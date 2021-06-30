What’s wrong with recognizing authority of U.S. Constitution?
I find it amusing to some extent that the same people who are complaining about Mesa County residents asking county commissioners to formally recognize the U.S. Constitution as the formal law of the land are largely the same people who also want set asides, special recognition, and extra consideration given to people and groups based solely on their race, creed, culture, or gender.
All of which are all of which protected by the same Constitution. Furthermore they also expect everyone else to automatically accept these mandates and force their views upon others.
While each commissioner takes an individual oath when sworn into office and each year thereafter, I do not think it too much to ask that each year the Commission as a body approves a resolution recognizing that the U.S. Constitution is indeed the law of the land and they will take no action that runs counter to the rights and privilege’s enshrined therein that protect all of us.
Seriously, who can be against that?
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Cemetery’s cleanup after Fathers Day leaves visitor cold
Picture this. My daughter and I went out to the Orchard Mesa Cemetery on Fathers Day to place flowers and a card at her Dad’s grave site. There was a lot decorations at other grave sites and some were pretty elaborate. They all looked so nice. I went out on Tuesday after Fathers Day — just two days later, mind you. Our decorations had all been removed as well as almost all of the other decorations were gone!
Someone tell me why this is OK. I was so shaken by this happening, it’s hard to explain. I felt heartsick to think that everyone had taken the time and expense to place remembrances at loved ones’ grave site and then the cemetery maintenance picked everything up.
I am still sad and feel bad for all the other people that had their decorations removed and I am sure destroyed. I understand that they need to remove decorations that hinder their mowing. But two days later and all of them?
Something is not right here.
JEAN HORTON
Grand Junction
‘Environmental racism’ is hurting the state’s rivers
Colorado is a special place, and it is made all the more special by our remarkable wealth of world class rivers. We are blessed to host the headwaters and substantial portions of many of the West’s great rivers: The Colorado, the Arkansas, the Rio Grande, the South Platte, and countless others.
Our rivers connect us via abundant recreational opportunities, which strengthen our community bonds and bolster tourism revenue. Rivers also afford us opportunities to relax and restore ourselves, and by providing for a remarkable diversity of wildlife, they give us an opportunity to truly experience the wild. Rivers are indispensable to our culture, our way of life, and for the provision of life itself.
It is for all these reasons that I find the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission’s recent consideration of weakening the state’s water quality antidegradation rule, and last year’s decision to downgrade water quality protections for the South Platte in its Commerce City section, so incredibly troubling.
Rivers cannot offer all of these benefits to us if we do not actively take steps to sustain them. Tourists will not come and spend their dollars recreating on rivers of diminishing quality, and communities will not form and continuously gather around rivers if they are not suitable for fishing, swimming, or boating.
Maintaining our rivers at the highest quality attainable benefits everyone in Colorado, from the avid recreationist to the local rancher to the owners and employees of local businesses. In addition to these considerations, two broad environmental issues: Climate change and environmental discrimination, loom large over our decisions regarding rivers.
Climate change is putting our rivers under tremendous strain, rendering our state’s water supply increasingly unpredictable, and exposing our rivers to increases in temperature and polluted run-off when major storms do strike.
On the justice side of the equation, low-income communities and communities of color have borne the brunt of water pollution for far too long, and have had their river sections treated like a dumping ground for upstream industry.
Now, we have the chance to break this destructive cycle of environmental racism by affording high-level protections to all of our rivers and streams, whether they run through a high alpine wilderness area or a well-populated valley with mixed agricultural, residential, and industrial usage.
We have been graced with incredible rivers throughout our state: We must make sure to care for them.
BRIAN WAGENAAR
Gunnison