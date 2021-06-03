HOA flag bill will promote hate speech
Home owners associations (HOAs) have been able to ban all flags to mitigate hate and divisive flag messaging. Some allow limited and temporary display for personal occasions such as the birth of a child or high school/college graduation. Effective and fair HOA flag restrictions end with House Bill 21-1310.
Specifically, the social media practice of assigning self-importance to one’s identify, thoughts and social and political views and a need to cry them to the world will now be allowed and completed through flag messaging in your HOA neighborhood (and do we all have to know about this?).
The HOA flag bill allows a flag to contain any message or picture to be posted nearly anywhere and year-round regardless of the repercussions of spreading hate and divisiveness. Thus gays and lesbians can mark their homes with a flag indicating the sexual orientation of the resident (sort of out of the closet and now out onto the street and do we need to know this?!?). You’ll be able to display a Ku Klux Klan or Nazi flag, fly a flag “[Gays] Live Next Door,” a White Power or a picture of Ted Bundy (serial killer) flag, racially offensive flags, or graphic abortion displays. Add to this no limits on political, social and election issue flags year-round and on your neighbor’s lawn or house, on the neighbor’s balcony and in your face if you live in a condominium and in windows throughout the community. The flag bill will preclude your HOA and you from restricting any flag message, period.
Note, the right to display a flag with any content is not a civil rights or freedom of speech issue within an HOA as the sponsors of the bill and the ACLU would have you think. Banning flags in an HOA of any sort is not a “rights” issue. If an HOA allows flags but selectively bans flags based on the message on the flag or person flying the flag there are HOA laws that make such selective enforcement unlawful. Thus, this bill solves no “rights” issue and is redundant of current HOA law.
HOA critics can complain as they will about HOA rules and restrictions but their no-flag restriction does mitigate hate and divisive messaging.
STANLEY HRINCEVICH
Highlands Ranch
Unorganized Jan. 6 Capitol breach posed no danger
What really happened? I don’t need a commission to make an assessment. No one in that crowd had guns, not a one. One intruder got shot. No intruder shot back. Later, no single guns were discovered, no horde of guns uncovered. This is DEEPLY meaningful. This means, the most heavily armed private citizens in our nation”decided” not to bring guns. Sounds much more like a show of displeasure with rampant cheating in the election than any attempt at a true takeover. Notice how no one ever defines just how much cheating is too much?
That was the job of this crowd. Their presence and action represents a signal: this much cheating is too much. Someone needs to say it. They said it. Certainly the Capitol breach, lacking leadership or a plan is a far cry from a government takeover. Indeed, when they eventually reached the halls of power, only one thing was clear, the naughty monkeys had no plan whatsoever. They jumped up and down on their Samsonite suitcases and left town. The action represented criminal mischief, and, little else.
But, I hope it got the message across: This much cheating is too much. Four obese people died of their exertions. Not funny, and, yet it does underline that the far right is no threat whatsoever —because: as an attempted takeover it was laughable lacking in both munitions and no one in authority to superintend their mischief.
This is the Great Lie — that the militias were out in force under the leadership of ex-military men. A fat lie, as the modern Greeks would say. One thing is abundantly clear. There was no leadership. So, there was no attempted takeover and no serious danger to our democracy. Whatever our media spinners may spin. It just ain’t so.
The most heavily armed civilians groups in the United States, in one body, did not neglect to bear arms at the Capitol. They didn’t forget to bring them. Each person made an individual decision and refused to. Now, that’s something worth crowing about.
MALLY MECHAU-STRONG
Palisade
ErkenBrack’s columns offer hope for democracy’s survival
HE DID IT, AGAIN!
Steve ErkenBrack’s column “Two sides of an American coin” has restored my faltering faith that this hopelessly divided and angry nation might survive as a democracy after all. Thank you, Steve.
BONNIE BALL
Palisade