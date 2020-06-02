Newspapers and social media aren’t an apt comparison
One thing the editorial on Sunday left out, is the fact that The Daily Sentinel does not have to face millions upon millions of people using their platform to post content.
How can you screen and edit all that? I agree these online media outlets should be held accountable in some way. But if you faced the same problem, how would you deal with it? I think fact checking for Twitter on the president was a good move. Someone that influential should not be allowed to continually post false, erroneous, and misleading information to the public. As for removing their protections, maybe, to some extent. You are comparing apples to oranges, and the same measures cannot be evenly applied.
CURTIS BRIDENBAUGH
Grand Junction
Moab resident asks for help in keeping virus count down
Moab is really a small town with a population of around 7,500 and we are servicing thousands of visitors. Our downtown area is really quite small. We are struggling financially right now and have lost some support to help with traffic and rescue work. Our rural hospital is always busy helping local people with regular health issues and tourists with injuries, so adding illness with an outbreak of this virus would be overwhelming. As a citizen of Moab I am asking visiting Grand Junction folks to wash hands, do social distancing, and wear masks to help keep the virus count down in our community. We have had a few more cases and we need your help to keep us all safe.
MARSHA MARSHALL
Moab, Utah
‘Truly Christian funeral’ was a privilege to witness
On May 22, a letter I submitted was printed under the heading, “Whitewater cemetery board needs new members.” That was not the intent of the letter.
The intent was to let the Reeves clan know that, “as an outsider looking in,” how much I appreciated the eulogy for Grandmother Reeves, and how I witnessed the loss, the pain and the joy of a truly Christian funeral and burial. I watched four generations say “Goodbye for now,” but with the sure and certain hope of a reunion later on. Thank you for that privilege. It will not soon be forgotten.
RICH PHILLIPS
Whitewater Cemetery Association