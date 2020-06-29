Drive-up ballot box a problem to be fixed
Dear Clerk Peters, please check your ballot box video of the morning of June 15 to see me climbing in and out of my car to retrieve the two ballots I was trying to drop off at the drive-by ballot box.
After twice attempting to insert them, only to have them fall back out to the ground, I gave up, parked my car and went to find the not-prominently placed ballot box inside the office. On the way out, I noticed a suggestion box. My suggestion was that the drive-by box should be reconfigured. Now many more voters have described the same problem in the newspaper. No one had to “stage” anything. It’s a problem. Admit it. Thank you.
CAROL KELKER
Grand Junction
Nobody should be rebuked for doing their civic duty
I was more than dismayed to read of the personal attack and unfounded charges levied against Ann and Dave Brach by the current Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. Ann and Dave are people of the highest integrity, long-time business owners, community leaders and generous philanthropists. To see them attacked and maligned like this for merely reporting a disturbing incident, as they felt their civic duty, is an affront to all community members who believe in the right and responsibility to speak out and report questionable practices or errors in the process.
No one of us should fear retribution and personal attacks for speaking up. If you find this unethical attack as unconscionable as I do, I hope you will speak up and stand with them.
KATHLEEN TEDI GILLESPIE
Grand Junction
Senior asks fellow citizens to please wear a mask in public
If I stumble coming out of the grocery store, you hurry to help me up. If my battery goes dead, you grab cables from your truck and jump my battery.If my dog runs away, you scour our neighborhood to help find him. If my loved one dies, you send cards, pies and flowers to help lift my spirits. I believe that you are instinctively kind and willing to help me when needed. Will you help me now and wear a mask in public? Think of me as your mom or favorite auntie or your grandmother. I have old lungs and heart and am very susceptible to catching this airborne virus. So I need your help now to keep me, you and others safe.
ROSEMARY LITZ
Grand Junction
Walker’s change of heart over KKK should be celebrated
In regards to the suggested removal of the statue of Walter Walker:
Walter Walker is a huge part of the history of Grand Junction. His great deeds have been listed many times in this paper: publisher of the local newspaper, The Daily Sentinel, establishing Mesa Junior College, now Colorado Mesa University, establishing the Veterans Hospital, advocating for commercial air travel to the Grand Valley, bringing in the Fruit Grower’s Association, organizing the building of the Avalon, helping with the building of the Lincoln Park Pool, serving politically, and backing Goodwill and The Salvation Army charities.
This, to me, sounds like someone who should have a statue erected to honor all that he has done for our city. To me it seems as though we should reflect on all his numerous good works, and be inspired by them. But now there is talk of taking down that statue, based on one instance of misjudgment. Yes, he helped bring the Ku Klux Klan to Grand Junction in the 1920s. We don’t know his motives. But we do know that he regretted that action and took every measure available to him to get rid of the Klan, even enduring physical harm. He succeeded, using his words and his power as the publisher of the newspaper to uproot and eradicate the Klan from the Valley.
Let me say again — he made a mistake, took actions to reverse that mistake, succeeded, and continued with good works that contributed to the well-being of his community.
Nowadays we applaud people who come from questionable pasts, who work hard to lift themselves up and distance themselves from elements that seek to do harm, who strive to become decent members of society, and who succeed at their endeavors. We applaud them.
Walter Walker is no different.
Statues are erected to mark a point in time, to remind us all of moments in history. In this current environment of hyper-sensitivity and emotion-fueled decisions, surely Walter Walker’s statue deserves a second thought. Should all of the good work that his statue represents be negated because he made one mistake? Should that mistake outweigh all of the good? Should there be no forgiveness of that mistake even though he recanted and worked his hardest to repair, to mend the damage he had done? When we look at his statue, should we not understand that he was human, as are we all, and as such, made mistakes, but worked for the good to the best of his ability? Who amongst us has never made a decision that we later regretted deeply? Should we not extend forgiveness? As we would want to be forgiven?
Certainly, for me at least, that is more hopeful than taking down a good man’s statue.
REBECCA CORBIN
Grand Junction