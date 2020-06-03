How long can reopening last if people ignore rules?
It was with some concern that we approached Mesa Mall on its first day of re-opening.
Our discomfort was realized shortly after entering one of the anchor stores from which we exited in a short time as more than half the people (by our estimation) were not masked. Spatial distancing was a joke.
As we then entered one of the main entrances, I took my clicker-counter and in 25 minutes, as we tried to find the one store we needed to find, we encountered 105 fellow shoppers; 85 were completely “unmasked” including those with young children. How long will can this re-opening of businesses which we all want continue with this blatant disregard of safety protocols and who will be the biggest complainers if closures for businesses once again takes place?
RICHARD POWELL
Grand Junction
We should be protesting the ‘brutality of racism’
Freedom is a mighty, mighty calling. Are police and sheriff departments carrying mini-cams and being trained for de-escalation while protecting our streets in our community? Is anyone disturbed in this community regarding the George Floyd murder case by a white police officer in Minneapolis?
If so, are you speaking up against the brutality of racism? Why are there no protests in this city against the brutality of racism? If we as citizens do not protect the rights of all citizens, black, brown, or white, we will wind up losing our own in the big picture.
Like the COVID-19 “it will never happen to me” mentality of this rural region, we also believe that we are insulated from racist violence. People are threatening the lives of their lawmakers because of their constitutional rights not to wear a mask to protect one another from a deadly virus.
It’s about their freedom but not about their fellow citizens. People are crying out for their right to bear arms without regard to their fellow citizens. This isn’t a “me” decision, it is a “we” decision. Freedom is a mighty, mighty responsibility, so what are you doing today to protect the safety of your fellow citizens no matter the color of their skin, the party affiliation they carry, the digits of their bank accounts, or the faith that they practice?
What is this community willing to do to truly make this a safe community for all who thrive here and all those who are just passing through? It’s time to afflict the comfortable rather than torment the uncomfortable.
VALERIE ETTER
Clifton
Life is not risk-free. We can minimize risk, but we must live
Highway signs read “Stay at home,” “No non-essential travel,” and “Stay within 10 miles of home.” Some areas urge residents to turn in COVID-19 rule-breakers. Sounds like Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.
Politicians and the media constantly preach fear. Are we being quarantined or restricted until there are no germs left in the world — or until the election is over?
There is no way to positively avoid the virus. Ironically, some in New York who stayed completely at home got it. I wash my hands more, but I don’t wear a mask. I think masks limit oxygen intake and concentrate carbon dioxide and germs the body is trying to exhale.
The government’s role is to protect my rights. It is my own responsibility to protect my health. I’m in the vulnerable category, but I don’t expect others to give up their livelihoods to protect my health. While I don’t mind government suggesting policies, once the emergency is over — which it was weeks ago — I disagree with mandates. I don’t need a Government Mommy.
The Wuhan lab is studying over 1.500 viruses. What will we do if/when a virus escapes? We have to learn to deal with these without widespread panic and economic ruin. The best way may be to develop “herd immunity,” because we can’t quickly develop vaccines for every virus and we can’t lock down every time.
Life is not risk-free. Every time you get in a car, step in the bathtub, or even get out of bed, you’re taking a chance. Sensible people lower their risks but go on with their lives. That is what we need to do at this point.
Let everyone go back to work!
ANGIE MANY
Eckert
What would MLK have us do?
Editor: With all the madness of burning and looting, has anyone asked “Is this what Martin Luther King would have us do?”
BETTY WILSON
Grand Junction
Why is Trump blamed for trouble in Dem strongholds?
A rogue, white policeman in Minneapolis is charged with murdering a black suspect. “Systematic racism,” the Dems and their media lap dogs cry. And as usual, they blame President Trump.
Somehow, the fact that the governor, attorney general, mayor, and police chief in this travesty are all Democrats escapes our “unbiased” media.
And you “educated” liberals wonder why the president calls it fake news?
BRUNO KIRCHENWITZ
Rifle