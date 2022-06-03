Public safety tax a success, but more should be done
In 2017, the county commissioners, district attorney, and then-sheriff at the time traveled the county to extol why we urgently needed a Public Safety Sales Tax. The budget was out of money, crime was out of control and the Sheriff at the time, (not current), said he needed one and a half deputies per 1,000 citizens on the street, and one deputy for four inmates at the jail, to be safe. This would require hiring 24 new operations deputies, and 32 new jail deputies, and those 56 new deputy positions would cost $5.2 million.
These numbers were used in large part to justify why the voters needed to pass a 0.37% Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) which would generate $7.175 million per year. The PSST was put on the ballot in 2017 and overwhelmingly approved by the voters.
Since then, and in many ways, the PSST has been a great success. During 2021 alone, the PSST generated $11.2 million, which is 58% more than the original county estimates, and through March this year, has generated $40.9 million additional funds for public safety. Many new programs have been added, and the DA’s office has staffed up 28%.
However, by the end of last summer when the previous sheriff moved on, only 12 operations deputies and three jail deputies had been added... nowhere near the 56 new deputies the voters were told were needed.
Mesa County voters strongly believe in public safety, and fully appreciate and support the Sheriff’s Office and there is no doubt that hiring qualified law enforcement professionals is a challenging undertaking. Now that the PSST is generating 58% more funds than forecast, this may be a good time for the current Sheriff’s Office to reassess their hiring efforts, reevaluate salaries, and do whatever it takes to add all the deputies they need in order for Mesa County to be safe. When they do, we the citizens of Mesa County will stand fully behind them.
THOMAS SHEERAN
Grand Junction
Sex education bill is far from inappropriate
I feel I must respond to Hope Scheppelman’s letter to the editor of June 1. She concluded that Boebert “absolutely owned Coram” in their recent debate and that Don Coram was “willing to say or do anything to deflect from his liberal voting record.” Her “prime example” was Don Coram’s backing of the House Bill 19-1032 that she labels as a bill that puts “inappropriate sex education into our schools.”
But Scheppelman assumes that no one will read the bill in question. If you Google House Bill 19-1032, here is what you will find:
■ The bill guarantees the parents’ “fundamental right…to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children.”
■ Local control of sex education is upheld because, according to the bill, no district can be forced to teach sex education.
■ Instead, it says that if a school district decides to teach it, the subject must be conducted in a comprehensive way. This includes help with how to avoid unwanted sexual encounters, warning students of the dangers of alcohol because it impairs decision-making and supplying medically correct information to prevent pregnancy.
Coram is one of those rare politicians who looks for realistic — and often conservative — approaches to a problem. Scheppelman’s “inappropriate sex education” is really nothing more than helping teenagers make healthy decisions about their bodies.
This letter is consistent with other Boebert supporters who replace facts with fantasies, lies and conspiracies.
STEVE MANDELL
Montrose
Grateful to CMU for help in hosting public meeting
On May 17, about 500 people filled the Meyer Ballroom at CMU for the first public meeting of Restore the Balance, an organization formed to fight extremism in local and regional politics.
CMU provided us with a lot more than a big room. CMU’s people worked smoothly and expertly to configure their state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities for our presentation and set up secure WiFi to process payments (thank you, Colin Keefe, event media specialist). They also worked tirelessly to arrange and rearrange tables and chairs as attendance registration swelled in the days before the event (thank you Bree Meier, CMU’s University Center director). Sodexo food service provided invaluable advice as we considered refreshments, even though we ended up just providing tap water to save money (thanks, Sara Grapner).
CMU’s support and helpfulness came straight from the top, with keen participation from President John Marshall and Derek Wagner, vice president of Intergovernmental Affairs. Our community is so fortunate to have CMU in its midst and blessed to have its leadership in public affairs. The impact of our first public event was far greater than it otherwise could have been, and we are incredibly grateful.
KIRK RIDER
Grand Junction