Switching parties to vote in primary is not ‘icky’
June 6 is the last day to change your party affiliation in order to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary on June 28. If you are affiliated with any party after June 6, you can only vote the ballot of that party. In 2016, unaffiliated voters were granted the right by the people of Colorado to vote in primaries.
In a May 19 letter to the editor, it was alleged by Kathy McCarney that changing one’s registration to vote in another party’s primary was tantamount to election fraud. This is a laughable absurdity put forth by those trying to retain undeserved influence and power.
A political party is a company, often a non-profit corporation. Just like any corporation, it can offer consumers numerous brands. The management of a corporation can fail to perform,, resulting in flawed products or services. Americans switch brands every day of the week. Does this constitute fraud? Is it fraud for you to buy from City Market even if you are carrying a membership card from Sam’s Club? Hardly.
Would you not choose to buy a better product from your local hardware store, in spite of joining Amazon Prime, if it benefited you or your family?
In an AP news story a woman said she felt “icky” having changed her affiliation to vote in another party’s primary in order to choose a candidate she wanted to support over an incumbent. Why should one be made to feel guilty for changing parties in order to improve choice? This is like Ford or Chevy blaming you when you choose to buy a Dodge after it was disclosed that your Explorer had a dangerous problem with its cruise control or your Chevy Malibu’s ignition switch abruptly shut down the engine.
Today’s political parties, in an attempt to perpetuate their power, try to convince you that you must exercise blind allegiance to them and their “product” (party candidates). Independent voters are unfairly labeled disloyal, uninformed or fence riders. Don’t allow hyper-partisans to limit your choices.
Americans are not stupid. They are independent thinkers. Unaffiliated voters can exercise wise decisions without advice from self-interested promoters.
On June 28 of this year you have the opportunity to replace some seriously flawed merchandise. Register by June 6 in the way that allows you to choose people over party. And don’t forget to vote.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction
Restore balance, support the less extreme candidate
If you are fed up with the embarrassing antics of Lauren Boebert and Tina Peters, don’t just sit there shaking your head and rolling your eyes. Do something!
The deadline to vote in the primary election is fast approaching. If you have not registered, go online or go in person to the Mesa County offices on Spruce Street. If you are a registered Democrat, please consider temporarily changing to unaffiliated so you will receive the Republican ballot. If you are registered as unaffiliated, please only vote on the Republican ballot. If you are a registered Republican, please vote for less extreme candidates. Please help Restore the Balance!
LINDA EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Why Todd Rowell is the right man for the job
Now, more than ever, decisive, strong, ethical leadership is an imperative in law enforcement.
For almost 20 years, I have had the pleasure of knowing Todd Rowell both professionally and personally. While Undersheriff with the Mesa County Sheriffs Office, I had the opportunity to observe and work with this remarkable officer. I was always struck with Todd’s quiet, calm demeanor, in the face of dangerous circumstances. His reputation with his fellow deputies was excellent and he was seen as both a formal and informal leader. An advocate for their safety and financial well being, he was not shy about approaching Command Staff with ideas to mitigate those concerns. We respected his approach and conviction.
Todd’s ascension through the ranks of the MCSO is not surprising. Incredibly smart, highly trained, widely respected by rank and file, and of excellent character — predictably readied him for the office of sheriff. As a loving family man, dedicated public servant, veteran and successful businessman, Todd is the right and only choice for Mesa County.
The citizens of Mesa County are blessed to have Todd Rowell as their sheriff. He has already demonstrated his administrative leadership and commitment to law enforcement excellence. With Sheriff Rowell’s steadfast, thoughtful guidance, the MCSO continues to be a statewide model of distinction and greatness.
Mesa County residents can be assured that he is the right man for the job, and will continue to do everything necessary to keep them and their loved ones from harm’s way. His officers already know that.
I am pleased to endorse Todd Rowell for sheriff.
REBECCA SPIESS
Former Mesa County Sheriff, Deputy Executive Director Colorado Department of Public Safety, retired