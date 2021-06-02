Death of Capitol Police officer mischaracterized after autopsy
There will be plenty of excuses and “not-my-faults” for the errors in the May 28 Associated Press story “GOP poised to block probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot” (Sentinel, page 6A), but many of us among the Sentinel’s readership would sincerely like to see more accuracy on its pages.
This piece, authored by AP writers Mary Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro, references Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, in the picture caption, “…who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack on Congress…” And about Officer Sicknick, the story text adds “… a Capitol Police officer who died that day” and that he “…collapsed and died after battling the rioters…”
Indeed, that was the ginned-up “media creation” during the first few days after Jan. 6., but it is now the end of May, and some updates to the “story” would be appropriate to both the AP and the Sentinel editors. Let me cite one example among many I easily found online: (Victoria Albert, CBS News, April 20, 2021/7:11 a.m.): “Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault, the D.C. medical examiner’s office announced Monday. Sicknick was previously believed to have died from injuries sustained during the riot.” Later in the same article: “[Chief medical examiner Francisco J. Diaz] said the autopsy found no evidence of internal or external injuries, or of an allergic reaction (to a chemical substance sprayed onto several officers).”
An assault on a police officer is horrible in itself. But neither the loss of his life nor the gift of his service is honored by an attendant assault on the truth of his story.
MERLE MILLER
Grand Junction
Capitol Police showed questionable restraint
It’s unacceptable that a mob of Confederate flag-waving QAnon followers attacked the nation’s Capitol building. Only one Capitol Police officer had the courage to pull the trigger. It’s a shame more didn’t.
DOUGLAS DIEKMAN
Fruita