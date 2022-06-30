Exempt high capacity magazines at competitions
There are some questions that come to mind. With just days, even hours, before the (shooting competition) was scheduled to start, why did this only then become a news item? Why doesn’t Ceasefire Colorado target the individuals that are using these magazines for the unlawful use that we hear and see about in the news? Is it that they feel the citizens that are civic leaders, school teachers, bankers and hardworking family men and women are an easier group to intimidate into compliance with a law that is poorly written? It would seem to me that their time and resources would be better spent targeting the criminal element, these are the ones that need to be stopped.
The intention of the Cameo Shooting and Educational Complex was twofold. Number one, in 2014 the Town of Palisade was looking for economic development. At that time Colorado Parks and Wildlife was looking for a place to build a world class shooting facility that would also offer the public a safe place to shoot. With the increase in population in the Grand Valley the desert was becoming over utilized with other forms of recreation.
This brings us to number two, the economic development portion of Cameo. The events that have been held there bring in competitors, not only from the area, but the nation, even worldwide. With 18 scheduled major competitions and over 200 local and regional competitions scheduled throughout the year this means visitors dollars all year long. With an estimation ranging into the millions of dollars of new revenue that Cameo brings into our area it would seem that the exemption to the “high capacity magazine law” is in order. If this law is going to apply to Cameo, then it also needs to apply to the other 60 plus ranges across the state of Colorado regardless of private or public.
ROGER GRANAT
Palisade
Will conservatives step up to help poor women?
Thanks to the recent Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court, states now have the legislative ability to force women to give birth to children that were conceived due to rape and incest, and/or may be born into poverty, addiction, severe disability or other tragic circumstances. Low-income women will be most affected. What will these states do to ensure that, as much as possible, the outcomes of these forced births are positive for the children and their mothers?
Will they spend the necessary money to support women who otherwise might have chosen abortion — providing them with free pregnancy and maternal health care, and free contraception to prevent unwanted pregnancy? Will they now provide free pediatric healthcare, including care for disabled children? Will they pass legislation mandating parent education for the fathers-to-be so they can learn how to be responsible for their children?
I can hear our pro-life conservative friends responding “I’ve got my own problems, I can’t afford gas, food, etc. due to inflation. Taxes are too high as it is. We can’t spend more money to support poor women who should not have gotten pregnant, to begin with. It’s not our responsibility.”
Well, folks, I argue that these women and their children have become your responsibility. What are you going to do now to help support women through unwanted pregnancy, and support the children they are forced to give birth to? With victory comes responsibility.
I am thankful to be living in Colorado, where we are still able to provide reproductive choices to women without mandating what those choices can or cannot be. For those of you who are concerned/upset/outraged over the Dobbs ruling, please support the Cobalt Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to help support women from forced birth states access to safe and legal abortions.
LAURIE LAWRENCE
Rifle
Bible does consider fetus alive while in the womb
In a recent “Letter to the Editor” Jason Bourget seeks to give a biblical justification for abortion. He begins his comments by stating, “The Bible supports abortion. There. I said it. Someone had to. If you don’t believe me, turn to Numbers 5:11-31.”
I also would like to encourage the reader to “turn to Numbers 5:11-31.” I am confident that you will see there is no indication that the woman in this case is even pregnant. The case has to do with a husband who is “jealous” — who is suspicious that his wife has been unfaithful, but has no evidence. Moses presents a test to either prove her innocence or justify her husband’s jealousy. Therefore, the passage is not, as Jason suggests, compelling a woman to have an abortion.
The truth is that the Bible values life in the womb. This is clear in the words of the psalmist, “13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” (Psalm 139:13-14 ESV)
Even though, as Jason correctly states, Jesus does not tell us that every human is endowed with a soul at the precise moment of conception, the prophet Jeremiah indicates that God formed him and knew him while in still the womb (Jeremiah 1:4).
WAYNE FEIGAL
Fruita
Supreme Court enforcing their religious doctrines
After the recent antics of our Supreme Court, I’m not sure if we now live in a “religious apartheid” or a “judicial theocracy.”
Zealots of any stripe are dangerous because, to them, any means are justified to secure the desired end.
Afghanistan now has a “Ministry for propagation of virtue and prevention of vice.” At least for now, we’ll have to rely on our Supreme Court.
Religious denomination such the Southern Baptist and Roman Catholic no longer must rely on persuasion alone to enforce their doctrines. They can rely on the Supreme Court to enforce the doctrines.
Hyperbole? Perhaps, but some weird events have happened lately.
DAVID AUSTIN
Grand Junction
Boebert still has her right to an abortion in Colorado
Lauren Boebert, I know you are excited about the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade. You can continue to pretend to be a Christian celebrating it. It must be comforting to know you are still able to get an abortion here in Colorado.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
Just five words for the Supreme Court
I have five words to say to the Supremes: Liars, liars pants on fire.
MARTHA BARRETT SCOTT
Grand Junction