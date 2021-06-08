‘Revisionist’ letter shows need for Jan. 6 commission
I am writing in response to the June 4 letter from Mally Mechau-Strong claiming that the Jan. 6 riot/disturbance/breach/“criminal mischief” at the Capitol posed no danger to anyone and was not a threat because, she says, “No one in that crowd had guns,” and because, again according to her, there was no obvious organization or apparent leadership.
Basically, Mechau-Strong seeks to downplay and dismiss the event as non-threatening (at one point, she describes the protesters as nothing more than “naughty monkeys” jumping up and down on their suitcases, implying a tourist-gone-wild vibe), while at the same time justifying the crowd’s illegal and violent behavior because they were protesting “rampant” cheating in the 2020 election.
A person only has to take a look at video footage and news coverage (from media outlets across the board, not just so-called ‘liberal’ ones) to recognize the physical danger and genuine threat posed by this mob, whether they used guns — or hammers or bear spray or Tasers or batons or spears or broken-off flag poles or fire extinguishers or machetes or table legs — to overrun Capitol police and break into the Capitol building. So, clearly, I disagree with Mechau-Strong’s assessment of this incident.
But beyond our individual disagreement is a larger point: The viewpoints expressed in this letter illustrate exactly why we need a bipartisan commission to investigate and assess the events of that day.
Without a thorough, complete inquiry into causes and effects, as well as recommendations for how to deal with such “unplanned” large-scale protests in the future, we are left with the kind of partisan, subjective reframing evident in this letter. Mechau-Strong’s revisionist depiction of what happened on Jan. 6 is a matter of opinion, not fact. In this case, we really need to know the facts.
MAUREEN NEAL
Durango
Jan. 6 insurrection was far more than criminal mischief
So the “naughty monkeys” (as you called them) “jumped up and down on their Samsonite suitcases” angered by what they deemed election dissatisfaction, so it should be called criminal mischief because they had no guns.
When a gang of people break into your house, smash furniture and windows armed with pepper spray, baseball bats, stun guns, pipe bombs and nooses, four people die and the protectors of your house (you) incur gouged eyes, broken ribs and shattered spinal disks, you’d say this is just criminal mischief because gee officer, I didn’t see any guns. They were just mad at what they thought was an injustice and “they were no threat whatsoever.”
ROLLEE SMITH
Grand Junction
Where is the GOP agenda on improving American lives?
No one in a real democracy can win an election by claiming the last one was rigged, by denying some voters access to the polls, and by blocking the efforts of the opposition.
All three are negative. People want positive efforts and are willing to vote for a party and candidates that have appealing principles, policies, and programs. This is particularly true in the U.S. where there are a large percentage of independents. Where are the Republicans who in the past have touted their ability to improve the economy, finance, and business to the benefit of all? None seem to exist anymore. I am a Democrat who would like to see a legitimate debate on policies and programs.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction