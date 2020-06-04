Yes, we have work to do on community policing
A few months ago I attended one of the community outreach meetings, hosted by city of Grand Junction department heads. One by one, each leader used photos and graphs to explain the present and future directions of each of their departments. Overall the information was highly informative; however, I left that meeting disturbed by one presentation.
The lead-off photo image for the Grand Junction Police Department could have been one of bicycle patrolling, officers assisting persons in the community, school policing to keep our students safe or another community themed scene. But no, the image chosen to introduce the audience to the Police Department was a photo of their Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) capability. The message conveyed to me by that imagery choice was one of compliance by force, not cooperation.
For sure we are not perfect, and yes we do have work to do locally.
WALLY SMITH
Grand Junction
Bonsai Design ready to break ground on new headquarters
The awkwardness is not lost on us of announcing a ground-breaking in times gripped by a worldwide pandemic and a nation facing its pervasive legacy of racism. We at Bonsai Design are horrified by the news of the brutal murder of George Floyd and by the injustice that persists in the United States. We feel strongly that this is not a time to celebrate.
We also know, however, times like these still bring good news. So, we want to share with you that this week we broke ground on our new HQ building on the Riverfront in beautiful downtown Grand Junction. We look forward to seeing our long-awaited project come to fruition and hope in the future there will be time for us to celebrate together.
As business owners, we have the responsibility to take action in our own community to combat injustice, inequality, and discrimination. We also know how important it is to listen and learn from others with lived experiences. At Bonsai Design, we are taking steps to do both.
Since 2016, we have envisioned Riverfront at Las Colonias as a place where businesses and community members have the opportunity to grow and thrive, where diversity is celebrated and promoted, and all are welcome. We are committed to that vision now more than ever.
SARAH and THADDEUS SHRADER
Bonsai Design
Grand Junction
Trump wasn’t first politician to use flag in a campaign
For those who are offended by the U.S. flag with a photo of President Trump on it, the Trump flag is reminiscent of the campaign ad of the other U.S. president who was accused of dividing our nation. To see for yourself, Google “Lincoln Campaign Flag.”
SUSAN SLINGSBY
Grand Junction
Urge lawmakers to support hard-hit health-care workers
COVID-19 has disrupted our lives on a scale not seen in modern times, challenging the health-care system and those who work in it. With Congress currently drafting more COVID relief legislation, we must make sure our representatives take into account the needs of hard-hit, private health-care providers.
Our health-care workers are on the front lines against the pandemic, many having gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve their communities. However, many physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, occupational therapists etc. that aren’t employed by hospitals and/or were performing emergency care were shut down during the stay-at-home order. This means their revenue stream halted. Many didn’t qualify for benefits and relief in the previous three phases of COVID response legislation. It’s absolutely imperative to the recovery and stabilization of the health-care marketplace that we make sure our health care workers are adequately supported in this next round of legislation.
What shouldn’t be included in any legislation are price controls. Sometimes posited as a solution to surprise billing, price controls are in reality punitive toward health-care workers. This is almost guaranteed to end with medical providers being forced to eliminate services that are set at unsustainably low rates. Not only would this reduce access to care, it would slow the recovery of our health-care system. There is no doubt that surprise billing is a problem and needs to be fixed, but price controls would hurt too many health care providers in attempting to do so.
Do your part in supporting our health-care workers by urging our legislators to support our front-line workers and prevent the imposition of punitive price controls.
WILLIAM BERGUIN
Grand Junction
Be responsible; don’t blame others for your own misdeeds
Why does one group get to “demand” changes when every other group only gets to “request” changes?
Where are the protests against black- on-black crime? Where are the protests for black-on-white crime? Where are the protests for anyone- on-anyone crime?
A black person hears a racial slur and is “enraged”? Show me a black person who has never used a racial slur and I will show you a liar. In fact, show me a person of any color that has never used a racial slur.
Everyone needs to take responsibility for their own actions or inactions. The idea of blaming someone else for your own misdeeds or failures is over. Maybe you were contacted by the police because you did something. We have a process to resolve those things. Use it, not riots and looting to solve things.
DON CURTIS
Grand Junction
Opinions are always split; tell us what the majority is
An article published in the Wednesday print edition of the Daily Sentinel carried the headline, “Poll opinions are split on support of protests.” There’s no need to say that opinions are split. Opinions are always split. The results at the time were 61% justified, 36% unjustified. The correct headline would have read, “Majority of poll says protests justified.”
BRIAN LOCHLAER
Fruita
Bureaucracy played a role in George Floyd’s death
While everyone is wallowing in the media narrative, allow me to suggest that George Floyd’s death was not the result of “racism” but it was the result of drug use and bureaucracy.
Floyd had fentanyl and meth in his system, according to the autopsy report.
Police are bureaucrats. What they do is dictated by policy and procedure. The “XYZ” hold is permitted, but “ABC” hold is not. Bureaucracy is stupid.
People on drugs are a nightmare. “Controlling” an irrational strong person becomes a real challenge.
Unfortunately for America, there is a class of people who will use any excuse, any provocation, to cause mayhem and destruction. And equally unfortunately, there are a large number of stupid people who react to media messages without thought.
The goal is the destruction of your society and your life (aka: “fundamental change”). You won’t like it. Your children won’t like it. And your grandchildren won’t like it. And their children won’t like it. It will be hell on earth.
If you all don’t smarten up really quickly, you’re going to be so screwed.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Do your part and we might have in-person school this fall.
In my opinion, Mesa County has avoided a larger COVID-19 outbreak than other parts of the state in part by our geographic isolation and low population density and in part because of our strong public health response.
As we re-open, remember that we citizens of the Grand Valley hold no special immunity to the novel coronavirus. Our individual and collective actions over this summer will determine if we are able to keep the virus at bay and continue our lack of outbreaks. This, in turn, will inform how fast and how well our economy and schools are able to operate. The special variances that Mesa County has worked hard to receive from the state are based on our ability to stop the spread of the virus.
In a recent video update on District 51 happenings, superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko presented a hopeful picture for the Grand Valley as summer sports are set to start on a limited basis this month (https://bit.ly/2AFqBhI). In the last minute of her update, Dr. Sirko reflects on what a fall 2020 semester might look like here: limited class sizes, limited days of in-person schooling, and a lot of hand washing. Of course, what this coming fall semester looks like will depend on how well the citizens, businesses, and agencies in Mesa County continue to follow and enforce public health guidelines.
As Dr. Sirko reflected on the fall semester, she notably crosses her fingers in expressing the hope and desire that Mesa County does not experience an outbreak over the summer. As a parent of a rising first-grader, I too am crossing my fingers that the citizens of the Grand Valley wear their masks, limit gathering sizes, stay home and get themselves tested if they feel ill, wash their hands like their lives depend on it, and continue to practice social distancing (among the other County health guidelines https://health.mesacounty.us/reopen/). If we all take individual responsibility, then maybe, just maybe, we can have an in-person school year for our kids.
JOEL SHOLTES
Grand Junction