines!
MICKEY KRAKOWSKI
Grand Junction
For first time in U.S. history a right has been taken away
The supreme court is once again, imposing it’s intellectually questionable “originalism” dogma upon a population strongly opposed to that dogma. And I bristle at their silence about the massive harm their edicts impose. The judges spawned by the Federalist Society and installed by Senate Republicans, in mortal fear of the will of the majority of U.S. citizens, means minority rule for the rest of us.
Their frontal assault on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution relies on ideas about the age and duration of previously held law and by that measure, any freedoms enjoyed by citizens not expressed directly in the constitution are subject to their judicial chopping block. Thus, the political, religious or dogmatic whims of state legislatures are free to decide that their reproductive ideas should be controlled by them, yet, states must not regulate the availability of firearms. And so, for the first time in U.S. history, half the population has been stripped of a right guaranteed by the constitution and is rendering women second class citizens. You will note that there is no mention of semi automatic weapons in the constitution so, by court reasoning, citizens have no right to own them.
Political gerrymandering, which this court has no problem with, so long as their minority brethren remain in power, means that minority rule continues. Money is speech and corporations are people, according to them, so the wealthy can purchase a senator or two keeping them in control of our lives.
It is time to term limit the Supreme Court, or expand the court to reflect the will of the population. Six unaccountable zealots have no business imposing their extremist political or religious views on us. We need to restore the idea that the government ought to exist of, by and for the people, not for the rich, powerful and connected.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
Over time I have lost all respect for Supreme Court
When I graduated high school many years ago, I believed, based on a civics class, that the U.S. Supreme Court consisted of nine wise persons who made decisions based on the needs of the country.
As I grew older, I realized that they were nine lawyers and that lawyers, for the most part, are not wise. They are trained to create and assess arguments about specific cases.
Much later, it occurred to me that the supreme court judges were politicians.
The current court roster does not represent a comforting profile. Seven are millionaires, another near, and one at about half a million. Eight got their law degrees from Harvard or Yale, one from Notre Dame Law school. Most troubling is that six are Catholic, one a combination Catholic/Episcopalian, and two Jewish. There are no protestants on the court at this time. Clearly, the judges are or will be biased in the direction of wealth and not middle- or lower-class people. They will favor East Coast culture and values and they will conform to the dictates of the Catholic church.
Lady Justice is an almost universal symbol. She carries scales in one hand to indicate the need to weigh arguments, and she holds a sword in the other showing conviction. Most importantly, Lady Justice is always shown blindfolded: impartial. Finally, the figure is draped in a toga to represent the role of a wise person, a philosopher. All lawyers and judges are educated in the art of comparing arguments. They hold the sword and are firm in the conviction that they are right. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court judges are far from impartial. They are identified as conservative or liberal. Most disappointing is that in their education and experience none of the current judges sought or found wisdom, the balancing of values.
All of this is true for the current court and had been true in the past for both liberal and conservative views. Both sides have “stacked the court.” As a result, I have no respect for the U.S. Supreme Court, and based on the information above will not refer to them as “Justices.” They are judges.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction