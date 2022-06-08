Rick Taggart is running for the right reasons
Grand Junction residents have an opportunity to elect someone who is seeking state office for the right reasons. Rick Taggart, candidate for House District 55, has a background of excellence, accomplishment, service and earned respect.
A successful businessman, Rick has spanned the spectrum between being an entrepreneur and an accomplished international CEO. Committed to the principles, ethics and need for a balanced budget in business, Rick believes the same principles should apply to government. He understands the budgeting process is less about numbers than it is a road-map for fulfilling a defined vision over time. He is a champion for ethical fairness and decries the inadequate portion of state financial resources that come to the Western Slope.
Rick is a strong voice supporting all levels of education and is a “hands on” educator, teaching CMU’s business program for many years. He is committed to fighting for increased resources for District 51 Schools and knows that our schools will succeed in providing the education our children deserve only when teachers are paid at a level that attracts the most capable. He understands the personal and social cost of drug addiction and mental illness and is appalled by the inadequate resources that are now available. Rick does not seek political solutions per se, but rather those that work and effectively address needs.
Rick Taggart is an experienced public servant, a voice for fiscal accountability and against wasteful spending. He is trusted. He has an extraordinary record serving on Grand Junction’s City Council and as mayor. He is an avid outdoorsman and protector of multiple use of public lands.
Rick listens before he talks and studies issues before voicing an opinion. When Rick speaks, people listen.
Rick wants to serve the people of Grand Junction in the State House where he knows he can make a difference. He is a proven conservative, defender of TABOR and a believer in everyone’s obligation to do their share of public service. There are few like him at any level of government. He has my vote on June 28. I urge you to consider the same.
JOSEPH E. BREMAN
Grand Junction
Abortion a sensitive issue; Dems want to divide us
We need to be sensitive when discussing abortion. Twenty-five percent of women have had an abortion. The pro-choice crowd point out that a majority of voters don’t want Roe v Wade overturned. Even if Roe is overturned, abortion is still allowed. Abortion laws will be left to each state.
That’s how our democracy is supposed to work. Our elected representatives make laws, not the courts. Colorado’s abortion laws allow unrestricted abortions. Denver is the abortion capital of the Rockies. That will not change unless Colorado voters decide otherwise.
Do you know that countries in Europe, like France and Germany, have fairly restrictive abortion laws? It’s only communist countries, like China and North Korea, which promote abortions. Pro-choice advocates support late-term abortions. That is supported by only 6% of voters.
A majority of voters don’t support abortions after the first trimester, with the exception of saving the life of the mother. Given today’s technology, we can see the baby is a baby by then. Killing a baby should not be a choice. The question becomes, when does the unborn become a baby?
Democrats want to divide us. That’s why they are having the Jan. 6 hearings. They’ve used abortion and gun control to divide us for 50 years. They exploit tragedy. Saying guns are responsible for crazy people killing kids is inflammatory. It’s like saying cars are responsible for deaths caused by drunk drivers.
Inflation is the No. 1 concern for everyone. Democrats caused it with excessive spending and their commitment to ending our use of cheap carbon energy. They say fighting climate change is worth it. People care more about buying gas and groceries.
Playing games with voting won’t help them. Democrats will be crushed in the midterms.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Why Adam Frisch is the right choice for CD3
I am endorsing and offering my full support to Adam Frisch to be the next Congressperson representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
I am impressed by Frisch’s robust, well-reasoned approach to this campaign and his dedication to the people not only of his community but those of the entire district. I’ve had numerous conversations with Adam regarding his plan for this campaign and his policy ideas. His pragmatic approach to the issues facing our district, such as affordable broadband, access to mental health care and addressing the housing crisis shows he’s not just someone who can win this election, but someone who can make CD3 a national leader for years to come.
It is my honor to offer Adam Frisch my full backing and support and I ask all those who have been following my campaign to support him as well, with all of our help Adam will be our next CD3 representative.
COLIN WILHELM
Glenwood Springs