Haitz understands that teachers deserve better
Recently, The Daily Sentinel published an editorial criticizing our current School Board President Andrea Haitz. The author stated that there is concern regarding how Haitz depicts teachers. Concern by whom?
As one of the kindergarten teachers that was supposedly targeted by Haitz, I couldn’t disagree more. Haitz’s actions as board president in only a few short months completely contradicts the content of this author’s editorial. The title, “Teachers deserve better” was a segway into a smear campaign that was used to paint a picture of Haitz as “disturbing” and “crass.” Yet the only basis for this unfounded criticism was a meme posted on her personal Facebook, nothing else, certainly not the actual facts that speak for Haitz’s support for teachers in District 51. Yes, teachers do deserve better and Haitz along with the other newly elected board members have proven that they are willing to stand behind teachers, not just with headlines, but with actions.
This current board led by Haitz just voted to increase teacher salaries by 9.1% because they understand teachers deserve better.
This current board led by Haitz has had a record number of community members attend their meetings because they understand teachers deserve better.
This current board led by Haitz advocated to give Special Education teachers, who are overwhelmed with caseloads and paperwork, two additional contract days because they understand teachers deserve better.
This current board led by Haitz has stood by their campaign promises, to listen to the community, to be active within our district and to work hard for all of those invested in our schools because they understand teachers deserve better.
I find it interesting that the editorial encouraged Haitz to “spend more time with the district’s teachers and observe the important and difficult work they do to educate our children” as if that isn’t what she has been doing. Haitz and the other recently nominated board members are present and active within classrooms, something the author must not have researched while scouring social media posts instead of actually attending meetings, listening to families or visiting classrooms. I am left to wonder if instead of painting a picture of Haitz as the person not appreciating teachers, the Sentinel should focus on its opinions/reporting as being the truly derisive force. Do better Daily Sentinel, it’s what teachers deserve.
DEB BRICKER
Fruita
Why I’m grateful for our pro-teacher school board
I am writing a letter on behalf of the new school board and specifically President Andrea Haitz and Vice President Will Jones.
I have been an educator for District 51 for 22 years. I have sat on numerous committees and have held leadership positions within my schools and the district. I am so grateful for a pro-teacher school board.
I invited all of the board members to my classroom on two different occasions just this year. Andrea and Will came and the kids were so excited and appreciated them taking time to celebrate the learning within my classroom. This is the first time teachers have had substantial gains. From SPED teachers time and resources to increases in salaries.
This board allows for public comment and is willing and able to listen to all concerns. They are doing the absolute best with their learning curves and open-mindedness around controversy. As a respected educator and professional I do not for a minute question motives. This is a kids first school board. Imagine the possibilities!
Without kids and teachers in classrooms there is not a system. I have the utmost respect for members in all different entities from the community to care enough to educate themselves about public education and ask the sometimes tough questions to gain understanding.
CHRISTY ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Limiting drilling on BLM land a form of hypocrisy
Reading Dennis Webb’s stories, one can get lost in the details; however, it looks like environmental radicals will micromanage drilling on BLM lands.
Looks like the reverse of the fox guarding the hen-house. It’s the environmental groups killing modernity. That’s fine, but it precludes the fossil fuel alternative. So does that make the U.S. captive to authoritarian governments that don’t have such restrictions? Sounds like a form of hypocrisy.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction